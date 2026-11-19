Business Income vs. Capital Gains in Canada: Overview

Whether a profit is business income or a capital gain is one of the most consequential questions in Canadian tax law. Business income is taxed in full; only 50% of a capital gain is included in income. On a $100,000 profit, that difference can exceed $26,000 in tax for an Ontario taxpayer in the top bracket.

The question arises whenever Canadians sell real estate, shares, cryptocurrency or other property. The CRA decides it on the facts, not on how the taxpayer labelled the profit on the return, and it regularly reassesses reported capital gains as business income.

Key takeaways

Business income is 100% taxable; capital gains are 50% taxable under the current inclusion rate. The proposed increase to two-thirds was cancelled.

A single transaction can be business income if it is an “adventure or concern in the nature of trade.”

Residential property held for less than 365 days is deemed business income under the flipping rule, with no principal residence exemption and no deductible loss.

Frequent stock or crypto trading can be business income, even inside a TFSA.

If the CRA reclassifies your gain, you generally have 90 days to object. Contemporaneous documents are your best evidence.

Why the Distinction Matters: Business Income vs. Capital Gains at a Glance

A gain is business income where the property was acquired or dealt with as part of a business, or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. It is a capital gain where the property was held as a capital investment. The classification decides how much is taxed, how losses work, and which exemptions apply.

Issue Business income Capital gain Amount included in income 100% of net profit 50% of the gain (inclusion rate) Property type Inventory Capital property Losses Deductible against all income; carry back 3 years, forward 20 Deductible only against capital gains; carry back 3 years, forward indefinitely Principal residence exemption Not available Available if requirements are met Lifetime capital gains exemption Not available Available on qualified small business shares and farm or fishing property Expenses Ordinary business expenses deductible Only outlays and expenses of disposition Where reported (individuals) Form T2125 Schedule 3 GST/HST on real estate Possible (builder rules) Generally not



The lifetime capital gains exemption alone can shelter up to $1.25 million of gains on qualifying shares or farm and fishing property, with indexation resuming from 2026. None of it is available if the gain is business income.

Business treatment is not always worse. A taxpayer with a large loss may prefer business treatment, because a business loss offsets employment and other income while a capital loss does not.

“The CRA is not bound by the label a taxpayer puts on a profit. It looks at what the taxpayer actually did, acquired and intended, and it regularly reassesses a reported capital gain as business income where the facts support that characterization,” says David J. Rotfleisch, a Toronto tax lawyer and Certified Specialist in Taxation.

Legal background: section 9 of the Income Tax Act

Section 9(1) of the Income Tax Act provides that a taxpayer’s income from a business or property is the profit from that business or property for the year. Section 9(3) excludes capital gains from property income. Accordingly:

Business income is the net profit from a commercial activity after allowable expenses, not the gross sale proceeds.

A capital gain is the proceeds of disposition less the adjusted cost base and reasonable outlays and expenses of disposition.

An adventure or concern in the nature of trade falls within the definition of “business” in subsection 248(1) of the Income Tax Act. A single transaction can therefore produce business income where the facts show a resale venture, even with no history of similar deals.

For example, an individual who buys shares as a long-term investment may realize a capital gain on a later sale. Organized, commercial or frequent trading may instead produce business income.

Capital Gains Inclusion Rate in 2026: Still 50%

Canada’s capital gains inclusion rate is 50% for individuals, corporations and trusts. The 2024 proposal to raise it to two-thirds was deferred and then cancelled, and never took effect.

The inclusion rate applies to the gain, not to the sale proceeds. The resulting taxable capital gain is then taxed at the taxpayer’s federal and provincial or territorial marginal rates. It does not mean tax is paid at a flat 50%.

Worked example: the same $100,000 profit, two outcomes (Ontario resident in the top 2026 bracket, 53.53% combined rate; before losses, reserves or exemptions)

Business income Capital gain Amount included in income $100,000 $50,000 Approximate tax at 53.53% $53,530 $26,765 After-tax profit $46,470 $73,235



The characterization alone moves about $26,765 of tax. That is why the CRA’s audit manual requires auditors to prepare a formal “Capital Gain vs Income Report” before reclassifying a gain, and why these files so often end up in a CRA audit or the Tax Court.

