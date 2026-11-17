Duane Morris Takeaways:On November 12, 2026, the California Court of Appeal certified for publication its October 19 decision in Salazar v. CN Motor Company LLC, Case No. B344433, wherein it reversed a trial court’s denial of an employer’s motion to compel arbitration. The Court of Appeal found that an adhesive arbitration agreement carried only a low degree of procedural unconscionability, thereby rejecting the trial court’s findings of oppression and surprise based on the employee’s limited English proficiency, the time pressure he claimed, and the agreement’s font and format. Although the Court of Appeal agreed that the agreement’s “of any nature” scope, its extension to the employer’s “Affiliates,” and its one-sided procedure for initiating arbitration were substantively unconscionable, it severed those terms, enforced the remainder of the agreement, and ordered individual arbitration. Id. at 26-27.



The Salazar decision is a must read for any employer drafting or seeking to enforce an arbitration agreement under California law and it is now published authority on which any employer seeking to enforce an arbitration agreement may rely.

Case Background

When he applied for employment with CN Motors, Luis Salazar signed an agreement that required arbitration of “all disputes of any nature” relating to his employment “or any other relationship/interaction with the Company and its Affiliates,” and defined “Affiliates” to include, among others, the company’s attorneys, independent contractors, joint venturers, and “parties affiliated with its employee benefit and health plans.” Id. at 3-4. It also mandated that Salazar initiate arbitration by personally delivering a letter to both the General Manager and the Controller, whereas the employer had the option to send such a letter to Salazar. The agreement contained a severability clause.

Salazar subsequently filed a wage and hour class action lawsuit against CN Motor. The trial court denied CN Motor’s motion to compel arbitration. It found moderate-to-high procedural unconscionability, crediting Salazar’s declaration that he felt pressured to sign with little time to review, that Spanish was his preferred language but the documents were in English, and that the agreement’s text was small and dense. It further found the agreement substantively unconscionable due to its overbroad scope, its lack of mutuality as to the parties covered, its supposedly infinite duration, and its one-sided procedure for initiating arbitration. Concluding that these defects went to the core of the agreement, the trial court declined to sever the offending terms.

The Decision

The Court of Appeal reversed. On procedural unconscionability, the Court of Appeal held that substantial evidence did not support the trial court’s findings of oppression or surprise. The only time pressure Salazar described related to documents he signed after he signed the arbitration agreement, and oppression must exist at the time the agreement is executed. Similarly, Salazar offered no evidence that he told CN Motor he had difficulty with English or asked for a translation before he signed the agreement two weeks before starting work. Nor was there surprise, because capitalized warnings bookended the agreement, and the 11-point font was readable. The agreement thus reflected only the low degree of procedural unconscionability.

On substantive unconscionability, the Court of Appeal disagreed that the agreement was of infinite duration, but agreed that its scope was overbroad and that it lacked mutuality. The phrases “of any nature” and “any other relationship/interaction with the Company and its Affiliates,” along with examples such as assault, battery, and tort claims, required Salazar to arbitrate claims unrelated to his employment and against parties with tenuous connections to CN Motor. Id. at pp. 21-22. The Court of Appeal also found that the “must”/“may” letter procedure for initiating arbitration was one-sided without justification. Id. at 22-24. It deemed the substantive unconscionability high.

Even so, the Court of Appeal held that the trial court abused its discretion in refusing to sever. Because the offending provisions were entirely severable, removing them would cure the unconscionability without rewriting the contract. The Court of Appeal therefore struck all offending terms, including multiple phrases, a sentence, and a paragraph. It directed the trial court to compel arbitration of Salazar’s individual claims, and to address on remand his challenge to the agreement’s class action waiver, which the trial court had not reached.

Implications For Employers

The Salazar decision offers both good news and a warning for employers.

On the positive side, it confirms that courts should sever unconscionable terms when they can be cleanly excised rather than discard an entire arbitration agreement, and that an employee’s limited English proficiency does not establish oppression unless the employer knew of it when the agreement was signed. It also shows the value of conspicuous, capitalized warnings and a readable font.

At the same time, employers should review their arbitration agreements to ensure they are expressly limited to claims arising from the employment relationship, do not extend to a broad universe of affiliates, and impose mutual procedures for initiating arbitration. Here, those drafting choices led to a finding of high substantive unconscionability, and a less clean agreement may not have been salvageable through severance.