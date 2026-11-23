Key Takeaways

In Rand v. Eyemart Express, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that the unauthorized disclosure of private health information to a third party through the Meta Pixel is a concrete injury sufficient for Article III standing , even without identity theft or financial loss.

held that the to a third party through the is a , even without identity theft or financial loss. The court held that browsing, product searches, and appointment scheduling on a health-related website can plausibly constitute individually identifiable health information , even when no diagnosis or prescription is entered. This narrows the “no health data was shared” defense at the pleading stage.

on a health-related website can plausibly constitute , even when no diagnosis or prescription is entered. This narrows the at the pleading stage. Businesses offering health-related products or services online – including pharmacies, vision and hearing businesses, telehealth providers, and direct-to-consumer health brands – should review tracking pixels, customer-list uploads, and consent practices under state and federal wiretapping laws, HIPAA, state consumer health data laws, and state comprehensive privacy laws.

On October 23, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed the lower court’s grant of a motion to dismiss in Rand v. Eyemart Express, L.L.C. The court held that customers who alleged that the Meta Pixel sent their browsing, purchase, and scheduling activity to Meta without their knowledge or consent had standing and had plausibly alleged a disclosure of health information.

As we discussed in our prior alert Still Tracking, Still Suing: Website Privacy Litigation After SB 690, plaintiffs have filed hundreds of tracking-technology class actions and sent thousands of demand letters. Rand gives those plaintiffs a favorable appellate decision on two issues typically relied upon by defendants to win early dismissal: standing and whether the data at issue qualifies as health information.

The Fifth Circuit’s Decision in Rand v. Eyemart Express

The Platiniffs’ Allegations

Eyemart operates physical stores and a website where customers can browse eyewear, purchase prescription glasses, and schedule eye examinations. The plaintiffs, all Facebook users, alleged Eyemart installed the Meta Pixel on the website. According to the complaint, the Meta Pixel tracked their searches, clicks, product views, purchases, and appointment-scheduling activity. They alleged that Meta could then match that activity to their Facebook accounts and use it for targeted advertising. The plaintiffs also alleged that Eyemart did not obtain their consent or tell them about the Meta Pixel.

The complaint described two groups. The “Search Plaintiffs” browsed and searched for prescription glasses. One of them also scheduled an eye exam, and the Meta Pixel allegedly sent Meta the name and location of the store the patient chose. The “Prescription Plaintiffs” bought prescription eyewear, which required them to enter prescription information on the website, and that information allegedly reached Meta. The plaintiffs also alleged that Eyemart uploaded to Meta customer lists containing email addresses and information about prescription eyewear customers had purchased or viewed so Meta could match them to their Facebook profiles.

The plaintiffs brought claims under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), the Missouri Wiretap Act, and the Illinois Eavesdropping Act, along with common-law claims for intrusion upon seclusion and breach of contract. There is no private right of action under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), but plaintiffs relied on its statutory definition of individually identifiable health information (IIHI) to characterize the data that Eyemart allegedly transmitted.

Fifth Circuit Rulings on Standing and Individually Identifiable Health Information Health Information (IIHI)

The court reached three conclusions:

First, the court held that unauthorized disclosure of private health information is a concrete injury sufficient for Article III standing because it is analogous to harms traditionally redressed by the torts of intrusion upon seclusion and public disclosure of private facts.

Second, the court held that the Search Plaintiffs who only browsed and searched for prescription eyewear plausibly alleged disclosure of IIHI, even though they had not entered a diagnosis, symptoms, or prescription. According to the court, IIHI does not need to reveal a specific diagnosis. The court pointed to the allegations that the Meta Pixel was active across the website, that clicks on products and attempts to schedule exams were sent to Meta, and that Eyemart’s own privacy policy states that personal health information is requested when scheduling an appointment. Because Eyemart is a provider of healthcare products and services, the court reasoned, activity on its website pertains to its customers’ vision.

Third, the court held that the district court erred by accepting that the Prescription Plaintiffs shared IIHI with Eyemart but finding no allegation that it reached Meta. The Fifth Circuit held that the district court erred by reading the IIHI definition too narrowly, as if it covered only prescription details themselves, while ignoring the complaint’s other allegations. Those allegations included that the Meta Pixel sent descriptions of the items customers viewed or bought – such as make, model, materials, and product identifiers of frames and lenses – along with appointment details, and that Eyemart uploaded customer lists to Meta.

