The Weekly Sports News Digest is a roundup of recent deals and developments in the sports industry published by outside organizations. Akin aggregates these stories, but the information contained in them does not necessarily represent the beliefs or opinions of the firm.

This Week’s Top News:

A Bigger Stage, But at What Cost? College football’s postseason is becoming an even bigger business, with the CFP set to double its field to 24 teams in 2027 pursuant to a reported $1.7 billion media rights agreement with ESPN. While expansion promises greater access, more postseason inventory and additional revenue opportunities for conferences, schools and media partners, it also raises questions about whether a bigger playoff will dilute the regular season, diminish the value of conference championships and further intensify the financial pressures driving college athletics. In a sport increasingly shaped by media economics and roster spending, the challenge will be making more football commercially valuable without making the regular season feel less consequential.

College football’s postseason is becoming an even bigger business, with the CFP set to double its field to 24 teams in 2027 pursuant to a reported $1.7 billion media rights agreement with ESPN. While expansion promises greater access, more postseason inventory and additional revenue opportunities for conferences, schools and media partners, it also raises questions about whether a bigger playoff will dilute the regular season, diminish the value of conference championships and further intensify the financial pressures driving college athletics. In a sport increasingly shaped by media economics and roster spending, the challenge will be making more football commercially valuable without making the regular season feel less consequential. NCAA Gets a Win, But the Legal Scoreboard Remains Unsettled. College sports is facing a legal and regulatory tug-of-war on multiple fronts, with a federal appeals court giving the NCAA a meaningful win in defending its eligibility rules, while athlete wage litigation continues to test whether college athletes should be classified as employees and entitled to compensation. Meanwhile, shifting congressional dynamics have clouded the prospects for sweeping federal legislation that could establish national rules for eligibility, transfers and NIL while providing the NCAA with antitrust protections. For schools, conferences and investors, the result is an increasingly complex operating environment where the balance of power between the NCAA, institutions and athletes remains unsettled—and the next major shift may come from the courts rather than Congress.

College sports is facing a legal and regulatory tug-of-war on multiple fronts, with a federal appeals court giving the NCAA a meaningful win in defending its eligibility rules, while athlete wage litigation continues to test whether college athletes should be classified as employees and entitled to compensation. Meanwhile, shifting congressional dynamics have clouded the prospects for sweeping federal legislation that could establish national rules for eligibility, transfers and NIL while providing the NCAA with antitrust protections. For schools, conferences and investors, the result is an increasingly complex operating environment where the balance of power between the NCAA, institutions and athletes remains unsettled—and the next major shift may come from the courts rather than Congress. NFL Stadiums’ Year-Round Revenue Play. NFL teams are betting that covered stadiums will unlock year-round revenue and transform their businesses. NFL teams are increasingly investing in covered stadiums as they look to turn their venues into year-round sports, entertainment and events businesses rather than facilities centered primarily on football. New and renovated stadiums in Nashville, Cleveland, Washington, Kansas City, Denver and Jacksonville illustrate the shift, with roofs providing greater protection from weather while expanding opportunities for concerts, major sporting events and lucrative private functions. By 2031, covered or roofed NFL venues are expected to outnumber open-air stadiums 16 to 14, reflecting the growing importance of non-football revenue to franchise economics.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Weekly Sports News Digest below.