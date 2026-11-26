Protecting Your Information with DROP



Since January of this year, the Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (“DROP”), established by the Delete Act passed in 2023, has allowed California residents the ability to fully take control of their personal information. Residents can submit requests to delete their personal information from all registered data brokers, effectively limiting the information collected and sold. The information collected isn’t just a resident’s phone number or name either, but could potentially include highly sensitive information such as one’s social security number, financial account credentials, precise geolocation, biometrics, and much more.



To ensure that deletion requests are being processed in an efficient and timely matter, the Delete Act requires all registered data brokers to access DROP at least once every 45 days to retrieve and process such requests. Starting in January of 2028, all registered data brokers will also have to undergo periodic independent third-party audits to ensure compliance. However, the Delete Act doesn’t provide specifics concerning the parameters of the audits, leaving many data brokers confused on compliance expectations, such as the timing and scope of the audits, qualifications and independence of auditors, exact evidence required, and the contents of the reports.



New and Improved: Proposed Regulations



As of November 13, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CalPrivacy”) seeks to address this confusion by proposing numerous amendments to the Delete Act, including adding regulations that establish “timing rules for the first audit cycle and the subsequent three-year cycles, set qualification and independence standards to ensure competent and objective auditors, and identify the key elements of deletion processing that every audit must assess.”1 Furthermore, since DROP was not yet developed at the time the Delete Act was passed, CalPrivacy sought to update the statutory text to better align with DROP’s functionality. Thus, several amendments focus on “clarifying definitions, correcting outdated terminology, improving internal consistency, and ensuring that the requirements… were initially adopted.”1



Use Your Voice: CalPrivacy Wants Your Comments on Proposed Regulations



Protecting the private information of California residents is of the utmost importance for CalPrivacy. Without the Delete Act and DROP, millions of residents are left vulnerable to spam, scams, identity fraud, and other targeted fraud. The big question at hand: Will such amendments truly improve accountability, transparency, and enforceability of the framework to advance the Delete Act’s purpose?



CalPrivacy would love to hear the public’s opinions on these proposed amendments. Share your written statements by 5 p.m. Pacific Time on January 6, 2027, via email to [email protected]. Or attend the public hearing at the Cannabis Control Appeals Panel Hearing Room in Sacramento, California, on January 6, 2027, to present oral statements or arguments.

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