Overview

Budget 2026 proposes a new Canada Growth Incentive (CGI) exemption for capital gains realized on the disposition of qualifying shares of a qualifying corporation, up to a $15-million limit. The limit applies separately to each qualifying individual in respect of each business.

Who Qualifies

A qualifying individual must be:

an individual other than a trust,

at least 18 when the qualifying share was acquired, and

resident in Canada throughout the year in which the exemption is claimed. The claim may relate to a gain realized in that year or a preceding taxation year.

Qualifying Share and Corporation

To qualify for the CGI exemption, the share and corporation must meet the following conditions:

Share Issuance

The qualifying share must be issued by a qualifying corporation to the qualifying individual, or to a partnership of which the individual is a member and owned directly by the individual or the partnership. If a partnership acquires the share, the individual must have been a partner, and at least 18, at that time.

At the time of share issuance, the corporation must be a Canadian-controlled private corporation (CCPC), and all or substantially all of the fair market value (FMV) of its assets must be attributable to assets used, or reasonably intended to be used within 36 months, principally in a qualifying business carried on primarily in Canada.

Immediately before and after the share’s issuance, the combined carrying value of the assets of the corporation and all related corporations must not exceed $100 million.

The share must be issued solely for cash or in exchange for employment services provided by the qualifying individual to the corporation. Continuity rules would allow certain share-for-share exchanges and reorganizations after issuance.

Holding Period

For at least 36 consecutive months immediately before disposition, the share must have been held by the qualifying individual, or the partnership of the individual was a member.

Throughout the individual’s (or partnership’s) ownership of qualifying shares, 50% or more of the FMV of the corporation’s assets must be attributable to assets used, or reasonably intended to be used, principally in a qualifying business.

For at least 24 consecutive months after issuance, the qualifying business must be carried on primarily in Canada.

At Disposition

At the time of disposition, the corporation must be a Canadian-resident corporation that is either a private corporation or a public corporation listed on a designated stock exchange in Canada, and all or substantially all of the FMV of its assets must be attributable to assets used principally in a qualifying business.

Qualifying Business

A qualifying business would be an active business, other than:

consulting services, professional practices (accountants, lawyers, notaries, physicians, other health care practitioners, engineers, architects), and any business whose principal asset is the reputation or skill of one or more employees;

businesses in agriculture, fishing, forestry, mining, financial, insurance, utilities, real estate, food and accommodation, arts, recreation, or entertainment; and

businesses operating under a licensing or franchising agreement.

Additional rules will be proposed to prevent access to the exemption in circumstances inconsistent with its policy intent. The Budget specifically mentions multiplying the limit through multiple corporations carrying on the same underlying business. Details will be released later.

Interaction with Other Exemptions

LCGE: A CGI claim on shares of a corporation would limit the ability to claim the LCGE on shares of that same corporation, and vice versa.

A CGI claim on shares of a corporation would limit the ability to claim the LCGE on shares of that same corporation, and vice versa. Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) andworker cooperative (WC) exemptions: An individual could generally claim either of these exemptions and the CGI exemption on the same sale, with neither affecting the other’s limit.

Reflection

A distinguishing aspect of the new $15M CGI exemption is that the policy contemplates a corporation's transition from private to public. At disposition, the qualifying corporation can be a Canadian-resident private corporation or a public corporation listed on a designated stock exchange in Canada. Moreover, the CGI exemption can be claimed without diminishing the EOT/WC exemptions for a potential combined exemption of about $25 Million.

Coming into Force

The measure would apply to qualifying shares issued on or after November 5, 2026 (Budget Day) and before 2037.