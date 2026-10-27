Ontario Court Bifurcates Class Action As Practical Approach To Onerous Discovery Demands

Proportionality concerns in class actions may lead to creative approaches to discovery and prosecution of a case. Given onerous documentary production requests and efficiency considerations, in Robson v. Federal Express Canada Corp., 2026 ONSC 5467, Justice Morgan granted the defendants' motion to bifurcate the liability and damages stages of a class action, including the corresponding documentary production and pre-trial discoveries.

The plaintiff in Robson alleges C$500 million in compensatory damages because the defendants allegedly charged retail customers hidden or confusing fees on their shipments, in breach of certain provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2002, S.O. 2002, c. 30 (CPA). The plaintiff's proposed discovery plan sought extensive documentary disclosure from the defendants, including documents created over approximately a decade. To respond, the defendants would have had to review documentation pertaining to some 4.8 million discrete transactions from the class period and collect, among other things, the associated accounts, invoices, remittance and bank statements, accounting information, cost and profit statements, financing details and interest calculations. The defendants described this as a "monumental" and "disproportionate" task, even for a large, multinational corporation. They argued that these materials were not relevant to the determination of liability and, because much of the information was confidential, the materials should not be disclosed unless liability was established.

The Court found that the vast majority of the requested categories of documents were only potentially relevant to quantifying damages or to whether exemplary or punitive damages should be awarded, not liability. The Court further found that the considerations identified in Rule 6.1.01(2) of Ontario's Rules of Civil Procedure, R.R.O. 1990, Reg. 194, and applicable common law factors weighed in favour of bifurcation. The plaintiff’s concerns about delay were largely speculative, and did not tip the balance against bifurcation.

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