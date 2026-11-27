Overview

Four enforcement actions this month, including Hertz , C.C. Filson, and Polaris, signal increased regulatory scrutiny of cookies and other tracking technologies (cookies), consumer rights, and privacy governance. Settlements in California and Minnesota, including Minnesota’s first privacy law enforcement action, impose six- to seven-figure fines and significant corrective measures.

Key takeaways and action items include:

Check cookie implementation: Conduct technical cookie audits to address Global Privacy Control (GPC), cookie syncing, and server-side data transfers;

Conduct technical cookie audits to address Global Privacy Control (GPC), cookie syncing, and server-side data transfers; Document governance: Prepare written inventories, conduct quarterly cookie audits, and document privacy impact assessments (PIAs);

Prepare written inventories, conduct quarterly cookie audits, and document privacy impact assessments (PIAs); Honor consumer rights; and

and Implement B2B compliance.

In depth

Key allegations

Regulators alleged that the companies violated the California Consumer Privacy Act’s and Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act’s cookie and consumer rights requests process requirements, including through:

Misleading or incomplete disclosures, such as claiming to not sell/share personal information despite using sales/sharing cookies, failing to post a “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” link in the website header/footer, and not explaining in the privacy notice how GPC signals are processed.

Sales/sharing noncompliance, such as not completing cookie-based sales/sharing opt-out requests and not disabling server-side sales/sharing following an opt-out request.

GPC processing errors, such as failing to recognize GPC signals or requiring a page refresh to process them.

Inadequate consumer rights requests processes, such as nonexistent or nonfunctional rights methods, verifying sales/sharing opt-out requests, and confusing rights flows.

PIA noncompliance, such as selling personal information and engaging in targeted advertising without completing a PIA.

Order requirements and action items

The settlements impose fines ranging from $150,000 to nearly $3 million and require robust remedial measures, which CalPrivacy staff signaled they expect all companies to implement. Recommended action items based on the settlements include:

Formal cookie governance: Implement a formal cookie governance program to review cookies pre-implementation, scan websites/apps at least quarterly to inventory cookies and test configurations, and execute compliant contracts with cookie providers

Implement a formal cookie governance program to review cookies pre-implementation, scan websites/apps at least quarterly to inventory cookies and test configurations, and execute compliant contracts with cookie providers GPC compliance: Test that GPC signals are immediately processed (even mid-page view) and applied to server-side sales sharing.

Test that GPC signals are immediately processed (even mid-page view) and applied to server-side sales sharing. Consumer rights: Review consumer rights flows for friction/confusion and verification process, complete personnel training at least annually.

Review consumer rights flows for friction/confusion and verification process, complete personnel training at least annually. Notices/disclosures: Review privacy notices, cookie banners, and sales/sharing notices for compliant disclosures about exercising rights and processing GPC.

Review privacy notices, cookie banners, and sales/sharing notices for compliant disclosures about exercising rights and processing GPC. PIAs: Complete PIAs for all required activities under state privacy laws, including cookie-based sales and targeted advertising.

If you have questions or would like to discuss any issues related to this enforcement action, contact your regular McDermott Will & Schulte lawyer or one of the authors.