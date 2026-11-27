What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 AI-enforcement exposure extends beyond AI developers to AI deployers and users.

Key takeaway #2 New requirements governing the use of AI will go into effect in New York in 2027, including the RAISE Act’s regulations on frontier AI developers as well as a ban on unsafe chatbot features for children.

Key takeaway #3 Companies should map applicable obligations, strengthen safety and incident-response controls, and ensure public AI claims match documented practices.

On November 17, 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the creation of the AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency (ASSET) Unit within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Attorney General (AG) James has tasked the unit with leading enforcement of New York’s Responsible AI Safety Education (RAISE) Act and other AI safety laws, protecting New Yorkers from the potential harms of emerging technology, developing policy proposals, and providing technical expertise for investigations across OAG.

For businesses developing or deploying AI, the announcement signals a more coordinated state enforcement focus than state AGs have attempted thus far, just as concerns about AI’s alleged harms have risen across the country and driven historic Congressional majorities who promise federal legislative action on AI. Companies should assess both their exposure to AI-specific requirements and how existing privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer protection laws apply to their products and practices.

The ASSET Unit

The ASSET Unit will sit within OAG’s Economic Justice Division and work closely with the Bureau of Internet and Technology.

Its stated priorities include data privacy, digital scams, cybersecurity, and online safety. Its technical support role across OAG suggests that AI-related issues may arise in investigations outside a stand-alone AI enforcement program. The AG’s announcement underscores the importance of AI enforcement in myriad ways. For example, the OAG has encouraged whistleblower complaints from AI industry employees.

Enforcement will draw on new and existing laws

Several regulatory regimes and laws will inform the Unit’s enforcement priorities.

OAG also has broad civil enforcement authority concerning privacy, unfair, deceptive, and abusive business practices, hacking, and fraud, including violations of the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

What companies should do now

Companies should consider the following practical steps, tailored to their role in the AI ecosystem as developers or deployers:

Map products and obligations. Take inventory of AI development and deployment activities, including third-party models, consumer-facing chatbots, child-accessible features, and synthetic advertising. Determine which laws apply. For example, frontier-model developer requirements, which apply to relatively few AI models, may not apply to deployers.

Take inventory of AI development and deployment activities, including third-party models, consumer-facing chatbots, child-accessible features, and synthetic advertising. Determine which laws apply. For example, frontier-model developer requirements, which apply to relatively few AI models, may not apply to deployers. Review safety disclosures and incident response. Developers should assess RAISE Act readiness ahead of the January 2027 effective date. Coordinate legal, security, and engineering teams on incident identification, escalation, reporting, and documentation.

Developers should assess RAISE Act readiness ahead of the January 2027 effective date. Coordinate legal, security, and engineering teams on incident identification, escalation, reporting, and documentation. Test chatbot and content safeguards. Evaluate user notices, responses to suicidal ideation, child-safety controls, and safeguards addressing harmful synthetic content, as applicable.

Evaluate user notices, responses to suicidal ideation, child-safety controls, and safeguards addressing harmful synthetic content, as applicable. Align public statements with actual practices. Review claims about AI capabilities, safety, privacy, and security against product behavior and supporting evidence to mitigate claims of misleading the public.

Review claims about AI capabilities, safety, privacy, and security against product behavior and supporting evidence to mitigate claims of misleading the public. Strengthen governance and reporting. Assign accountable owners, document testing and remediation, and ensure employee concerns reach personnel empowered to investigate and respond.

ASSET’s creation shows that New York is committed to a holistic approach to AI oversight that extends beyond any single statute. Businesses should prepare for scrutiny of both AI-specific compliance and the customary privacy, security, and consumer protection risks that AI can amplify.