DOJ And HHS Launch Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program

On October 22, 2026, the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP). The six-month pilot program is designed to encourage healthcare companies to voluntarily disclose potential violations of the federal False Claims Act (FCA) by providing a structured path to resolve potential civil liability while allowing the government to focus enforcement resources on companies that do not self-report misconduct.

The program builds on DOJ’s broader emphasis on voluntary self-disclosure and corporate accountability, including the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy and the healthcare fraud self-disclosure initiative announced last week. According to DOJ, companies that identify misconduct, remediate appropriately, and repay affected government funds may receive a coordinated civil release from FCA liability and certain HHS administrative authorities.

What the New Program Requires

To participate, a company must provide DOJ with a comprehensive disclosure describing conduct that potentially violates the FCA, including all relevant facts and supporting documentation sufficient to explain the nature and operation of the alleged misconduct. Companies also must explain any remedial measures already undertaken and make a financial repayment to the government.

The repayment amount will be calculated using a multiplier ranging from 1.25 to 1.6 times the government’s damages. DOJ indicated that the appropriate multiplier will depend on several factors, including:

The timeliness of the disclosure;

The scope and duration of the misconduct;

The involvement of senior leadership;

The financial benefit obtained by the company; and

Whether the company inherited liability through an acquisition but promptly identified and remediated the misconduct.

Some of these factors reflect DOJ’s recent guidance on what it considers in pursuing corporate fraud investigations, including management’s involvement.

In exchange, participating companies may receive a coordinated civil release covering federal FCA exposure and certain HHS administrative authorities.

A Continued Focus on Voluntary Self-Disclosure

The FCA SDPP further demonstrates DOJ’s view that voluntary self-disclosure is a significant indicator of corporate compliance and accountability. The announcement emphasizes that companies that identify potential misconduct and proactively engage with the government may receive more favorable treatment than companies whose misconduct is identified through government investigations or whistleblower actions. To obtain this favorable treatment, however, the company’s disclosure must be meaningful and effective, as the disclosure requires a company representative to certify that the disclosure is truthful and complete. In our recent article, “Once You’ve Decided to Self-Disclose, Here’s How to Do It Right”, we discussed how to make such a meaningful and effective disclosure.

The program also reflects DOJ’s continued effort to provide greater predictability in corporate enforcement resolutions. By establishing defined disclosure requirements and a framework for calculating repayments, the pilot program offers healthcare companies additional guidance when evaluating whether self-disclosure is an appropriate option.

Interaction with Criminal Healthcare Fraud Disclosures

The FCA SDPP applies only to conduct that may result in civil liability. Companies that identify potential criminal healthcare fraud issues must continue to follow existing procedures for voluntary disclosures to DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division under the Department’s healthcare fraud self-disclosure policies, which it further clarified last week. DOJ stated that companies making qualifying criminal disclosures generally will not be required to submit duplicative disclosures under the new FCA SDPP, although supplemental information may be requested where a company also seeks a civil FCA release.

Timing Matters

Companies seeking to participate must submit disclosures electronically to DOJ. The pilot program will accept submissions through April 22, 2027, and DOJ has stated that incomplete or late submissions will not be reviewed.

Because the potential benefits available under the program may depend on the timing of a disclosure and the company’s remediation efforts, organizations that identify possible FCA issues should carefully evaluate whether an internal investigation can be conducted quickly enough to preserve available self-disclosure options.

What Healthcare Companies Should Do Now

In light of the new pilot program, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, laboratories, and other participants in federal healthcare programs should consider whether their compliance and investigation procedures allow them to identify and assess potential FCA issues promptly. In particular, companies should:

Review internal reporting and escalation procedures for potential FCA concerns;

Ensure that investigations can be conducted promptly and documented appropriately;

Evaluate whether compliance programs are capable of detecting billing, reimbursement, and healthcare fraud risks;

Assess potential overpayments and damages early in an investigation;

Document remediation efforts and corrective actions; and

Consider whether potential misconduct raises issues that could warrant voluntary self-disclosure before the government or a whistleblower identifies the conduct.

The new FCA SDPP provides healthcare companies with an additional pathway for resolving potential civil FCA exposure. At the same time, it underscores DOJ’s broader message that early detection, prompt remediation, and timely self-disclosure remain central components of the Department’s corporate enforcement strategy. Companies that understand their disclosure options before an issue arises will be better positioned to evaluate risks, preserve available benefits, and engage effectively with DOJ when potential enforcement issues emerge.