Key Takeaways

Remote work in Quebec does not automatically mean that the Act respecting labour standards applies. Where an employee works both in Quebec and outside Quebec, the employer’s connections with Quebec must also be taken into account.

An employee’s residence does not necessarily constitute an office of the employer. It depends on how the residence is used and organized for the employer’s business activities.

The place where the work is actually performed remains determinative, regardless of where the employer and its clients are located.

Employers established outside Quebec should review their obligations before hiring so that their employment contracts and internal policies can be adapted to the applicable laws.

Remote work and technological tools have profoundly transformed labour-market realities and facilitated cross-border employment relationships. Employees may work remotely from Quebec for employers that have no presence in the province. Conversely, an employer established in Quebec may employ people based abroad.

In this context, determining which labour laws apply to these employment relationships can be complex.

The Quebec Court of Appeal recently decided one such case in Marchetta v. Petros 724 inc., 2026 QCCA 1461, which addresses whether the Act respecting labour standards (the “Act”) can apply to an employee who works for an employer established abroad and performs most of her duties remotely from her residence in Quebec, with the remainder of her duties performed outside Quebec.

Following its analysis, the Court of Appeal concluded that, on the facts of the case, the Act did not apply to the employee. Rather than allowing an automatic conclusion to be drawn, the Court of Appeal’s reasoning highlights the factors to be considered in determining whether the Act applies and provides a nuanced consolidation of prior case law in a contemporary context.

Remote Work: When Do Quebec Labour Standards Apply?

To properly understand the scope of the judgment, it is important to distinguish the situations contemplated by section 2 of the Act. As the Court of Appeal recalls, the first sentence of the first paragraph sets out the general principle that the Act applies to an employee who works exclusively in Quebec, whether at the employer’s premises or from home. Subparagraphs 1 and 2 of that same paragraph then extend the territorial scope of the Act to certain situations in which work is performed outside Quebec. In both cases, the employer must have one of the connecting factors with Quebec prescribed by the Act.

Indeed, subparagraph 1 of that section provides that the Act applies to an employee “who performs work both in Québec and outside Québec for an employer whose residence, domicile, undertaking, head office or office is in Québec”.

Subparagraph 2 also provides that the Act applies to an employee “domiciled or resident in Québec who performs work outside Québec for an employer contemplated in subparagraph 1”.

The Marchetta Case: An Employee in Quebec, an Employer in the United States

In 2013, Petros 724 inc. (“Petros” or the “Employer”), a U.S. business that sells business-management software and provides technical support, hired a manager to develop its activities in Canada. At the time, Petros sought to establish a foothold in the Canadian market by offering two software products. That manager hired Angela Marchetta (“Ms. Marchetta”), effective January 1, 2014, as a financial consultant for the deployment and operation of one of its software products.

In fact, during her employment, Ms. Marchetta did not serve any Canadian clients and provided services exclusively to Petros’s U.S. clients, which required her to travel occasionally to the United States. She performed her work primarily remotely, from her residence in Quebec, using her own work tools, namely her computer and telephone. The Employer never had a head office, residence, domicile or any establishment whatsoever in Quebec.

Against the backdrop of a dispute with the Employer concerning her vacation pay, Ms. Marchetta was informed in January 2019 that her employment was being terminated. She alleged that she had been dismissed without good and sufficient cause.

Divergent Decisions on the Application of the Act respecting labour standards

In its first decision, the Administrative Labour Tribunal concluded that the Act applied on the ground that Ms. Marchetta’s residence constituted an establishment of Petros in Quebec because she provided services there on behalf of the Employer. It then allowed the dismissal complaint because the layoff was merely a pretext.

At Petros’s request, the Administrative Labour Tribunal reviewed that first decision. It allowed the application for review after determining that the initial decision contained a substantive error sufficiently serious to invalidate it. In that second decision, the Tribunal considered it determinative that Ms. Marchetta worked exclusively for U.S. clients and, therefore, that the work or services provided were not directed at the Quebec territory. It added that the Act could not be imposed on every foreign employer merely because one of its employees resides in Quebec. The Tribunal also found that the layoff was genuine and that the complaint would have been dismissed in any event.

Ms. Marchetta then brought an application for judicial review of the Tribunal’s second decision before the Superior Court. The Superior Court dismissed her application and confirmed the decision. It reiterated that there must be at least some evidence demonstrating that the employer intended to use the employee’s residence to carry on its business.