How Does the CRA Determine Business Income vs. Capital Gains?

No single factor decides the result; the CRA and the courts weigh all the circumstances together. The table shows how each factor commonly cuts.

Factor Points toward capital gain Points toward business income Intention at acquisition Long-term investment or income (rent, dividends) Resale at a profit Secondary intention None, or remote Resale was a real fallback motive when buying Feasibility of stated plan Plan was realistic and funded Investment plan could not have worked Nature of the property Income-producing (rental, dividend shares) Non-income-producing or speculative (vacant land, penny stocks, most crypto) Holding period Long Short Frequency of similar deals Isolated Repeated pattern Knowledge and occupation Unrelated to the asset Realtor, builder, broker, trader Financing Long-term or own funds Short-term, margin or heavy leverage Work done on the property Ordinary upkeep Renovation, subdivision, rezoning, development Marketing Unsolicited offer Listed or advertised soon after purchase Reason for sale Unexpected change (illness, job loss, offer) Planned exit at a target price



The holding period is relevant but not determinative. A long hold does not guarantee capital treatment, and a short hold does not automatically mean business treatment. A taxpayer’s stated intention matters, but it is tested against objective evidence and conduct.

Key cases

Happy Valley Farms Ltd. v. Minister of National Revenue [1986] 2 CTC 259 sets out the classic real-estate factors: intention, financing, the nature of the property, the taxpayer’s business, and the circumstances of the sale.

Friesen v. Canada, [1995] 3 SCR 103 (Supreme Court of Canada) confirms that an adventure in the nature of trade requires a scheme for profit-making, and distinguishes inventory (business income or loss) from capital property (capital gain or loss). Our real estate transactions guide walks through how courts apply Friesen.

Canada Safeway Limited v. Canada, 2008 FCA 24 and related cases develop the secondary intention doctrine: if resale was an operating motivation when the property was bought, the gain may be business income even though the primary plan was to hold.

Amicarelli v. The King, 2025 TCC 185 applied these same factors to Bitcoin for the first time (see the cryptocurrency section below).

Real Estate: Business Income or Capital Gain on a Property Sale?

A real estate gain may be business income, property income or a capital gain. A property acquired primarily for resale may produce business income even if the sale is isolated. Renovation, development, subdivision, advertising, short-term financing and a history of similar deals all support that conclusion.

A property bought to earn rental income may produce a capital gain when sold, if the evidence supports a genuine investment. Rental use alone is not conclusive; the acquisition intention, later conduct, and the circumstances of the sale are still reviewed.

Keep the purchase agreement, mortgage and financing records, appraisals, renovation records, listing agreements, zoning or subdivision documents, leases, and correspondence showing why the property was acquired.

Residential property flipping rule (the 365-day rule)

For dispositions after 2022, subsection 12(12) of the Income Tax Act deems a gain on a flipped property to be business income. The property is deemed inventory and not capital property.

Under subsection 12(13), a flipped property is a housing unit in Canada, or a right to acquire one (such as a pre-construction assignment), owned for less than 365 consecutive days before disposition. The rule does not apply to property that was already inventory. Exceptions apply where the sale results from a specified life event:

death of the taxpayer or a related person;

a household addition, such as the birth of a child;

breakdown of a marriage or common-law partnership after at least 90 days of separation;

a threat to personal safety, such as domestic violence;

serious illness or disability of the taxpayer or a related person;

an eligible relocation for work or study;

involuntary termination of employment;

insolvency; or

destruction or expropriation of the property.

Under subsection 12(14), a business loss on a flipped property is deemed nil, so it cannot reduce other income.

The 365-day test is a bright line only in one direction. Property held for 365 days or more can still produce business income if the broader facts show an adventure in the nature of trade.

British Columbia adds its own tax. Since January 1, 2025, BC’s provincial home flipping tax applies to gains on residential property sold within 730 days, at up to 20%, on top of federal income tax.

