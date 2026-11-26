ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
The Lightning Round: When A Data Breach Hits—What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...View firm profile
A data breach is more than an IT issue for employers, especially when sensitive employee information is at risk. In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Jacob Canter discuss practical steps employers can take to prepare...
A data breach is more than an IT issue for employers, especially when sensitive employee information is at risk. In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Jacob Canter discuss practical steps employers can take to prepare for and respond to a cyber incident, from identifying vulnerable workforce data and coordinating legal, IT, and HR teams to navigating notification obligations, employee communications, and potential litigation. Tune in for insights on building an incident response plan and learning from a breach to strengthen your organization’s readiness. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell’s monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.
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