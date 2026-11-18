The Weekly Sports News Digest is a roundup of recent deals and developments in the sports industry published by outside organizations. Akin aggregates these stories, but the information contained in them does not necessarily represent the beliefs or opinions of the firm.

This Week’s Top News:

College Sports’ New Regulatory Framework. The Senate’s 77-22 passage of the Protect College Sports Act moves Congress closer to establishing a federal framework for college athletics, including a limited NCAA antitrust exemption, an increased athlete revenue-sharing cap and restrictions on conference realignment. The legislation now heads toward an uncertain House path, with the midterm election calendar and unresolved questions around athlete employment status potentially shaping the next phase of the debate.

The Senate’s 77-22 passage of the Protect College Sports Act moves Congress closer to establishing a federal framework for college athletics, including a limited NCAA antitrust exemption, an increased athlete revenue-sharing cap and restrictions on conference realignment. The legislation now heads toward an uncertain House path, with the midterm election calendar and unresolved questions around athlete employment status potentially shaping the next phase of the debate. Manchester City’s Financial Rulebook Test. Manchester City faces potentially significant sporting and business consequences after an independent commission found the club guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules, with possible sanctions ranging from fines and points deductions to expulsion. The club denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal, keeping the dispute—and broader questions around ownership, governance and financial regulation in global sports—in play.

Manchester City faces potentially significant sporting and business consequences after an independent commission found the club guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules, with possible sanctions ranging from fines and points deductions to expulsion. The club denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal, keeping the dispute—and broader questions around ownership, governance and financial regulation in global sports—in play. The NBA’s Geographic Balancing Act. The NBA’s latest moves highlight two sides of the same growth strategy: pursuing high-value expansion opportunities in Las Vegas and potentially Europe while using ownership and public-policy leverage to keep existing franchises anchored in their current markets. As the league weighs new teams, arenas and international structures, the Trail Blazers’ Moda Center dispute underscores that expansion is not just about where the NBA can go next, but how it protects the economic infrastructure and local relationships supporting the franchises it already has.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Weekly Sports News Digest below.