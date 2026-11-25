Finding the right grants and non-dilutive funding opportunities can be challenging for Saskatchewan startups and growing businesses. McKercher LLP is collaborating with The Grant Roadmap, an AI-powered Canadian funding platform created by The Grant Sherpa.

The Grant Roadmap helps businesses find funding opportunities, build a funding roadmap, track grant applications and manage deadlines. The platform supports businesses at different stages of growth, with funding opportunities spanning hiring, training, equipment, expansion, export development, R&D and sustainability. It also provides grant-learning resources, document templates and additional support depending on the plan selected. Its Premium Plan includes features such as a curated grant list, one-on-one strategy session and a Grant AI tool.

As part of the collaboration, McKercher LLP clients and friends of the firm can receive 50% off their first year of a Success or Premium Plan.

How to access the offer:

Create a free Basic account through The Grant Roadmap plans page. Explore the available funding tools and plans. When upgrading to a Success or Premium Plan, enter the McKercher LLP partner code: MKCHRBAR_26_0001 (valid until November 30, 2027)

Supporting Saskatchewan's startup community

This collaboration complements McKercher LLP's existing work with technology and high-growth companies. For Saskatchewan founders, the collaboration brings together two pieces of the growth journey: access to legal guidance for building and scaling a company and tools for identifying potential non-dilutive funding opportunities.