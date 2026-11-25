On October 15, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) issued an investor alert warning that articles appearing to originate from independent financial news sources may, in fact, be misleading stock promotions linked to a coordinated international campaign.

The BCSC identified promotional articles concerning four B.C. reporting issuers on websites designed to resemble legitimate financial news publications. According to the regulator, the websites were also populated with articles that appeared to be generated using artificial intelligence (“AI”), giving them an appearance of journalistic credibility.

The alert raises a related concern for anyone who relies on AI to understand financial news, generate investment analysis or inform investment decisions. If an AI tool draws on misleading promotional material, it may reproduce the underlying claims without identifying their source or potential bias. An AI-generated summary may even remove the promotional language that would otherwise alert a reader to the promotional nature of the material, making the resulting analysis appear more objective than its sources warrant.

The concern extends beyond individuals using AI for their own investment research to professional advisers, content creators and businesses using it to prepare information or recommendations for others. It also comes amid increased regulatory attention to online investment content, including the publication of Joint Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) Staff Notice 31-369, Guidance on the Application of Securities Legislation to Finfluencer Activity, discussed in our March 2026 bulletin, CSA Guidance on Finfluencers: Compliance Considerations for Registrants and Issuers Engaging Content Creators.

Stock Promotions Masquerading as Financial News

According to the BCSC, investors were being directed to promotional articles through sponsored Google search results. The articles appeared on websites that resembled established financial news outlets, alongside other content that appeared to have been generated using AI.

The regulator identified promotional articles concerning four B.C. reporting issuers listed on Canadian and international exchanges. In reviewing certain articles, the regulator found statements that appeared misleading, unbalanced or inconsistent with publicly available disclosure. It warned that the promotions could form part of a market manipulation or “pump-and-dump” scheme, in which promotional activity encourages investors to purchase securities, potentially inflating their price before those responsible sell their holdings for a profit. When buying interest wanes, the share price can fall sharply, exposing investors to significant losses.

The BCSC is not alleging that the issuers identified in the alert, or their executives, were involved in, authorized or had knowledge of the promotional activities. The issuers in question have publicly stated that they did not authorize or participate in the publication of the articles.

The BCSC identified several warning signs, including exaggerated claims about an issuer’s prospects, disproportionate emphasis on potential returns, comparisons with successful companies that omit material differences, articles that use a stock photo or an unverifiable reporter identity, and urgent language encouraging investors to act quickly. It also cautioned against articles presented as independent journalism that fail to clearly disclose their promotional nature or the compensation paid for their publication.

Why Source Quality Matters When Using AI

The BCSC’s alert focuses on misleading stock promotions; it does not report that the promotional articles were incorporated into AI-generated investment analysis. Nevertheless, it raises a practical question for anyone using AI for investment research or advice: how can they assess whether the information underlying an AI-generated answer is reliable and independent?

Consider a hypothetical investor who asks an AI tool to summarize recent news about a junior mining company and assess its exploration prospects. The tool draws on an article describing those prospects. The article appears on a professional-looking financial news website and contains favourable comparisons to established mining companies, but it is actually undisclosed promotional material.

If the AI tool incorporates those claims into its analysis without checking them against the issuer’s public disclosure, the investor may receive a summary that repeats the promotional claims without identifying their source or potential bias, essentially “laundering” the warning signs the investor would typically have looked for had they originally read the source material.

The consequences may be more significant if the AI tool uses that information to generate a positive assessment of the issuer or a recommendation to purchase its securities. Misleading promotional content may then influence an investment decision, even though the person relying on the output has no relationship with the issuer or the original promoter.

AI systems may also make the problem more difficult to detect. A promotional article written in exaggerated language may be recognizable as advertising to a human reader. An AI-generated summary of the same article may remove that language while retaining its underlying claims, giving the resulting analysis an appearance of objectivity that the source material does not warrant.

There is also a risk that users may mistake the inclusion of a claim in an AI-generated analysis for independent verification of that claim. A tool that presents information in a structured, analytical format may appear to have assessed the reliability of its sources, even where it has simply summarized or combined information drawn from them. AI tools differ in how they search for information: specialized research tools may be configured to prioritize curated collections of authoritative materials, such as regulatory filings and legal sources, while general purpose tools may draw more broadly on public web content. The extent of this risk will therefore depend on how the particular AI system retrieves, evaluates and presents information.

A More Reliable Approach to AI-Assisted Investment Research

For individuals using AI to research an investment, a more practical starting point is the issuer’s public disclosure, rather than an AI-generated answer drawn from unidentified online sources. Investors can access an issuer’s filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and use AI to help summarize or explain those documents. Where relevant, investors should also review additional disclosures made through the exchange on which the issuer’s securities are listed.

For example, a user might ask an AI tool to summarize the risk factors in an issuer’s annual information form or explain its management’s discussion and analysis, with references to the relevant pages. The request should ask the tool to base its response only on the specified documents, preserve material qualifications and identify information those documents do not provide.

Even then, an AI-generated summary should be treated as a tool for better understanding disclosure, not an investment recommendation. Even with reliable source material, AI may generate unsupported or fabricated information (“hallucinations”), omit qualifications or summarize a filing inaccurately, so important statements should be checked against the original documents. A summary should not replace reading the relevant disclosure or seeking qualified advice where appropriate.

Additional Considerations for Businesses and Issuers

For businesses using AI to prepare investment information or recommendations for others, source reliability is only one part of the analysis. Even where an AI system accurately summarizes the information it retrieves, the resulting analysis may still be misleading if the underlying sources are promotional, incomplete or unreliable. Businesses should consider whether material claims can be traced to identifiable sources and checked against an issuer’s current public disclosure, whether promotional relationships or conflicts are appropriately disclosed, and whether AI-generated outputs are subject to appropriate review before publication. The appropriate approach will depend on the nature of the content, its intended audience and how it is presented and used.

As reflected in Staff Notice 31-369, the use of AI does not, by itself, alter the application of securities laws to activities that would otherwise be regulated. Whether registration is required depends on the nature of the activities being carried on, including whether a business is engaging in, or holding itself out as engaging in, the business of advising others with respect to securities. AI-generated content that moves beyond general market commentary into securities recommendations may warrant closer examination, particularly where recommendations are provided as part of a commercial service. Describing such content as general information or financial education, or including a disclaimer, does not necessarily resolve the registration question. The analysis remains fact-specific, including consideration of any applicable exemptions.

For public issuers, the growing use of AI to generate and disseminate financial content may increase both the volume and apparent credibility of misleading promotional material concerning such issuers that is published without their knowledge or authorization. This content may also find its way into AI-generated investment research, potentially reaching a broader audience without its promotional nature being apparent. Issuers may therefore wish to consider how they monitor potentially misleading information concerning their securities and assess whether any response is appropriate or required in the circumstances, having regard to their applicable disclosure obligations.

Looking Ahead

The BCSC’s warning is a reminder that the increasing sophistication of online financial content does not necessarily make that content more reliable. Websites that resemble established news outlets may contain undisclosed stock promotions, and AI-generated articles can contribute to their appearance of legitimacy.

For anyone relying on AI to analyze financial news or inform an investment decision, the concern extends beyond the original promotional material. Once that material is incorporated into an AI-generated summary or analysis, its promotional character may no longer be apparent to the end user.

For investors, this reinforces the importance of checking information against reliable sources. For advisers, content creators and businesses, it raises questions about how third-party information is selected, verified and used, particularly where they provide securities analysis or investment recommendations to others.