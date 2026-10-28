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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

From The Mailbag – Feedback Tidbits Prompted By Past Columns

Duane Morris LLP
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Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz addresses reader feedback and shares insights prompted by previous columns in his latest "Exceptionally Appealing" piece. The column explores various tidbits and responses from the legal community, offering practical perspectives on appellate practice and procedure. Readers will find valuable commentary drawn from real-world reactions to Shatz's earlier writings on appellate law.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Benjamin G. Shatz
Benjamin G. Shatz
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Please read “From the Mailbag – Feedback Tidbits Prompted by Past Columns,” the latest “Exceptionally Appealing” column by Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz in the Daily Journal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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