GST/HST: the hidden cost of business-income real estate

Income tax is only half the exposure. A person who builds a new home, or substantially renovates an existing one, in the course of a business or an adventure in the nature of trade is a “builder” under the Excise Tax Act. The sale can then be subject to GST/HST (13% in Ontario), even if the seller lived in the home briefly.

The Tax Court applies the same Happy Valley Farms factors to decide builder status. In Salehi v. The King 2026 TCC 139, a homeowner who built, lived in and sold a Toronto home was held to be a builder with HST owing. A finding that a sale was business income should therefore always prompt a GST/HST review, including eligibility for the new housing rebate.

Stocks and Securities: When Day Trading Becomes Business Income

An occasional sale of investment securities is usually on capital account. Securities transactions can still produce business income where the taxpayer behaves like a trader or dealer. Relevant factors include:

frequency and volume of trades;

short holding periods;

knowledge of securities markets;

time spent researching and monitoring positions;

use of margin or other borrowed money;

whether trading is part of the taxpayer’s ordinary business; and

the speculative nature of the securities, such as no dividends or other income.

A trader whose activity is a business reports net profit on Form T2125 and can deduct related expenses. Trading losses are then fully deductible against other income.

The section 39(4) election

An eligible taxpayer may elect under subsection 39(4) of the Income Tax Act, using Form T123, to treat every Canadian security he or she owns as capital property in the year of the election and all later years. The election is not available to a trader or dealer in securities, certain financial institutions, corporations whose principal business is lending money or buying debt, or a non-resident. Once made, it cannot be revoked, and it does not cover foreign shares or crypto-assets.

Day trading inside a TFSA

A TFSA is not tax-free if it carries on a business. In Canadian Western Trust Co. (Ahamed TFSA) v. The King, 2023 TCC 17, affirmed 2024 FCA 108, the Tax Court held that a TFSA that grew from about $15,000 to over $600,000 through frequent trading was carrying on a business, and taxed its gains as business income. RRSPs and RRIFs have a statutory exemption for trading qualified investments; TFSAs do not. The same factors listed above decide whether a TFSA is trading or investing.

Cryptocurrency: Business Income or Capital Gains?

Crypto-asset profits can be business income or capital gains, depending on how the activity is organized.

Likely business income: frequent trading, arbitrage, bots, mining at a commercial scale, staking or yield farming run as an enterprise, and crypto held as inventory or used in a business.

Likely capital gain: buying and holding a few assets as a genuine long-term investment.

Always a disposition: exchanging one crypto-asset for another, or using crypto to buy goods or services. Value each disposition in Canadian dollars.

The 39(4) election does not apply to crypto, so there is no way to elect capital treatment.

Amicarelli v. The King (2025 TCC 185)

In December 2025, the Tax Court of Canada decided its first case applying the capital-versus-income test to Bitcoin. The taxpayer bought Bitcoin through QuadrigaCX in 2017 using RRSP withdrawals, a second mortgage and credit card advances, monitored the market daily and traded frequently. When QuadrigaCX collapsed, the court held her activity was an adventure in the nature of trade and allowed the loss of about $473,000 as a deductible business loss against her other income.

The case cuts both ways. The same facts that let a taxpayer deduct a business loss will let the CRA tax a gain in full. Many investors who reported crypto profits as capital gains may in fact have business income to correct.

Records and reporting

Keep acquisition dates, quantities, adjusted cost base, wallet and exchange records, proceeds, fees and the Canadian-dollar value of every disposition. Exchanges will report more to the CRA under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), so gaps in reporting are increasingly likely to surface. For help with a crypto tax filing in Canada or a crypto audit or appeal, see our dedicated guides.

The same analysis increasingly applies to prediction-market platforms; see our guide to how the CRA taxes prediction market gains.

Principal Residence Exemption: Only for Capital Gains

The principal residence exemption applies to an eligible capital gain, never to business income. A home qualifies for a year if it is a housing unit you own alone or jointly, you or an eligible family member ordinarily lived in it during the year, and you designate it. A family can generally designate only one property per year.

