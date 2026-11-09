The Stakes Are Skyscraper High In Latest Chapter Of The Dispute Among Heirs Of The Goldman Real Estate Empire

When he died in 1987, legendary New York real estate magnate Sol Goldman left behind an immense portfolio of hundreds of properties currently worth multiple billions. I can’t imagine he foresaw the imbroglio erupting decades later among the four children who inherited his fortune, spawning recent lawsuits in Delaware Chancery Court and Manhattan’s Commercial Division of New York Supreme Court.

In broad terms, the lawsuits commenced in 2023 assert claims concerning core issues of control and the partial buyout of interests held by Goldman’s daughter Amy and by Steven Gurney-Goldman as executor of the estate of Goldman’s son Allan who died in early 2022.

There are two top-level entities involved in the suits. One is Sol Goldman Investment, LLC (“SGI”), a New York LLC formed in 2001 as the holding company for about 150 properties. Hard as it is to believe, SGI has no operating agreement.

The other is Solil Management LLC (“Solil”), also a New York LLC serving as property management company for the SGI properties. Solil has two 50% members, one a New York LLC and the other a Delaware LLC. SGI is governed by its amended operating agreement.

Be forewarned, what follows oversimplifies a very complex company ownership and organizational picture involving multiple trusts. For present purposes, I’m portraying both SGI and Solil as equally owned and controlled directly or indirectly by the four branches of the second-generation heirs, at least until Allan’s death.

The Delaware Lawsuit

The suit in Delaware Chancery Court brought by Steven as executor of his father’s estate sought to preserve his late father’s voting and management rights in the Delaware LLC that holds a 50% interest in SGI, as a means of blocking Jane’s effective unilateral control following Allan’s death. The lawsuit culminated in 2024 with a post-trial decision by Vice Chancellor Travis Laster.

The decision held that Allan’s estate merely holds an assignee interest and that under DLLCA 18-705 Steven as executor can exercise member-level governance rights that his father possessed while alive only for the proper purposes of settling the estate or administering its affairs, but not member-level governance rights for any other reason.

V.C. Laster expressly declined to delineate what governance rights fell into one or the other category, as outside the scope of the declaratory relief requested. For more on V.C. Laster’s decision, which the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed, read here my partner Becky Baek’s excellent post.

The New York Lawsuit

The New York lawsuit essentially pits Steven and Amy as plaintiffs against defendants Jane and her manager-appointee, Louisa Little, all represented by top-notch attorneys as you would expect with stakes this high. Their Second Amended and Supplemental Complaint and Third Supplemental Complaint asserts two main claims that I’ll highlight to the exclusion of the others.

The first involves SGI. Its operating agreement provides each of the siblings’ family branches with five sequential options, each spread five years apart, to exercise a put right to redeem up to 20% of their respective interests in SGI for cash, property, or a promissory note. Steven and Amy, after exercising the first put right in 2022 for the full 20%, accuse Jane of breaching fiduciary duty by pressuring their appointed appraiser, Newmark Valuation & Advisory (“Newmark”), to undervalue SGI by a whopping $671 million by applying discounts and making improper adjustments not sanctioned by the terms of SGI’s operating agreement, and by ignoring red flags and accepting Newmark’s valuation without investigation.

The second, main claim accuses Jane of usurping control of Solil and SGI through her allegedly wrongful denial of Steven’s rights as executor of Allan’s estate to exercise management rights in one of the two LLC members that own SGI for the purpose of settling the estate and administering its assets.

The case’s docket on NYSCEF lists 36 motions including 13 defense motions to dismiss, 6 sealing motions, and 3 discovery motions. Suffice it to say, the case has been intensely litigated leading up to the defendants’ motion for summary judgment filed in October 2025.

The presiding Justice throughout the case is Commercial Division Justice Melissa A. Crane, with an assist from retired Justice Charles E. Ramos serving as Special Master to resolve discovery disputes.

Justice Crane’s Summary Judgment Decision

The Valuation Dispute. Justice Crane’s 15-page decision filed in late October first addresses Steven and Amy’s claim against Jane and Louisa for breach of fiduciary duty in connection with Newmark’s valuation process initiated in accordance with SGI’s operating agreement after Steven and Amy exercised options to redeem 20% of their holdings in Solil. SGI also retained a retired Paul Weiss partner to help gather relevant data to assist Newmark and SGI in preparation of the appraisals and to help in implementing the process provided for in the operating agreement.

