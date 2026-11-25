Many entrepreneurs sign a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) believing it works like a handshake that either side can walk away from at any time.

A recent Ontario decision, Dr. Michael Emon Dentistry Professional Corp. v. Alexander Sevo Dentistry Professional Corporation (2025 ONSC 4961), shows why that assumption is risky.

Dr. Emon, a Windsor endodontist heading into retirement, negotiated for well over a year to sell his practice to Dr. Sevo. They signed an LOI that was described as largely non-binding. Closing depended on three conditions the buyer had to be satisfied with: a new lease, financing, and due diligence, at Dr. Sevo’s “sole and absolute discretion.” After the better part of a year, Dr. Sevo decided not to proceed with the transaction.

Dr. Emon was none too pleased. He sued. He argued that the buyer had breached his duties of good faith and honest performance.

Dr. Emon’s allegations were serious. He claimed Dr. Sevo deliberately dragged out the lease negotiations, used due diligence as a pretext to exit, and allowed Dr. Emon to believe the deal would close without correcting that impression. Dr. Sevo’s explanation was more mundane. The landlord had not agreed to key lease terms, and two key employees of the practice planned to leave, which mattered a great deal in a referral-based practice where staff and relationships are much of the value. The court accepted Dr. Sevo’s account, found he acted honestly and in good faith, and dismissed the claim.

The critical point for our purposes is that Justice Horvat, who rendered judgment in this dispute, was evidently prepared to examine the buyer’s conduct in respect of the so-called non-binding terms against good-faith standards of contractual performance.

There are important lessons for entrepreneurs. Once you put your signature on a document, you are no longer just negotiating as you would be in a pre-contractual environment. Parts of an LOI, such as confidentiality and exclusivity, are often expressly legally binding. Most provisions are explicitly identified as not binding. But having broad discretion to walk away from a transaction does not give the parties licence to:

(a) act dishonestly in giving effect to the terms of the LOI; or

(b) behave in a manner – either in word or deed – that does not conform with the court’s evolving “organizing principle” of good faith in the performance of contractual duties.

In practice, consider carefully if and when to tell the other party to the LOI what your concerns are as they emerge and remain unsatisfied (e.g., the landlord is not agreeing to your requested changes to the lease), never create a false impression about your intentions, and keep a record of the genuine reasons for your decision. Buyers and sellers who do this are in a far better position if the deal ends up in court.

For M&A lawyers, the case highlights a distinction that is easy to overlook. Where there is no agreement at all, Canadian law has never recognized a general duty to negotiate in good faith. A non-binding LOI is a different matter. It is often a contract in part, and the binding provisions can attract, at the least, the duty of honest performance, which the Supreme Court has said applies to all contracts.

The Emon court may be viewed as having proceeded as though good faith principles applied to the non-binding terms in the LOI. Commentators have questioned the doctrinal basis for this, since much of the LOI was what could be considered an agreement to agree. Based on the court’s reasoning in Emon, it would seem prudent for commercial practitioners to recognize that labelling an LOI “non-binding” does not necessarily switch off all legal obligations as it relates to those “non-binding” terms.

Some practical takeaways for drafting? State clearly which provisions bind and which do not. Consider whether and how to address good faith expressly. Where a party needs flexibility, a broad discretion over conditions, as in Emon, might provide real protection. Drafting aside, your clients need to know of the paramount obligation to act honestly, or it might not be saved by the “non-binding” nature of the document.