Report every sale of a principal residence on Schedule 3, and file Form T2091(IND) when you dispose of, or are deemed to dispose of, a principal residence or grant an option on it. A late designation may be accepted, but a penalty can apply.

The exemption does not shelter a gain that is business income, including a gain caught by the flipping rule. Living in a property does not by itself prevent business treatment if it was bought as part of a resale venture. Serial “live-in flippers” who move every year or two are a long-standing CRA audit target.

Where part of a home earns business or rental income, the selling price and adjusted cost base may need to be split between the residence and the income-producing part. The CRA may accept a reasonable split by square metres or rooms. The whole property may still qualify where the income use is ancillary, there are no structural changes, and no capital cost allowance is claimed.

Losses, Reassessments, Interest and Penalties

Losses. Business losses generally offset income from any source. Non-capital losses arising after 2005 can be carried back 3 years and forward 20. Net capital losses offset only taxable capital gains, can be carried back 3 years, and carry forward indefinitely.

How far back the CRA can go. For individuals, the normal reassessment period is 3 years from the date of the original notice of assessment. The CRA can reassess any year, with no time limit, where a misrepresentation was due to neglect, carelessness or wilful default. Reporting a trading or flipping profit as a capital gain, without a reasonable basis, is a common trigger.

Repeated failure to report. Failing to report $500 or more of income, where an amount was also omitted in any of the 3 preceding years, attracts a penalty equal to the lesser of 10% of the unreported amount and 50% of the difference between the understated tax and the related tax withheld.

Gross negligence. A false statement or omission made knowingly, or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence, attracts a penalty equal to the greater of $100 and 50% of the understated tax. Both penalties cannot be assessed on the same amount. Relying on a preparer is not always a defence: in Kane v. The King, ignoring obvious red flags on a return amounted to wilful blindness. Deliberate concealment can also lead to tax evasion charges.

Interest. A reassessment carries arrears interest, compounded daily, from the original balance-due date. Interest keeps running during an objection or appeal. Where hardship or CRA delay is involved, a taxpayer relief application may reduce interest and penalties.

Correcting a Return or Disputing a CRA Classification

Fixing it yourself: adjustment request or Voluntary Disclosures Program

A taxpayer who omitted income or reported a transaction on the wrong account may be able to request an adjustment, or apply under the Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP). The right route depends on whether the CRA has made contact, how many years are involved, and whether penalties or prosecution are a risk.

The VDP was overhauled on October 1, 2025. Applications are now made on Form RC199 and fall into two tiers:

Disclosure type When it applies Penalty relief Interest relief Unprompted (general relief) Before any CRA contact about the issue 100% 75% Prompted (partial relief) After CRA has raised the issue, but before an audit or investigation begins Up to 100% 25%



A disclosure is not available once an audit or investigation has started. Crypto investors should note that a VDP that reports trading profits as capital gains may fix the wrong problem if the activity was really a business. Our guide to the 2025 VDP changes and our CRA VDP service page explain eligibility in detail.

Challenging a reassessment: objection and appeal

If the CRA reassesses a capital gain as business income, the taxpayer can file a Notice of Objection. For individuals and graduated rate estates, the deadline is the later of 90 days after the notice of reassessment and one year after the return’s filing due date; for corporations it is 90 days.

If the CRA confirms the reassessment, or does not respond within 90 days of the objection, the taxpayer can appeal to the Tax Court of Canada, generally within 90 days of the confirmation. Missed objection and appeal deadlines can sometimes be extended, but only if the application is made within one year after the deadline expires.

For most individual income tax debts, the CRA cannot take collection action on the disputed amount while an objection or appeal is pending. A GST/HST reassessment on a property sale follows a separate GST/HST objection process, and collection is not suspended.

The taxpayer should preserve contemporaneous evidence of the acquisition purpose, financing, use of the property, investment strategy, sale circumstances and accounting treatment.

“A CRA reassessment that recharacterizes a capital gain as business income is not the last word. Before conceding, a taxpayer should have a Canadian tax litigation lawyer test whether the CRA’s position is actually supportable on the evidence, particularly where contemporaneous documents point to a genuine investment purpose,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting a Capital Gains Position

Before selling investment property, shares or cryptocurrency, preserve documents showing why the asset was acquired and how it was used:

purchase agreements and financing documents

investment plans and board or shareholder records

leases and property-management records

renovation, development or repair invoices

evidence of income-producing use (rent, dividends)

brokerage and trading records

crypto transaction histories and wallet records

correspondence explaining the reason for the sale

Reporting a profit as a capital gain does not guarantee capital treatment. The CRA and the courts examine the whole course of conduct. Plan ahead where possible: individual tax planning, separate trading and investment accounts, and holding structures reviewed before the purchase are far cheaper than a reassessment. If a CRA audit has already started, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review the evidence, prepare submissions, and handle an objection or appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the difference between business income and capital gains in Canada?

Business income arises from a business or an adventure in the nature of trade and is included in income in full, after deductions. A capital gain arises from disposing of capital property, and 50% is included in income.

2. How does the CRA decide whether a transaction is business income or a capital gain?

It looks at the whole factual context: intention, frequency, holding period, financing, the nature of the property, improvements, marketing and the reason for sale. No single factor is conclusive.

3. Can a single property sale be business income?

Yes. One transaction can be an adventure in the nature of trade if the property was acquired or dealt with as part of a resale venture.

4. Are capital gains taxed at 50% in Canada in 2026?

No. The inclusion rate is 50%, meaning half of the gain is added to income and taxed at your marginal rate. The proposed two-thirds rate was cancelled.

5. Is profit from selling a rental property business income or a capital gain?

It is usually a capital gain if the property was genuinely held as an investment. It may be business income if it was bought mainly for resale or your conduct amounts to trading. Rent earned while you owned it is reported separately.

6. If I own a home for more than 365 days, am I safe from the flipping rule?

You are outside the deeming rule, but the CRA can still tax the gain as business income if the facts show a resale venture.

7. Does frequent stock trading count as business income?

It can. The CRA considers frequency, holding periods, market knowledge, time spent, financing and whether the activity resembles a trading business.

8. Can I day trade in my TFSA tax-free?

No. In Ahamed (2023 TCC 17), the Tax Court held that a TFSA carrying on a trading business is taxable on that business income.

9. Are cryptocurrency profits business income or capital gains?

Either. Organized trading or other commercial activity produces business income; genuine investment produces capital gains. Swapping one crypto-asset for another is a taxable disposition.

10. Can business losses reduce my other taxable income?

Generally yes; non-capital business losses offset income from any source. Capital losses only offset taxable capital gains. The two have different carryback and carryforward periods.

11. Does selling a principal residence always qualify for the exemption?

No. The exemption applies only to an eligible capital gain and requires reporting and designation. It does not shelter business income, including flipped-property gains.

12. Can the CRA reclassify a reported capital gain as business income?

Yes. The CRA can reassess and apply business treatment, increasing tax, interest and possibly penalties. You can challenge the reassessment by objection and appeal.

13. Can I correct previously misreported gains?

Potentially, through an adjustment request or the Voluntary Disclosures Program. Since October 1, 2025, unprompted disclosures receive 100% penalty relief and 75% interest relief.

14. How can a Canadian tax lawyer help with a business income vs. capital gains dispute?

A tax lawyer reviews the transaction and evidence, applies the statutory and case-law tests, assesses whether the CRA’s position is supportable, and handles submissions, objections and Tax Court appeals, with the protection of solicitor-client privilege.

Takeaway: Business Income vs. Capital Gains

The business income vs. capital gains question is fact-specific. Intention, commercial conduct, financing, holding period, transaction history, property use, improvements and the reason for sale are weighed together; the label on the return and the holding period are not conclusive. With a 50% inclusion rate, the flipping rule, GST/HST builder rules and new crypto case law, the stakes are higher than ever.

Proper records and timely professional advice can materially improve a taxpayer’s ability to defend the correct tax treatment.