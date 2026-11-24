In F45 Training Canada Limited v. 2685802 Ontario Limited, 2026 ONCA 775 (F45), the Court of Appeal for Ontario considered two restrictive covenants in a franchise agreement following termination: one restricting the right to compete and one restricting the right to solicit customers. The Court of Appeal found the non-compete unenforceable as broader than needed to protect the franchisor’s legitimate proprietary interests, but upheld the non-solicit and concluded that the former franchisees had breached it. The decision clarifies the general application of restrictive covenants, including in franchise agreements. It also confirms a familiar pattern: a suitably limited non-solicit clause is much more likely to survive judicial scrutiny than a non-compete clause.

Background

In 2019, the respondent franchisees agreed to operate an F45 studio in Whitby, Ontario. In October 2024, shortly before the franchise agreement expired, the franchisees advised F45 they would not renew. In the same month, they signed with a competing franchisor, extended their lease at the same premises, and emailed studio members offering to exchange their F45 memberships for memberships at the new gym. They also told prospective funders they expected to keep 98% of the studio’s 300 members.

The franchise agreement contained the following two post-term restrictive covenants, each lasting two years:

A non-compete covering any business “similar to or competitive with” the franchise business, within 10 kilometres of the premises or any other F45 facility. A non-exhaustive list of prohibited activities was set out, including gyms, crossfit, yoga, pilates, spin, dance fitness, martial arts and outdoor bootcamp classes. A non-solicit barring the franchisees from diverting “any business or customer of the Franchise Business to any other competitive establishment, by direct or indirect inducement or otherwise”.

F45 applied for a permanent injunction based on the two restrictive covenants.

The application judge found both clauses ambiguous as to the scope of restricted activities, and since this was dispositive, declined to consider whether the covenants were reasonable.

The Presumption of Unenforceability Applies to All Restrictive Covenants

F45 argued that the application judge had wrongly applied an employment-law presumption of unenforceability into a commercial franchise agreement. The Court of Appeal rejected this argument, holding that restrictive covenants are presumptively invalid in any type of contract, because they are restraints of trade. The exception is a covenant shown to be reasonable as between the parties and with respect to the public interest.

It is at the stage of determining whether a restrictive covenant is “reasonable” that a distinction arises between restrictive covenants in employment contracts and those in contracts for the sale of a business. Restrictive covenants in employment contracts receive more rigorous scrutiny because no payment is made for goodwill and there is a generally accepted imbalance of power between employer and employee. The Court of Appeal acknowledged, but did not resolve, the “ongoing debate” about whether restrictive covenants in franchise agreements should be treated like employment covenants.

Decontextualized Contractual Interpretation May be an Error of Law

The Court of Appeal confirmed that the meaning of a restrictive covenant, including whether it is ambiguous, is a question of contractual interpretation that attracts deference, absent an extricable error of law. Despite the Supreme Court of Canada’s admonishment of courts too readily finding extricable errors of law in contractual interpretation (see Earthco Soil Mixtures Inc. v. Pine Valley Enterprises Inc.), the Court of Appeal characterized the application judge’s analysis of ambiguity as disconnected from the contextual contractual language, constituting an extricable error of law.

Courts Must Not “Strain to Create an Ambiguity”

The Court of Appeal stressed that ambiguity can be found only after the clause has been interpreted in its proper context. That means applying the usual principles of contractual interpretation: reading the agreement as a whole, in light of the surrounding circumstances and sound commercial sense.

Applying those principles, the Court of Appeal found that neither clause was ambiguous. The Court noted that the use of the words “similar” and “including but not limited to” do not create ambiguity. Instead, these provisions are probative of the breadth of the restrictions, which should be considered in the reasonableness analysis.

The Non-Compete Is Overbroad, but the Non-Solicit Is Reasonable

The Court considered whether there was a protectable proprietary interest, whether the time and geographic limits were too broad, and whether the covenants were overbroad.

The Court of Appeal held that the non-compete failed on the third question. F45’s protected interest was a “one-stop shop” full fitness system. Barring former franchisees from any group class devoted solely to activities listed in the restrictive covenant such as yoga, dance or outdoor exercise went well beyond what was needed to protect F45’s confidential information, customer relationships and goodwill. The Court of Appeal suggested that the 10-kilometre radius for competition restriction “might arguably” be justified, but not the scope of restricted activities. The non-compete clause was therefore held to be unenforceable.

The non-solicit, by contrast, was reasonable. Quoting its prior decision in H.L. Staebler Company Ltd. v. Allan, the Court of Appeal observed that a non-solicit “suitably restrained in temporal and spatial terms” is more likely to strike a reasonable balance than a non-compete. F45 owned the goodwill and member information, and the franchisees had been licensed to use that information only to operate the F45 studio. The Court of Appeal also observed that, typically, if a ban on solicitation is sufficient to protect the contracting party’s interests, an outright ban on competition is unenforceable, as here. The Court of Appeal referred back to the Ontario Superior Court determinations about the extent of the breach and the appropriate remedy.

Key Takeaways

Restrictive covenants are, in any contract, presumptively unenforceable. The only exception is when the party seeking to enforce the covenants demonstrates that they are reasonable.

Broad or open-ended phrases in restrictive covenants, such as “similar to,” “including but not limited to” and “or otherwise” do not, by themselves, make covenants unenforceable. Courts must interpret the covenants in context before they can find them unenforceable for ambiguity.

Finally, the Court of Appeal explained that a non-solicitation covenant tied to goodwill and customer information that the franchisor owns is more likely to be enforced than a non-compete. In any event, restrictive covenants should be limited in scope in a manner that is reasonably connected to interest that the contracting party seeks to protect.