Two brothers. One milk-delivery business. No written contract. That is all it took for an Ontario court to find a binding partnership and to order one brother to pay the other his half.

In Alyousef v. Alyousef, 2026 ONCA 78, the Court of Appeal for Ontario upheld a trial judge’s finding that Abdul and Anes Alyousef had struck an oral partnership to deliver milk for a large distributor, The Milkman Inc. That was despite the operation being run through a corporation, 2390247 Ontario Inc. Anes argued that the company, not any partnership, owned the business. Two levels of Ontario courts disagreed.

Partnership through Corporation

Business owners should be aware: incorporating does not automatically wipe out a partnership. The two can exist at the same time. The brothers agreed to share the profits and losses equally, to roll their existing businesses into the company, and to run things by consensus. That understanding was found to constitute a partnership. The numbered company they used was simply the vehicle to carry that out.

Courts don’t need a signed document to find a partnership. They will look at how people actually behaved. Ontario’s Partnerships Act defines a partnership as people carrying on a business in common with a view to profit. Judges will therefore weigh practical signs: Did the parties put in money, effort or property? Did they share profits and losses? Did they share control? For the brothers, the answer to all three was yes.

Anes pointed to what was missing: no partnership tax returns and no joint bank account. The court was unimpressed. Those things were absent only because Anes had locked his brother out and denied the partnership ever existed. You cannot freeze your partner out and then use the resulting silence as proof there was never a partnership.

Things Fall Apart

The relationship collapsed fast. After an argument in November 2013, Anes changed the locks and carried on without his brother. He paid large salaries to himself, his wife and their sons, and ran personal expenses through the business while cutting Abdul out entirely.

That conduct did more than breach the partnership. The court found it was oppression, a breach of contract, a breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment. Abdul was awarded his 50% share of the business’s profits. The only loose end left for the court was a tax question on how to calculate the final number.

Risky Business

Going into business with family or friends on a handshake feels easy. It can also be a lawsuit waiting to happen. If you incorporate, make the paperwork match the real deal: who owns what, who decides what, and how profits get split.

An oral understanding can bind you for years. Put it in writing before the locks get changed.

And if you have been cut out of a business in which you shared profit and loss, but lack a written agreement, don’t assume that you don’t have rights. Make sure you get legal advice to fully understand your rights. As you can see, our courts will go some distance to ensure justice is done between disputing parties.