Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

California OTA Rejects FTB's IRC Section 751 Partnership Sourcing Theory

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Greenberg Traurig

The California Office of Tax Appeals recently ruled on a critical question for nonresident investors and private equity structures: how should gains from IRC section 751(a) "hot assets" be sourced when selling partnership interests? The decision directly challenges the California Franchise Tax Board's position that such gains should be treated as deemed asset sales and sourced using the partnership's apportionment factors, potentially reshaping tax obligations for nonresident partners in California-based en

United StatesTax
Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Bradley R. Marsh
Bradley R. Marsh
John Ormonde
John Ormonde
Will Fox
Will Fox

In a significant development for nonresident investors and private equity structures, the California Office of Tax Appeals (OTA) held that gain attributable to IRC section 751(a) “hot assets,” such as unrealized receivables and inventory items, remain part of the sale of a partnership interest. As the sale of an intangible interest, the sale of partnership interest is generally sourced to an individual taxpayer’s state of residence under California Revenue and Taxation Code section 17952. 

FTB’s Position

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) argued that gain attributable to IRC section 751(a) “hot assets” from the sale of a partnership interest should be sourced differently from the remaining gain. According to FTB, those amounts represented a deemed sale of the partnership’s underlying business assets, and therefore must be sourced using the California apportionment factors of the entity that was sold, i.e., on a market basis. 

OTA’s Analysis

Relying on the D.C. Circuit’s decision in Rawat v. Commissioner, OTA concluded that IRC section 751(a) alters the character of gain, converting a portion of the gain from capital to ordinary income, but does not alter the nature of the transaction itself. The taxpayers sold partnership interests, not inventory or receivables. As a result, OTA found there was no actual or deemed sale of partnership assets giving rise to distributive-share income sourced under California’s partnership apportionment rules for income from operating a trade or business.

Taxpayer Takeaways

The decision is particularly significant because OTA expressly declined to follow FTB Legal Ruling 2022-02, which set forth the FTB’s position. The decision may provide nonresident investors, private equity funds, and other taxpayers with a meaningful basis to challenge assessments premised on Legal Ruling 2022-02 and may be particularly relevant in transactions involving operating partnerships with significant California business activity but nonresident owners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

GENIUS Act Crypto Tax Guide 2025-2026: What US Investors, Businesses, And Taxpayers Need To Know About The New Stablecoin Law, Form 1099-DA, And Digital Asset Regulation

The United States cryptocurrency regulatory landscape has undergone its most dramatic transformation in history. The signing of the GENIUS Act into law on July 18, 2025 — the first comprehensive federal crypto statute ever enacted — marks a before-and-after moment for American digital asset law.
United StatesTax
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Article

A 5% Wealth Tax? Preparing Clients For California's Billionaire Tax Act

California's proposed Billionaire Tax Act would impose a onetime 5% excise tax on individuals and trusts with assets exceeding $1 billion, creating unprecedented challenges for estate planners. The retroactive application and anti-abuse provisions raise critical questions about the treatment of grantor trusts, non-grantor trusts, and beneficiary interests that deviate significantly from established federal wealth transfer tax principles.
United StatesTax
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

IRS Proposes New Racial Nondiscrimination Regulations For Tax-exempt Private Schools

The US Treasury and IRS have proposed regulations that would eliminate longstanding exceptions allowing tax-exempt private schools to maintain race-conscious admissions and scholarship policies. Following the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, these rules would apply to all private educational institutions, including K-12 schools not directly affected by that ruling, and could result in loss of tax-exempt status for noncompliance.
United StatesTax
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

Proposed IRS And Treasury Rules Tie Racial Nondiscrimination To Tax-Exempt Status For Private Schools And Universities

On September 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued proposed regulations under Section 501(c)(3) that could materially affect private education in the United States. The proposal would apply a broad nondiscrimination standard based on race, color and national or ethnic origin, with significant implications for private schools, colleges and universities seeking or maintaining tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3).
United StatesTax
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

October 2026 Visa Bulletin Advances EB-5 Filing Date For Mainland China By 4 Years

The U.S. Department of State has released the October 2026 Visa Bulletin, marking the start of fiscal year 2027 with significant changes to employment-based immigrant visa categories. How will the advancement of priority dates, particularly the substantial four-year leap for mainland China-born EB-5 investors in the Dates for Filing chart, impact eligible applicants seeking adjustment of status benefits?
GlobalImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Department Of State Announces Compliance With Court Order Ending Diversity Visa Issuance Pause

Following a federal court order in Medani v. Trump, the U.S. Department of State has resumed issuing Diversity Immigrant Visas after a nine-month pause that began in December 2025. DV-2026 selectees now face a critical deadline of September 30, 2026, to complete their visa processing or permanently lose their opportunity for permanent residence through the diversity visa lottery program.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

DHS Continues Work Authorization For Ukrainian, Sudanese TPS Beneficiaries; I-9 Guidance Remains Unclear

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued formal determinations for Temporary Protected Status designations for Ukraine and Sudan despite the October 19, 2026 expiration date, creating uncertainty for employers navigating Form I-9 compliance and employment authorization documentation. USCIS states that affected individuals retain TPS protections and work authorization, but has not updated operational guidance to explain how employers should document continued employment eligibility or handle
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Deepfakes, Chatbots, AI-Generated Text: European Commission Details Transparency Obligations Under The AI Act

The European Commission has published draft guidelines interpreting the AI Act's transparency obligations, establishing when and how organizations must disclose AI-generated content, deepfakes, and automated interactions. These guidelines clarify that deepfake labeling applies regardless of intent to deceive, that AI systems must identify themselves at the point of interaction, and that the editorial review exception for AI-generated text requires substantive human oversight with clear accountability.
European UnionTechnology
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

State Department Updates Diversity, Immigrant Visa Processing Following Federal Court Decisions

Following two federal court decisions, the U.S. Department of State has lifted categorical pauses on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries and diversity visa processing for DV-2026 selectees. While these policy changes allow cases to proceed through ordinary adjudication, they do not guarantee visa approval or admission, and timing remains critical as diversity visa eligibility expires September 30, 2026.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Updates And Priority Date Movement

The U.S. Department of State's November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories, with significant advances for certain countries and preference levels. USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility for adjustment of status applications, potentially allowing earlier filing for those whose priority dates fall before the applicable cut-off dates.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Court Postpones DHS Fixed-Term Admission Rule For F, J, And I Nonimmigrants

A federal court has postponed the Department of Homeland Security's fixed-term admission rule for F, J, and I nonimmigrants, preserving the duration of status framework and blocking requirements that would have imposed four-year caps on international students and exchange visitors. The ruling addresses concerns about arbitrary rulemaking, inadequate cost analysis, and potential disruption to U.S. educational institutions and their international programs.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig