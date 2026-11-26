VIDEO · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 9) (Video)
Aird & Berlis LLP
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Jennifer Shayko explores the critical role of financial statements within franchise disclosure documents, examining what prospective franchisees need to understand about a franchisor's financial health. What key financial indicators should potential franchise buyers scrutinize before making their investment decision?
Did you know that a franchise disclosure document in Canada must be certified?
In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer outlines the requirements for the franchisor’s certificate and the implications of failing to properly sign and date it.
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