In seeking summary judgment dismissing the claims against her, Jane argued that she faithfully performed the “limited role” given her in the SGI operating agreement as concerns the valuation process; that she “stayed out of the valuation process”; that the plaintiffs “had the opportunity to voice their views directly to Newmark”; and that New York law “affords substantial deference to contractually appointed independent appraisers.” Jane also argued that the SGI operating agreement’s provisions concerning valuation only excluded member-level discounts whereas the Newmark valuation applied discounts at the entity level.

Justice Crane’s analysis corrals the following evidence in support of her decision denying summary judgment:

SGI’s operating agreement’s provision exculpates Covered Persons from various acts and omissions, including acts “within the scope of authority conferred on such Covered Person by this Agreement” but excludes acts constituting “gross negligence or willful misconduct.”

The Put Rights section of the SGI operating agreement states that “[i]n valuing any [member’s] Interest, no separate valuation discount shall be applied for lack of control or lack of marketability.”

The Newmark appraiser who prepared its report testified that he “was not aware” that the SGI operating agreement precluded the use of discounts for lack of marketability and lack of control. The appraiser’s testimony, Justice Crane wrote, “illustrates not only was he unaware discounts were not allowed, but the discounts applied were ‘requested’ by the client, SGI.”

Plaintiffs’ expert appraiser wrote in his report that “the discounts and negative adjustments in the Newmark SGI reports both violate the Operating Agreement and are contrary to the net asset value methodology and generally accepted valuation principles.”

Jane testified that she did not review Newmark’s appraisal report other than “look[ing] at the bottom line numbers,” that she “had nothing whatsoever to do with the appraisals,” neither reviewed nor read documents, and “[doesn’t] know what it says.”

Based on the above evidence, Justice Crane’s decision concludes that there remain issues of fact whether “Jane and Louisa’s actions/inactions equate to gross negligence, thereby breaching their fiduciary duty as SGI’s Managers in connection with Newmark’s valuation process.” As the judge further explained:

[T]here is arguably an issue if the appraiser they retainer not only was unaware discounts were not allowed, but the discounts the appraiser applied were also not of Newmark’s own professional opinion, and rather at SGI’s request. Further, when presented with red flags, such as [the plaintiffs’ expert’s] report, Jane’s response, as a manager, was “I had nothing whatsoever to do with it . . . I don’t know what it says.” Jane and Louisa’s lack of action and failure to review raises an issue of fact as to whether their willful ignorance was on purpose to avoid a higher valuation.

Control of Solil. I’ll only briefly address the part of Justice Crane’s decision finding issues of triable fact concerning Jane’s contested authority to manage Solil and one of its two LLC members known as SG Empire. The issue boiled down to whether SG Empire’s sole members were Jane and her allied sister Diane, or whether all four siblings were members. A 2004 operating agreement named Jane and Diane as each holding a 50% interest in SG Empire. In contrast, the company’s tax return that same year, as well as later emails from the company’s accountant and lawyer, referenced all four siblings as members, ergo disputed issues of fact precluding summary judgment.

What’s Next?

Trial, of course, or settlement. According to a prior decision by Justice Crane, the plaintiffs will only have a jury trial on the claim for breach of fiduciary duty “because this is the only claim in the operative complaint that asks for money damages, and only once the bench trial on the equitable claims takes place.”

Some further observations:

A valuation dispute or a fight for control? Here’s Justice Crane’s take: “It is important to note that, rather than challenging the valuation in a special proceeding, plaintiffs chose instead to bring this action. The motivation for charting this course may have more to do with fighting for control of SGI and Solil than executing put rights.”

The litigation grew out of put rights exercised in 2022; the first of the five option exercise dates spaced five years apart. With 2027 upon us, and a trial likely to commence in which the plaintiffs are asking for a re-do of the 2022 appraisal, it will be interesting to see if Steven and Amy again seek to redeem a portion of their interests and how the valuation process will resemble (or not) the last one. Or perhaps the parties will agree to defer the 2027 exercise date until after the case is finally adjudicated.

The Newmark appraiser testified that he never saw the SGI operating agreement. In my experience with appraisers, the operating, shareholders, or partnership agreement is among the first documents requested by the appraiser upon engagement.

As mentioned above, V.C. Laster’s decision declared that Steven as executor can exercise his late father’s “member-level governance rights . . . but only for the proper purposes of settling the estate or administering its affairs.” Justice Crane’s decision kicks that can down the road (or perhaps permanently?) in her decision, writing that the Delaware court’s “holding does not impact this case at the present time.”

Hat tip to Tom Kearns at Olshan for alerting me to the Goldman decision.