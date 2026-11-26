Overview

According to recent reports, the DEA has taken the position that applicants operating under state frameworks that permit adult-use cannabis activity may not satisfy federal registration requirements. The DEA has also reportedly cited Minnesota’s dual-purpose licensing structure and veteran self-certification provisions as grounds for proposed denial in at least one case. DOJ’s first wave of approvals was reportedly limited to states with medical-only programs or comparable frameworks. Based on publicly available DOJ and DEA statements regarding recently issued federal medical marijuana registrations, receipt of a DEA denial may have several consequences, although the precise long-term effects remain uncertain because this registration framework is new.

DEA regulations (21 C.F.R. § 1301.16) provide that an application may be amended or withdrawn without the DEA’s permission before the applicant receives an Order to Show Cause under § 1301.37. After that point, withdrawal generally requires the DEA’s approval upon a showing of good cause or where withdrawal is in the public interest. The regulation also provides that failure to respond to official DEA correspondence after an application has been accepted for filing may be deemed a withdrawal. Applicants considering withdrawal should therefore be mindful of both the timing of any decision and the potential consequences of allowing an application to lapse through inaction.

Potential Consequences

A denial means the applicant will not receive the requested DEA registration and therefore will be unable to access the federal benefits associated with registration. DEA denial letters reportedly explain the agency’s legal and factual basis for denial, which creates an administrative record regarding the applicant’s eligibility. An applicant that chooses to challenge the denial, whether administratively or in court, may also incur additional legal costs.

In the worst case, an applicant may be told that it cannot operate, or that operating without federal approval is unlawful. That has always been the federal position for state-licensed cannabis operators, and a denial does not itself change it. We are hearing from individual states, however, that they are not enforcing federal law against state licensees. Unlike a pharmaceutical company that is denied registration and has no state-law authority to operate, a state-licensed cannabis business remains lawful under state law. The practical effect of a denial is therefore difficult to predict, and we cannot speculate on it here.

A denial based on a state’s regulatory framework appears materially different from a denial based on misconduct, diversion concerns, false statements, or other applicant-specific issues. Nevertheless, the existence of a formal denial may become part of the applicant’s regulatory history. Nobody knows whether future DEA applications will ask about prior denials, but applicants should be prepared to address the question if it arises, because many federal licensing regimes ask about prior denials or adverse agency actions.

Litigation Considerations

There may be strategic reasons to preserve a denial rather than withdraw an application.

A denied applicant generally has a concrete adverse agency action that may support judicial review, depending on the applicable statutory and administrative framework. By contrast, an applicant who voluntarily withdraws may face arguments that there is no final agency action to challenge.

For applicants considering Administrative Procedure Act (APA) litigation, a formal denial may therefore strengthen standing arguments and create a clearer record regarding the DEA’s rationale.

Another consideration is the possibility of future state legislative or regulatory responses. Several states, including Maryland, are actively evaluating how to respond to the DEA’s registration process and the possibility that entire categories of applicants may be deemed ineligible based on state regulatory structures rather than applicant-specific conduct. If states ultimately enact programs designed to assist or accommodate affected applicants, eligibility criteria may be tied to whether a business sought registration, remained in the process through a final agency determination, received a show cause order, or received a denial. Applicants that voluntarily withdraw may not fit within any future relief framework. While no such legislation currently exists, applicants should recognize that withdrawal could have unintended consequences if future state action distinguishes between applicants that withdrew and applicants that received a formal DEA decision.

Investor, Lender, and Business Diligence Considerations

Businesses are frequently asked by

Investors

Lenders

Potential acquirers

State regulators

Insurance providers

whether they have experienced adverse federal regulatory actions.

A DEA denial may need to be disclosed in certain diligence or financing contexts. However, the practical significance of such a disclosure is likely to depend heavily on the reason for denial. A denial premised on state licensing structure or agency eligibility interpretations would generally be viewed differently than one involving compliance failures or alleged misconduct.

Why Applicants May Choose Each Option

Applicants May Choose Withdrawal To Applicants May Choose to Stay in the Process To Avoid creating a formal denial record.

Preserve flexibility pending future regulatory changes.

Withdrawal could also affect eligibility for future state legislative or regulatory relief programs that are tied to applicant status or receipt of a DEA determination.

Reapply later under modified state or federal requirements.

Avoid the costs associated with responding to an Order to Show Cause. Preserve the opportunity to obtain a final agency determination and a complete administrative record regarding DEA’s interpretation of the applicable eligibility criteria.

Preserve potential administrative and judicial review rights.

Establish a record regarding the DEA’s interpretation of eligibility requirements.

Support broader industry challenges to the DEA’s policy if denials are based on state licensing structures rather than applicant-specific conduct.

Preserve eligibility for any future state legislative or regulatory programs that may be limited to businesses that sought federal registration and remained in the process through a DEA determination.

The Bottom Line

At present, the primary risk of receiving a denial appears to be creation of a formal adverse agency record and loss of flexibility compared with a voluntary withdrawal. The principal benefit is that a denial provides a definitive agency action and a clear explanation of the DEA’s position, which may be important for future challenges to the agency’s eligibility criteria. Any change in an applicant’s operating risk would depend on federal and state enforcement decisions that cannot be predicted at this time.