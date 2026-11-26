The Weekly Sports News Digest is a roundup of recent deals and developments in the sports industry published by outside organizations. Akin aggregates these stories, but the information contained in them does not necessarily represent the beliefs or opinions of the firm.

This Week’s Top News:

NBA Values Rise, but Structure Still Matters. Madison Square Garden Sports’ separation of the Knicks and Rangers gives investors a clearer view of each franchise—and a potential route toward narrowing the gap between public-market pricing and private-team valuations. Before the split, the company’s approximately $10.35 billion enterprise value remained well below Sportico’s $16.95 billion combined valuation of the teams. Michael Jordan’s 2023 Hornets sale at a roughly $3 billion valuation offers historical context for basketball’s substantial appreciation despite limited postseason success. Together, the transactions illustrate that franchise performance and investment performance can follow different scoreboards, while ownership structure can influence how much value investors realize.

Madison Square Garden Sports’ separation of the Knicks and Rangers gives investors a clearer view of each franchise—and a potential route toward narrowing the gap between public-market pricing and private-team valuations. Before the split, the company’s approximately $10.35 billion enterprise value remained well below Sportico’s $16.95 billion combined valuation of the teams. Michael Jordan’s 2023 Hornets sale at a roughly $3 billion valuation offers historical context for basketball’s substantial appreciation despite limited postseason success. Together, the transactions illustrate that franchise performance and investment performance can follow different scoreboards, while ownership structure can influence how much value investors realize. Kroenke’s Next Expansion Comes on the Diamond. Stan Kroenke’s agreement to acquire control of the Angels would add baseball to a portfolio already spanning the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and English Premier League. Announced in September at a reported $4 billion valuation, the transaction would establish an MLB sale record, subject to league approval, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2027. Beyond another valuation benchmark, the deal highlights the continued expansion of sports ownership platforms across leagues and markets, with scarce franchises commanding prices that reflect their commercial potential as well as their competitive records.

Stan Kroenke’s agreement to acquire control of the Angels would add baseball to a portfolio already spanning the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and English Premier League. Announced in September at a reported $4 billion valuation, the transaction would establish an MLB sale record, subject to league approval, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2027. Beyond another valuation benchmark, the deal highlights the continued expansion of sports ownership platforms across leagues and markets, with scarce franchises commanding prices that reflect their commercial potential as well as their competitive records. Miami Wants to Keep Its Conference Options Open. The University of Miami is assessing its conference future as the ACC’s financial gap with the SEC and Big Ten widens, with football independence among the options explored ahead of major media-rights milestones around 2030. Miami, Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina want House lawmakers to amend the Protect College Sports Act’s proposed 20-school power-conference cap and three-year independence requirement for schools switching between power conferences—even as an expanding advocacy campaign and a new super PAC push for passage without changes. For Miami and its ACC peers, the legislation could shape access to future media revenue and negotiating leverage, making Washington’s pursuit of stability a significant variable in their next strategic move.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Weekly Sports News Digest below.

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