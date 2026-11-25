Can a corporation refuse to advance its directors’ defence costs on the basis of their alleged bad faith? In Berg c. Gildan Activewear Inc., 2026 QCCS 24471, the Quebec Superior Court held that where an agreement between a corporation and its directors makes the advance of costs mandatory, the directors’ good faith must generally be presumed until trial.

This judgment provides important guidance on the interpretation of section 124 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (“CBCA”), which permits a corporation to advance moneys to its directors for the costs, charges and expenses of certain proceedings. It confirms that a corporation may, by agreement, make the statutory discretion to advance moneys a mandatory contractual obligation.

Leave to appeal of this judgement was recently granted2, such that the Superior Court’s interpretation remains subject to reconsideration by the Court of Appeal.

1. What was the nature of the dispute?

Former directors of Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) were claiming approximately US$18 million in deferred share units. Gildan filed a US$50 million counterclaim, alleging, among other things, that the former directors had breached their fiduciary duties by prioritizing their own personal gains and interests over those of the corporation in the context of a proxy contest aimed at replacing the board of directors3.

The directors subsequently sought an advance of CA$750,000 to fund their defence. Under their Indemnification Agreement, Gildan had undertaken to advance monies for the costs and expenses reasonably incurred or expected to be incurred in connection with a proceeding, subject to repayment if it was ultimately determined in a final non-appealable judgment that they had not acted in good faith4.

2. What is the distinction between an advance and indemnification?

Indemnification is retrospective and provides for reimbursement of costs, charges and expenses after the outcome of a proceeding has been determined. By contrast, advanced moneys are contingent funds, and advancement may be conceived of as an extension of credit, the repayment of which depends on whether the director is ultimately entitled to indemnification. Advancement is therefore prospective. As the Court explained, requiring a director to fund the costs of litigation until its conclusion and potential indemnification would seriously impair the objective of indemnification itself5.

3. When should bad faith be assessed?

At the advance of costs stage, directors are presumed to have acted in good faith. The final determination of this issue should ordinarily be made at trial. The Court therefore rejected Gildan’s proposed requirement for strong prima facie evidence of bad faith, as it could unduly result in a full-blown adjudication of the directors’ conduct before trial. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances may the Court, in the exercise of its discretion, require additional evidence or information.

4. What role does the Indemnity Agreement play?

The Indemnification Agreement transformed the statutory discretion into a mandatory contractual obligation. While subsection 124(2) of the CBCA provides that a corporation “may advance moneys”, the Agreement provided that Gildan “shall advance monies” within five business days of receiving a written request. The Superior Court emphasized that the Agreement was clear and that the parties were free to provide greater protection than the minimum afforded under the CBCA 6. However, where, as in this case, the corporation itself brings the action against its directors, subsection 124(4) of the CBCA requires court approval before moneys may be advanced7.

5. What did the Court decide?

The Court ordered Gildan to advance the initial sum of C$750,000 to the Former Directors. The funds were to be held in trust by their lawyers and drawn upon for the “costs, charges and expenses” relating to the defence of Gildan’s Crossclaim and any related appeal proceedings8. The lawyers for the Former Directors were also directed to maintain detailed timesheets and accounts for their services so that they could subsequently be verified by the Court. The Court also ordered the provisional execution of the judgment notwithstanding appeal, finding that any further delay would cause serious prejudice to the former directors, as they would be forced to continue personally funding their defence9.

6. Practical considerations

This judgment highlights the importance for corporations of carefully drafting and applying their indemnification agreements. In particular, corporations should:

Define the scope of advances : Mandatory language can transform the discretion provided under the CBCA into a contractual obligation to advance moneys.

: Mandatory language can transform the discretion provided under the CBCA into a contractual obligation to advance moneys. Set out clear terms : The agreement should specify payment deadlines, eligible costs and requirements for retaining supporting documentation.

: The agreement should specify payment deadlines, eligible costs and requirements for retaining supporting documentation. Include an effective repayment mechanism : The corporation must be able to recover any advanced sums if it is ultimately determined that the director did not fulfil the conditions required for indemnification.

: The corporation must be able to recover any advanced sums if it is ultimately determined that the director did not fulfil the conditions required for indemnification. Avoid turning the application for advance of costs into a preliminary trial: The final determination of a director’s conduct and good faith should ordinarily be reserved for trial, subject to rare and exceptional circumstances.

Footnotes

1. 2026 QCCS 2447.

2. Gildan Activewear Inc. c. Berg, 2026 QCCA 1298.

3. Supra, note 1 at paras. 19–23.

4. Ibid, at para. 18.

5. Ibid, at paras. 47–52.

6. Ibid, at para. 180.

7. Ibid, at paras. 121–127 and 250–252.

8. Ibid, at paras. 232–243.