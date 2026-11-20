As anyone who has spent time litigating in the Commercial Division knows, few fights are as expensive, time-consuming, or contentious as those concerning discovery.

The Commercial Division recently addressed issues relating to costly discovery disputes in the latest addition to its Rules. On October 19, 2026, Chief Administrative Judge, Hon. Joseph A. Zayas, with the advice and consent of the Administrative Board of the Courts, signed Administrative Order AO/306/2026, adding a new Rule 14-b (Discovery Cost Shifting) to the Rules of the Commercial Division (22 NYCRR § 202.70). The new rule will take effect on December 1, 2026, just over a month from the date of this post.

The New Rule

Rule 14 addressing disclosure disputes, and Rule 14-a addressing rulings at disclosure conferences, will now be followed by the new Rule 14-b, which is short and to the point:

Rule 14-b. Discovery Cost Shifting. If, in connection with a dispute regarding the production of documents, a party contends that cost shifting is warranted, the party’s motion or response should state the basis for the request and include a good-faith estimate of the amount of costs to be shifted, including an explanation of how that estimate was determined.

In other words, if you want your adversary to pay for the costs of discovery production, you will need to say why, how much, and show your math.

How We Got Here

The Commercial Division Advisory Council (the “CDAC”) proposed the new rule in February 2026, prompting the Office of Court Administration (the “OCA”) to issue a request for public comment on the proposal by May 2026.

The CDAC looked to local rules of business-focused court divisions in other states for inspiration. The Texas Business Court’s Local Rule 4(e), effective March 1, 2025, requires a party seeking discovery cost-shifting to state “the amount of costs that should be shifted, how that amount was determined, and the basis for the requested cost shifting.” The Georgia Business Court (Rule 7-5(d)) and the North Carolina Business Court (Rule 10.9(d)) take a softer approach. Both require only an “estimate,” though counsel’s estimate “must have a reasoned factual basis,” and the court may require that basis to be shown by affidavit. Georgia’s rule adds a pointed reminder that “[c]ost-shifting should not be a common practice in the Court.”

The CDAC mirrored the Georgia and North Carolina “estimate” model over the Texas “amount” model, and for good reason. As the CDAC recognized in a February 2026 memorandum to the OCA, the party seeking cost shifting may have only a rough estimate of its costs when the dispute is briefed. The CDAC pointed to Lawson v. Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., where a federal court in Kansas could not fix a dollar amount at the briefing stage because only projected expenses were available. Lawson, No. 18-1100-EFM, (D. Kan. Oct. 18, 2021) (affirming order directing plaintiff to pay over $1 million in discovery expenses and associated legal fees). The CDAC therefore concluded that the estimate should not bind the requesting party, “with the understanding that the total amount may change.”

Why It Matters

The stakes can be high, as shown in Lawson. The CDAC’s reasoning therefore is straightforward: a party that may be on the hook for discovery production costs ought to have advance notice of what that bill might look like. Requiring the basis and methodology up front allows the court and the parties to “assess the reasonableness of the request from the outset” and encourages “early, concrete discussion of the cost consequences of disputed discovery.”

This endeavor fits squarely within the Commercial Division’s existing framework. As we reported back in 2022, Rule 11-c already makes proportionality the touchstone for electronically stored information (“ESI”) discovery, and Appendix A adopts the Zubulake cost-shifting factors while confirming that the producing party generally bears its own costs. See Zubulake v UBS Warburg LLC, 217 FRD 309 [SD NY 2003]). Rule 14-b does not change any of that. As the CDAC put it, the new rule focuses on “notice and transparency (rather than mandating outcomes),” so cost shifting remains discretionary and exceptional.

One Change Worth Noting

Readers and practitioners will notice that the final form of Rule 14-b differs from its initial proposal in one respect. The proposed rule would have applied when a party requests cost shifting “in connection with a discovery dispute.” The adopted rule will apply when, “in connection with a dispute regarding the production of documents, a party contends that cost shifting is warranted.”

On its face, the adopted rule targets document-production disputes rather than discovery disputes generally. The phrase “contends that cost shifting is warranted” also echoes the Georgia and North Carolina rules, and arguably extends to a responding party raising cost shifting in opposition, not just a party that formally moves for such relief. How broadly the Justices will read the new rule remains to be seen.

The Takeaway

The Commercial Division Rules were implemented to “address the unique problems of commercial practice,” including “proportionality in discovery … model forms to facilitate discovery [and] expedited resolution of discovery disputes[.]” Litigation in the Commercial Division is efficient and effective in large part because its Justices strictly enforce the Rules. Practitioners – and their clients – should expect the same here. Starting December 1, 2026, a bare request that your adversary “bear the costs” of a burdensome production will not cut it.

Before you raise cost shifting, get vendor quotes, estimate review hours and data hosting costs, be ready to explain what is incorporated in your number. An estimate with no reasoned factual basis may do more harm than good. If you want your adversary to pay, come with a price tag you can justify.