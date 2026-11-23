The October 2026 edition of Bennett Jones on Tax Disputes, published on Taxnet Pro by Thomson Reuters, features a review of notable tax cases, recent court guidance and ongoing appeal activity. This issue includes an article by Edwin G. Kroft KC examining recent developments that are giving the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) more time to audit taxpayers.

Ed Kroft explores how changes to the Income Tax Act and CRA administrative practices are extending the time available to audit and reassess taxpayers. The article considers expanded reassessment periods, new “stop the clock” provisions and the potential consequences for taxpayers facing prolonged audits and tax disputes.

This issue also reviews several notable decisions, including Harvard Properties Inc. v. Canada, in which the Federal Court of Appeal considered the application of the non-arm’s length transfer rules under section 160 of the Income Tax Act and the General Anti-Avoidance Rule.

In Canada (National Revenue) v. Liang, the Federal Court considered the CRA’s information-gathering powers and taxpayers’ obligations to provide information about domestic and foreign assets. Gerald Kowarsky Trust v. The King examines the taxation year-end of a dissolved trust and the application of late-filing penalties.

This issue also includes summaries of recent tax decisions and updated appeal tables.

Originally published 6 November 2026 .