On November 10, 2026, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Decisions on Institution granting institution of inter partes review in IPR2026-00260. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Kashiv BioSciences, LLC (“Petitioners”) filed the IPR against U.S. Patent No. 12,030,959 (“the ’959 patent”), owned by Genentech, Inc. and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (“Patent Owners”). The notice states that “after review of the merits, the petitioner has shown a reasonable likelihood of prevailing with respect to at least one of the claims challenged in the petition . . . and no other non-discretionary considerations warrant denial of institution.”

As we previously reported, Petitioners filed the Petition on May 26, 2026, challenging all claims of the ’959 patent. The patent is generally directed to methods of treating food allergies in pediatric patients with omalizumab, the active ingredient in XOLAIR®.

Institution followed the Director’s decision not to exercise his discretion to deny the petition. In their Request for Discretionary Denial, Patent Owners argued that the IPR was duplicative because Petitioners filed it after the parties had begun the BPCIA patent dance. In their view, BPCIA litigation over the ’959 patent was certain to follow: “District court litigation is not merely possible; it is statutorily compelled.” Patent Owners pointed to Kashiv’s invalidity contentions under 42 U.S.C. § 262(l)(3)(B), which state that “for the same reasons as set forth in the IPR Petition, all claims of the ’959 Patent are invalid as anticipated and/or obvious.” Patent Owners also sought to distinguish Amgen v. Bristol-Myers Squibb because no patent dance had begun in that case.

Petitioners opposed, arguing that “[a] patent dance, unlike an actual litigation, does not require a court to expend any resources or make any rulings.” They also noted that Patent Owners had not yet filed suit (as of the date of Petitioners’ opposition). Petitioners also filed a Sotera stipulation, agreeing that “if the Board institutes inter partes review, Petitioner will not pursue in any future litigation the specific grounds asserted in its Petition or any ground that reasonably could have been raised in an IPR.” On September 23, 2026, the Director referred the petition for review of the merits in a summary notice without a written opinion.

On October 16, 2026, Patent Owners filed a BPCIA complaint against Kashiv and Amneal in Genentech, Inc. v. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC, No. 1:26-cv-01343 (D. Del.). The complaint alleges that ADL-018, a proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR®, infringes nine patents, including the ’959 patent. Under their Sotera stipulation, Petitioners have agreed not to pursue in that case the grounds asserted in the Petition or any ground that reasonably could have been raised in an IPR.

A final written decision is due by November 2027. Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further updates on this IPR and the related BPCIA litigation.