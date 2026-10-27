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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Ontario Court Bifurcates Class Action As Practical Approach To Onerous Discovery Demands

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An Ontario court granted a motion to bifurcate liability and damages stages in a class action alleging $500 million in hidden fees, finding that extensive documentary production requests were disproportionate and not relevant to determining liability. The decision addresses proportionality concerns in class actions where defendants face onerous discovery demands spanning millions of transactions over a decade.

CanadaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ethan Schiff
Ethan Schiff
Maja Soltysiak
Maja Soltysiak
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Proportionality concerns in class actions may lead to creative approaches to discovery and prosecution of a case. Given onerous documentary production requests and efficiency considerations, in Robson v. Federal Express Canada Corp., 2026 ONSC 5467, Justice Morgan granted the defendants' motion to bifurcate the liability and damages stages of a class action, including the corresponding documentary production and pre-trial discoveries.

The plaintiff in Robson alleges C$500 million in compensatory damages because the defendants allegedly charged retail customers hidden or confusing fees on their shipments, in breach of certain provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2002, S.O. 2002, c. 30 (CPA). The plaintiff's proposed discovery plan sought extensive documentary disclosure from the defendants, including documents created over approximately a decade. To respond, the defendants would have had to review documentation pertaining to some 4.8 million discrete transactions from the class period and collect, among other things, the associated accounts, invoices, remittance and bank statements, accounting information, cost and profit statements, financing details and interest calculations. The defendants described this as a "monumental" and "disproportionate" task, even for a large, multinational corporation. They argued that these materials were not relevant to the determination of liability and, because much of the information was confidential, the materials should not be disclosed unless liability was established.

The Court found that the vast majority of the requested categories of documents were only potentially relevant to quantifying damages or to whether exemplary or punitive damages should be awarded, not liability. The Court further found that the considerations identified in Rule 6.1.01(2) of Ontario's Rules of Civil Procedure, R.R.O. 1990, Reg. 194, and applicable common law factors weighed in favour of bifurcation. The plaintiff’s concerns about delay were largely speculative, and did not tip the balance against bifurcation.

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  • Historically, courts have been reluctant to bifurcate trials, preferring, where possible, to determine all issues together. In this class action, the Court concluded that bifurcation may accelerate proceedings because, among other things, the damages issues may never need to be adjudicated. The Court also concluded that the defendants could, and should, collect documents for production in the damages stage while the liability stage is adjudicated.
  • Separate from the bifurcation issue, the defendants sought to add a common issue asking whether the CPA applied to any matter raised in the statement of claim. In dismissing this request, Justice Morgan took a comprehensive view of the existing common issues (including whether the defendants breached the CPA), holding that a finding that the CPA was breached would necessitate a determination that the CPA applies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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