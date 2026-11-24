KFC’s U.S. restaurants will begin replacing Pepsi products with Coca-Cola products in January 2027, with the transition expected to be completed by spring 2027. The change ends a beverage relationship that began when PepsiCo acquired KFC in 1986. PepsiCo will continue to supply KFC in international markets, and no change has been announced for Canada.1

For franchisors, the announcement is a useful reminder that changing a key supplier is not only a procurement decision, but one that engages both the franchise agreement and the statutory duty of fair dealing.

Why the Supplier Matters

Exclusive beverage supplier agreements typically give the franchise system discounted pricing on the supplier’s products, and they often come with marketing contributions, as well as equipment and service support. So when a franchisor changes suppliers, the impact goes well beyond the logo on the cup and extends to franchisee product costs, equipment and promotions.

The Right to Switch Suppliers

Generally, franchise agreements give the franchisor the right to designate and change approved products and suppliers by amending the operations manual, and require franchisees to purchase products only from those approved sources. Accordingly, franchise agreements with these provisions allow a franchisor to change key suppliers and require franchisees to purchase from the new supplier, for example, beverage products from Coke instead of Pepsi.

In addition, section 3 of the Arthur Wishart Act imposes on each party to a franchise agreement a duty of fair dealing in its performance and enforcement, which includes the duty to act in good faith and in accordance with reasonable commercial standards.2

Fairview Donut Inc. v. The TDL Group Corp. provides useful insight into how courts assess a franchisor’s system wide changes against the duty of fair dealing. In that case, Tim Hortons moved its system from scratch baking in each restaurant to the Always Fresh program, under which donuts and other baked goods were partially baked at a central facility, flash frozen and shipped to restaurants for finishing. Franchisees were required to purchase those par baked products directly from Tim Hortons. Franchisees brought a class action alleging the change increased their costs and cut into their margins. They also took issue with the introduction of a lunch menu, alleging they were required to sell those items at a loss or at break-even prices.

The court dismissed the claims on summary judgment, and the Court of Appeal affirmed.3 The key finding was that the conversion was a rational business decision made for valid economic and strategic reasons, having regard to both Tim Hortons’ interests and those of its franchisees. The takeaway for franchisors is that a system wide change that increases franchisee costs is not, on its own, a breach of the duty of fair dealing where it is a reasonable business decision that takes franchisees’ interests into account.

KFC has said the switch is part of its efforts to refresh its menu, and it comes as the chain works to revitalize its U.S. business. Coca-Cola’s proposal also reportedly stood out for its plans to support future sales growth.4 These are the types of legitimate business reasons that supported the franchisor’s position in the Fairview Donut Inc. v. The TDL Group Corp.

Transition Costs

Switching beverage suppliers can require new dispensing equipment, cups, menu boards, drive thru signage, point of sale updates, revised combo pricing and staff training, as well as disposal of existing inventory.

Whether franchisees bear these costs depends on the franchise agreement. Most franchsie agreements require franchisees to upgrade equipment and premises at their own cost when system standards change. Where the agreement is silent, the franchisor may need to absorb or negotiate the cost.

The incoming supplier is often the most practical source of funding. Suppliers competing for a system may agree to fund equipment, installation and launch marketing. These commitments should be set out in the supplier agreement.

Franchisee Relations

Before announcing a supplier change, franchisors should consult their franchisees, through a franchisee advisory council where one exists, and explain the business rationale, the transition timeline and how costs will be allocated. In Fairview Donut, the court noted that Tim Hortons had engaged in extensive discussion and communication with its franchisees before the Always Fresh conversion, and that the change was supported by a majority of them. A record of consultation and a documented business rationale will be important evidence if a change is later challenged.

Key Takeaways

Before changing a key supplier, franchisors should do the following:

confirm the franchise agreement permits the change, and the notice required, if any;

identify which transition costs franchisees bear under the franchise agreement;

negotiate supplier funding for equipment, installation and launch marketing; and

consult franchisees in advance and document the business rationale for the change.

Footnotes

1. Jonathan Small, “KFC Is Making a Big Switch After 40 Years”, Entrepreneur (19 October 2026); Natalie Dreier, “Cola wars: Coke replaces Pepsi at KFC”, Boston 25 News (19 October 2026).

2. Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, ss 3(1), 3(3) [Wishart Act].

3. Fairview Donut Inc v The TDL Group Corp, 2012 ONSC 1252, aff’d 2012 ONCA 867, leave to appeal to SCC refused, [2013] SCCA No 47.