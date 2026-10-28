ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
From The Mailbag – Feedback Tidbits Prompted By Past Columns
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz addresses reader feedback and shares insights prompted by previous columns in his latest "Exceptionally Appealing" piece. The column explores various tidbits and responses from the legal community, offering practical perspectives on appellate practice and procedure. Readers will find valuable commentary drawn from real-world reactions to Shatz's earlier writings on appellate law.
Please read “From the Mailbag – Feedback Tidbits Prompted by Past Columns,” the latest “Exceptionally Appealing” column by Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz in the Daily Journal.
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