Impact on Advertising and Analytics Pixels and Tracking Technology Litigation

Standing may be harder to contest. In the Fifth Circuit, the alleged disclosure of identifiable health-related activity to a third party is itself a concrete injury. Plaintiffs do not need to allege identity theft or financial loss.

The “no health data was shared” defense is narrower. Our prior examination noted that courts have split on whether pixel data, when paired with individual identifiers under HIPAA, qualifies as protected health information (PHI). Some courts have dismissed claims because the data did not qualify. Others have allowed claims where the data arguably revealed a treatment relationship or condition. Rand moves the line toward the second group. The court looked at the complete data flow (web addresses, event names, product identifiers, customer lists, account identifiers, and the recipient’s ability to combine them) rather than individual data elements in isolation. That approach may make it harder to win dismissal on the pleadings for organizations that are sharing pixel data with third parties for advertising or promotional purposes.

Fuel for the ECPA crime-tort theory. The ECPA permits an interception where one party consents, unless the interception is made to commit a criminal or tortious act. A website operator generally consents to tools it installs, so plaintiffs invoke that exception and point to an alleged HIPAA or state medical-privacy violation as the separate wrong. Rand makes that wrong easier to plead by holding that browsing and scheduling activity can be IIHI.

Companies beyond hospitals and providers are exposed. Companies that offer health-related products or services through websites, apps, or online scheduling tools should expect similar complaints. These companies include pharmacies, vision and hearing businesses, telehealth and wellness providers, and direct-to-consumer health brands.

Customer-list uploads are in play. The Rand complaint targeted not only the browser-side Meta Pixel but also the upload of customer lists for audience matching. Plaintiffs will likely scrutinize custom-audience practices and the use of conversion application programming interfaces, not just tags on a page.

Implications for the Use of Tracking Technologies under HIPAA

Notably, the court in Rand did not reverse but instead distinguished American Hospital Association v. Becerra, a 2024 case in which the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas vacated a portion of a guidance document issued in December 2022 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Finding that this guidance exceeded OCR’s authority by broadening the definition of IIHI, the court in Becerra reasoned that web searches alone, without the ability to know a user’s purpose, do not constitute IIHI. Information collected from user-authenticated webpages, such as patient portals and registration pages, would still constitute IIHI subject to HIPAA’s requirements. Responding to defendants’ reliance on Becerra in their motion to dismiss, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Rand found that unlike in Becerra, individual data of plaintiffs here was not only created through their activities on Eyemart’s website but further paired with personal information collected or created by Meta and used for targeted advertising. Further, the court noted that Eyemart’s privacy policy itself disclosed that PHI is requested when scheduling an appointment on the website.

Rand itself does not establish a new or broadened definition of IIHI in the context of healthcare providers’ use of tracking technologies and was not a decision on the merits. That said, providers should continue to review and assess their use of these tools and whether the information created, as well as shared with any third-party organizations (such as Facebook or Google), could be IIHI and, if so, what controls are in place to ensure compliance with HIPAA.

How State Consumer Privacy and Consumer Health Data Laws Apply to Website Tracking

Rand applied HIPAA’s definition of IIHI, but its reasoning extends to state laws that regulate health-related data held by businesses outside of HIPAA. Consumer health data laws in Washington and Nevada cover personal information that identifies past, present, or future physical or mental health status, including information that identifies a consumer seeking healthcare services and the use or purchase of prescribed medication. Personal information can include cookie identifiers, Internet Protocol addresses, and device identifiers. These laws require businesses to provide specific disclosures and obtain affirmative consent to collect, use, and share consumer health data.

Further, virtually all state comprehensive privacy laws treat some form of health data as “sensitive data.” Some states take a narrower view, treating only data about a diagnosis by a healthcare professional as sensitive. Other states capture any information relating to health conditions or treatment. These laws also require affirmative consent to collect sensitive information, except in limited circumstances, and require businesses to conduct data protection impact assessments before doing so. Notably, Maryland has substantive data minimization requirements that limit a business’s ability to collect and use sensitive data for purposes not necessary to provide the consumer a good or service.

What Businesses Should Do Next to Reduce Website Tracking Litigation Risk