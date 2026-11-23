Does the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) need prior judicial authorization whenever a requirement for information captures information about unnamed persons? In Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147 [Zeifmans], the Federal Court of Appeal (the “FCA”) held that it does not. Judicial authorization turns on whose compliance the Minister of National Revenue (the “Minister”) is seeking to verify. Where named taxpayers are under audit, information respecting unnamed persons obtained as a consequence of that audit does not require prior judicial authorization.

The decision confirms that the Minister’s information-gathering powers in Canada’s self-assessing tax system remain broad, and that the protection against “fishing expeditions” is narrower than some taxpayers and advisors may have assumed.

What powers does section 231.2 of the Income Tax Act give the CRA?

Subsection 231.2(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“ITA”) authorizes the Minister to require any person to provide any information or documents for a purpose related to administering or enforcing the ITA, a listed international agreement, or a tax treaty, making it a significant audit and investigative tool.

This power is limited by the requirement to obtain judicial authorization prior to requiring a third party to provide information or documentation relating to unnamed persons. For judicial authorization to be granted, a judge must be satisfied that the unnamed person is ascertainable and the requirement is being issued to verify compliance with the ITA.

The central difficulty in applying section 231.2 arises where a requirement seeks information relating to both named and unnamed taxpayers. In such cases, courts have been required to determine whether the request is truly directed at verifying the compliance of the unnamed persons or whether information concerning those persons is being sought only as part of the CRA’s audit of identified taxpayers. This was the central issue in Zeifmans.

What happened in Zeifmans?

Due to repeated failures by certain taxpayers (the “Named Persons”) to provide information to the CRA, the CRA issued a section 231.2 requirement (the “Requirement”) to Zeifmans LLP, an accounting firm acting as the authorized representative of the Named Persons. The Requirement sought information about the Named Persons along with information pertaining to entities “owned, operated, controlled or otherwise connected” to them (the “Unnamed Persons”). Zeifmans took the position that the CRA was required to obtain judicial authorization prior to issuing a Requirement about the Unnamed Persons. The Federal Court and FCA dismissed these arguments on an initial judicial review.

Despite the dismissal of its challenge, Zeifmans did not produce the requested materials in the Requirement, subsequently leading the Minister to apply for a compliance order under section 231.7 of the ITA against Zeifmans. The Federal Court refused to grant the compliance order, holding that the evidence demonstrated that some of the Unnamed Persons were now under audit and that a purpose of the Requirement was to further those audits. This decision was overturned by the Federal Court of Appeal.

Does an audit of unnamed persons trigger the need for judicial authorization?

According to the FCA, if the information requested regarding unnamed persons is sought by the CRA to investigate their compliance, prior judicial authorization is required. If the information is requested to investigate named persons’ compliance, and it is purely coincidental or incidental that unnamed persons are under audit, prior judicial authorization is not required. The question is thus “whose compliance is the Minister seeking to verify?”

Importantly, the FCA held that although the information obtained might one day be used in other audits, a hypothetical future use of information is insufficient to establish that the purpose of the requirement was to verify the compliance of unnamed persons. The FCA therefore rejected the notion that the mere existence of audits involving unnamed persons automatically triggers the requirement for judicial authorization.

The FCA further noted that the requested information was directly relevant to the audits of the Named Persons. The information sought by the CRA on Unnamed Persons directly related to loan amounts and the worldwide income of the Named Persons. Having concluded that the purpose of the Requirement was to verify the compliance of the Named Persons, the FCA held that prior judicial authorization was not required. The FCA therefore allowed the appeal and ordered Zeifmans to comply with the Requirement.

Takeaways for practitioners and taxpayers

The Zeifmans decision is a reminder that the CRA’s information-gathering powers under section 231.2 of the ITA remain exceptionally broad. While the judicial authorization requirements for unnamed persons act as an important safeguard against overly broad or speculative inquiries, the FCA confirmed that the protection is narrower than some taxpayers and advisors may have assumed. As long as the information is sought to advance the audit of identified taxpayers, the CRA may be able to compel extensive third-party records without first obtaining judicial authorization. In practice, this means that taxpayers may find it difficult to challenge a requirement simply because it captures information relating to other connected persons, even if those persons are under audit.

At the same time, taxpayers and advisors should remember that these powers are not unlimited. Notably, the compliance-order provisions in section 231.7 are expressly constrained by solicitor-client privilege. A court may only issue a compliance order where it is satisfied that the information or documents sought are not protected by solicitor-client privilege. As a result, privilege remains one of the most important protections available when dealing with CRA information demands. For that reason, taxpayers engaged in complex tax planning or significant business transactions should consider seeking legal advice at an early stage. Consult with Miller Thomson’s Tax lawyers for guidance on responding to CRA requirements for information and documents, including determining the scope of the Minister’s authority under section 231.2 of the Income Tax Act.