When the Supreme Court of Canada (“SCC”) reconsidered the duty of good faith applicable to all Canadian contracts in its 2021 decision, Wastech Services Ltd. v. Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District,1 it held that judges must never use good faith to reconstruct the parties’ agreement.2

Five years later, that principle still holds.

Although parties to all Canadian contracts, including commercial agreements, must act honestly3 and exercise contractual discretion reasonably,4 these obligations do not allow parties to rewrite their agreements or act contrary to the contract’s language or their commercial intentions.

A recent Ontario Superior Court decision, 5054545 Ontario Inc. v. Fogolar Furlan Club Windsor,5 (“Fogolar”) emphasizes that good faith cannot modify the scope of a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) or impose positive obligations in an agreement of purchase and sale that the parties never contemplated.

Scope of the ROFR

Fogolar arose out of an agreement of purchase and sale between the vendor, a cultural centre that had operated for decades on a 20-acre parcel of land, and the applicant buyer.

The vendor sold the land to the applicant but retained an undivided 10 acres (the “Retained Land”).

During negotiations, the vendor advised the buyer that it might need to raise capital in the future and therefore wanted the right to sever and sell three acres of the Retained Land (the “Designated Land”).

The vendor also requested an easement over the rear portion of the buyer’s land; without it, the three acres would have no road access if severed.

The buyer agreed to the easement, but only if the vendor granted the buyer a ROFR to acquire the Designated Land, i.e., the three acres.

Under the ROFR, the vendor agreed to give the buyer five business days to match any bona fide offer to purchase the Designated Land on the same terms and conditions.

In 2025, the vendor decided to close and sell the entire Retained Land, including the Designated Land.

The buyer brought an application arguing that the ROFR covered the entire Retained Land or, alternatively, that the vendor had a positive obligation to sever the Designated Land before selling the Retained Land.

The Court rejected both of the buyer’s positions and dismissed the application.

In so doing, the Court held that the common law duty of good faith, which would apply to the agreement of purchase and sale and the ROFR, could not be employed to expand the scope of the ROFR beyond its conceptual boundaries.

Nor could good faith require the vendor to sever the Designated Land or imply such a duty into the contract.

1. Honest Contractual Performance Does Not Expand the Scope of the Parties’ Contract

Fogolar rejects the notion that the duty of good faith, particularly the duty of honest contractual performance, can expand the scope of clauses like the ROFR.

First, the Court noted that the duty of honest contractual performance, as set out in the SCC’s Bhasin decision,6simply requires that parties “not lie to or otherwise knowingly mislead each other about matters directly linked to the performance of the contract”. The duty does not impose loyalty or require a party to forgo the advantages flowing from the contract.7

Here, the vendor did not act dishonestly toward the buyer.

The vendor did not act in bad faith by selling the entire Retained Land without triggering the ROFR, which applied only to the three-acre Designated Land. The Designated Land was not a separate parcel and could not “be sold on its own unless a severance is obtained”.8

Because the duty of good faith is not akin to a fiduciary duty,9 the vendor was “not obligated to recognize a broader ROFR than was contracted for”.10

The Court held:

… The ROFR, the easement and the sketch of the proposed severance [which was included in the agreement of purchase and sale] were all directed to a possible future sale of the three-acre Designated Land on its own. Nothing in those circumstances suggests that the parties intended the ROFR to extend to a sale of the Retained Land as a whole … … [The buyer] is not entitled to a declaration that rewrites the parties’ agreement …11

2. Reasonable Contractual Discretion Does Not Impose Positive Duties on Contracting Parties

The next lesson of Fogolar is that the duty to exercise contractual discretion reasonably, i.e., in accordance with the purpose for which it is granted,12 does not impose positive obligations that the contract does not expressly set out.

The duty of reasonable contractual discretion “does not require a party to confer a benefit on the other party that was not a part of their original agreement, nor does it require a party to subordinate its interests to those of the other party”.13

In this case, the buyer’s position that the duty of good faith required the vendor to divide the Retained Land before selling it “would be to turn a right to match an offer into a promise that [the vendor] will only sell in parcels that suit [the buyer]”.14

The buyer’s position was unreasonable. It would require the vendor to incur the time and expense of building a road and applying for a severance after its business operations had failed.15

Nor could the Court use good faith to imply a term requiring the vendor to build a road and obtain a severance it did not need. Courts imply terms only where necessary to give business efficacy to the contract or where the term has a “certain degree of obviousness to it”.16

Nothing about the ROFR obviously required the vendor to sever the Retained Land before selling it.

Good Faith Is a Narrow Doctrine

Fogolar emphasizes the limited scope of the duty of good faith that contracting parties owe one another.

While good faith requires parties to act honestly and to exercise contractual discretion reasonably, it does not permit courts to rewrite the bargain set out in the contract.

Courts are loath to interfere with freedom of contract.

Parties of equal bargaining strength can establish a commercial relationship and codify its terms, without fear that judges will reinvent their agreement.

Good faith simply imposes a baseline of honest and reasonable conduct. But it can never rewrite the parties’ agreement.

Footnotes

1. Fogolar, supra at paras. 36-37.

2. Wastech, supra.

3. Wastech, supra at para. 42.

4. Fogolar, supra at para. 43.

5. Fogolar, supra at para. 43.

6. Fogolar, supra at para. 44.

7. Bhasin, supra at paras. 89 and 92-93.

8. Bhasin, supra at para. 73.

9. Fogolar, supra at paras. 34-35.

10. Bhasin, supra at para. 65.

11. Fogolar, supra at para. 27.

12. 2021 SCC 7 [“Wastech”].

13. Wastech, supra at para. 113.

14. Bhasin v. Hrynew, 2014 SCC 71 at para. 73 [“Bhasin”].

15. Wastech, supra at para. 113.