Ms. Marchetta then appealed that judgment to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal’s Analysis

The Court of Appeal’s review proceeded in two stages: it first considered whether the Tribunal could reasonably identify a substantive error in its first decision, and then whether its second decision was itself reasonable.

The analysis draws on the history of the Act’s scope of application, as set out in section 2, and on the case law interpreting that scope. It focuses specifically on subparagraphs 1 and 2 of that section, which extend “the territorial scope of the Act respecting labour standards (ALS) to certain situations in which the employee performs work outside the province.” The Court of Appeal emphasizes the various connecting factors that may be required for the Act to apply. Depending on the circumstances, the analysis concerns the place where the work is performed, the employee’s residence or domicile, and the employer’s connections with Quebec.

The connecting factors must be sufficient having regard to the territorial limits of the legislature’s legislative jurisdiction, particularly under the Constitution Act, 1867.

An Employee’s Residence Does Not Automatically Constitute an Office of the Employer

The error in the Administrative Labour Tribunal’s first decision arose from a conflation of two applicable connecting factors, whereas the place where the employee performs the work in the province is required, in addition to a connecting factor between the employer and the province, having regard to the requirements of section 2, first paragraph, of the Act. The mere fact that an employee works from their residence in Quebec is therefore insufficient. One of the employer connecting factors prescribed by the Act must also be established. To demonstrate the existence of an undertaking in Quebec, the evidence may, in particular, concern activities carried on there on a continuous basis, for example by providing services to clients in Quebec.

An employee’s residence or domicile may nevertheless constitute an office of the employer where the evidence shows that it is used and organized for that purpose. The Court of Appeal considers, in particular, precedents in which the employer bore the costs of equipment or stored documentation intended for its clients at the employee’s residence, including documentation for clients established in Quebec. No comparable evidence was adduced in Marchetta.

The Physical Place Where the Work Is Performed Remains Determinative

As for the Administrative Labour Tribunal’s second decision, the Court of Appeal upheld it, but found that a different provision should have been applied, namely subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 2, because Ms. Marchetta performed her work both in Quebec and outside Quebec. The record did not, however, permit her work in the United States to be regarded as sufficiently incidental for her to be treated as an employee working exclusively in Quebec. That error had no effect on the outcome, because the determinative issue for the application of the Act was the Employer’s connecting factor with Quebec.

The Court of Appeal makes another important clarification: the place where the work is performed is not the same as the place where the employer or its clients are located. Even when work is performed digitally, the physical place from which the employee carries out their duties remains determinative. The Tribunal’s second decision therefore remained reasonable; the Act did not apply because there was no evidence showing that Petros had a residence, domicile, head office, office or even an undertaking in Quebec.

What Are the Consequences for Foreign Employers?

Accordingly, where an employee works both in Quebec and outside Quebec for a foreign employer, remote work from the employee’s Quebec residence is not, on its own, sufficient to establish the employer connection required by section 2 of the Act. The analysis remains highly dependent on the evidence.

From a strategic standpoint, employers established outside Quebec should therefore examine their situation when hiring a person who will work in Quebec and outside Quebec. This exercise will make it possible to provide for appropriate employment contracts and policies, and also to identify the obligations to which they are subject. The analysis should not be limited to the Act: other Quebec employment legislation must also be considered.

It is foreseeable that, over the coming years, the courts will increasingly be called upon to rule on work arrangements involving an international element and will provide further guidance on these issues.

FAQ

Does the Act respecting labour standards apply to a person who works remotely in Quebec for a foreign employer?

It depends on the circumstances. In principle, the Act respecting labour standards applies to a person who works exclusively in Quebec. Where the person works both in Quebec and outside Quebec, the Act’s application also depends on the employer’s connections with Quebec.

Can the residence of a person working remotely be considered an office of their employer?

Yes, in certain circumstances. It must, however, be shown that the residence is used and organized for that purpose. The employer’s assumption of equipment costs or the use of the residence for activities related to its clients may, in particular, be taken into account.

What obligations should a foreign employer review before hiring a person in Quebec?

The employer should determine which labour laws apply to its situation, particularly based on the place where the work is performed and its connections with Quebec. This review allows it to adapt its employment contracts and internal policies while reducing legal risks.