ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
New York Attorney General Establishes First-of-its-Kind AI Enforcement Unit
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New York Attorney General Letitia James has established the AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency (ASSET) Unit to enforce AI safety laws and protect consumers from emerging technology risks. The unit will coordinate enforcement of the RAISE Act and other AI regulations while providing technical expertise across investigations. Companies developing or deploying AI face increased scrutiny of both AI-specific compliance requirements and traditional privacy, security, and consumer protection oblig
What You Need to Know
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Key takeaway #1
AI-enforcement exposure extends beyond AI developers to AI deployers and users.
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Key takeaway #2
New requirements governing the use of AI will go into effect in New York in 2027, including the RAISE Act’s regulations on frontier AI developers as well as a ban on unsafe chatbot features for children.
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Key takeaway #3
Companies should map applicable obligations, strengthen safety and incident-response controls, and ensure public AI claims match documented practices.
On November 17, 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the creation of the AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency (ASSET) Unit within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Attorney General (AG) James has tasked the unit with leading enforcement of New York’s Responsible AI Safety Education (RAISE) Act and other AI safety laws, protecting New Yorkers from the potential harms of emerging technology, developing policy proposals, and providing technical expertise for investigations across OAG.
For businesses developing or deploying AI, the announcement signals a more coordinated state enforcement focus than state AGs have attempted thus far, just as concerns about AI’s alleged harms have risen across the country and driven historic Congressional majorities who promise federal legislative action on AI. Companies should assess both their exposure to AI-specific requirements and how existing privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer protection laws apply to their products and practices.
The ASSET Unit
The ASSET Unit will sit within OAG’s Economic Justice Division and work closely with the Bureau of Internet and Technology.
Its stated priorities include data privacy, digital scams, cybersecurity, and online safety. Its technical support role across OAG suggests that AI-related issues may arise in investigations outside a stand-alone AI enforcement program. The AG’s announcement underscores the importance of AI enforcement in myriad ways. For example, the OAG has encouraged whistleblower complaints from AI industry employees.
Enforcement will draw on new and existing laws
Several regulatory regimes and laws will inform the Unit’s enforcement priorities.
- The RAISE Act.The Act, which takes effect January 1, 2027, regulates frontier AI model developers, requiring public disclosure of safety measures and prompt reporting of security and safety incidents. ASSET will lead OAG’s enforcement of the law. The combination of the RAISE Act and similar laws in California and Illinois has created a de facto national standard for safety and critical-incident reporting by the most cutting-edge AI developers.
- Chatbot safety.General Business Law Article 47 requires AI chatbots to make reasonable efforts to detect and address suicidal ideation and to notify users that they are not communicating with a human. Recently signed legislation, S.9051B/A.10379C, will also ban unsafe chatbot features for children beginning in June 2027.
- The SHIELD Act. The Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act (SHIELD Act) requires reasonable data security practices. Companies should therefore evaluate AI adoption alongside existing security controls rather than treating them as separate compliance exercises.
- Synthetic content and advertising.Penal Law § 245.15 makes it illegal to disseminate or publish intimate images, including AI-generated or altered images, with intent to harm. Similarly, the Synthetic Performer Disclosure Act, which went into effect in June 2026, requires advertisements to disclose the use of a synthetic, or AI-generated, performer.
OAG also has broad civil enforcement authority concerning privacy, unfair, deceptive, and abusive business practices, hacking, and fraud, including violations of the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
What companies should do now
Companies should consider the following practical steps, tailored to their role in the AI ecosystem as developers or deployers:
- Map products and obligations. Take inventory of AI development and deployment activities, including third-party models, consumer-facing chatbots, child-accessible features, and synthetic advertising. Determine which laws apply. For example, frontier-model developer requirements, which apply to relatively few AI models, may not apply to deployers.
- Review safety disclosures and incident response. Developers should assess RAISE Act readiness ahead of the January 2027 effective date. Coordinate legal, security, and engineering teams on incident identification, escalation, reporting, and documentation.
- Test chatbot and content safeguards. Evaluate user notices, responses to suicidal ideation, child-safety controls, and safeguards addressing harmful synthetic content, as applicable.
- Align public statements with actual practices. Review claims about AI capabilities, safety, privacy, and security against product behavior and supporting evidence to mitigate claims of misleading the public.
- Strengthen governance and reporting. Assign accountable owners, document testing and remediation, and ensure employee concerns reach personnel empowered to investigate and respond.
ASSET’s creation shows that New York is committed to a holistic approach to AI oversight that extends beyond any single statute. Businesses should prepare for scrutiny of both AI-specific compliance and the customary privacy, security, and consumer protection risks that AI can amplify.
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