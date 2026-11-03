The Hidden Immigration Risks Of Automatic Voter Registration

Many foreign nationals are surprised to learn that a routine visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or other motor vehicle agency can create serious immigration problems. Across the country, many states have integrated voter registration into driver’s license and identification card applications. In some cases, noncitizens have found themselves registered to vote without realizing it — and years later must explain that registration to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) during adjustment of status or naturalization. Employment- and family-based immigrants and their families should take this risk seriously.

Why This Matters

Under U.S. immigration law, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship or voting unlawfully carries severe consequences. USCIS closely examines voter registration and voting activity when adjudicating applications for adjustment of status, naturalization, and other immigration benefits. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) makes a false claim to U.S. citizenship both a ground of inadmissibility (INA §212(a)(6)(C)(ii)) and a ground of deportability (INA §237(a)(3)(D)), and separately penalizes noncitizens who vote in violation of any federal, state, or local law (INA §§212(a)(10)(D), 237(a)(6)). Unlike many other grounds, a false claim to U.S. citizenship generally cannot be waived. A narrow statutory exception applies only to certain individuals each of whose natural or adoptive parents is or was a U.S. citizen, who permanently resided in the United States before age 16, and who reasonably believed at the time that they were a U.S. citizen. Voting by noncitizens in federal elections and falsely claiming citizenship to register or vote, are also federal crimes (18 U.S.C. §§611, 1015(f)).

What makes these cases particularly troubling is that many people never intended to register to vote and never voted at all. Instead, the registration occurred during a driver’s license application or renewal, often through a state’s automatic voter registration system — and sometimes at the very agency to which the person had just disclosed their foreign citizenship.

How Automatic Voter Registration Works

Under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), many states offer voter registration through motor vehicle agencies, and a growing number now use automatic voter registration (AVR) during driver’s license or identification card transactions. AVR generally registers eligible individuals unless they decline or are screened out — even though federal law requires applicants to attest to their citizenship and eligibility. Procedures vary, and weak safeguards can result in noncitizens being prompted to register or inadvertently registered. As of 2026, AVR has been adopted in approximately 24 states and the District of Columbia, including California, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington. Some states, including New Jersey, have considered reforms to keep applicants who present proof of non-citizenship from being prompted to register.

Why This Is Getting More Attention Now

Since 2025, the federal government has expanded the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program so that state election officials can check voter rolls against federal citizenship and immigration records — and, in some cases, Social Security data. That expanded use was challenged in court. In September 2026, after a federal district court had found the revamped system unlawful, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order allowing the program to be used while the litigation continues. Separately, because federal law limits systematic removals from the voter rolls in the 90 days before a federal election, large-scale roll actions are more likely after the November 2026 midterm elections. The practical effect is that voter registrations created years ago — including registrations a person never knew about — are more likely to be flagged and referred to immigration or law enforcement authorities, rather than surfacing only at a USCIS interview.

The Growing Immigration Consequences

Employment-based immigrants are particularly vulnerable because many will eventually apply for permanent residence or U.S. citizenship after years of living and working in the United States. Lawful permanent residents face the same risks, and more: many green card holders mistakenly assume they may vote, and a registration or vote discovered at the naturalization stage can lead not only to denial of the application but also to removal proceedings.

During these applications, USCIS often asks whether the applicant has ever:

Registered to vote in the United States;

Voted in any federal, state, or local election; or

Claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

If government records show a voter registration, USCIS may issue a Request for Evidence (RFE), Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID), or raise questions during an interview, even if the person never voted and never intended to register.

Under policy guidance that took effect in August 2025, USCIS treats a false claim to U.S. citizenship as a basis for inadmissibility regardless of intent, knowledge, or willfulness. Where USCIS finds a voter registration record, the analysis often turns on whether the person affirmatively indicated U.S. citizenship — for example, by attesting to citizenship on the registration form — so whether a particular form required that attestation could matter a great deal. USCIS has also stated that it will issue Notices to Appear (NTAs), which begin removal proceedings, against individuals found to have falsely claimed citizenship or voted unlawfully. This approach reflects the Board of Immigration Appeals’ holding that a specific intent to deceive is not required to find a false claim to U.S. citizenship (Matter of Zhang, 27 I&N Dec. 569 (BIA 2019)). While the analysis is highly fact-specific, responding to these issues can be costly, time-consuming, and stressful, often requiring extensive documentary evidence and legal argument.

How Inadvertent Registration May Occur

A typical sequence may unfold as follows:

A foreign national renews a driver’s license and completes electronic prompts without realizing that a voter registration option was presented.

The DMV processes the transaction, and its system generates a voter registration record.

The person later receives a voter registration card and assumes it was sent in error.

Years later, USCIS discovers the voter registration during adjustment of status or naturalization and requests an explanation.

In this situation, the person may never have voted, completed a stand-alone voter registration application, or believed that they were eligible to participate in U.S. elections.

What Noncitizens Should Do

If you are not a U.S. citizen, consider the following precautions when visiting the DMV:

Carefully read every screen (if online filing) and document before signing. Do not assume the system will screen you out because you are not a citizen; read and answer every voter registration prompt yourself. If asked about voter registration, clearly indicate that you are not a U.S. citizen and are not eligible to vote. Never register or vote in any election — even a local election that permits noncitizen voting — without first consulting an immigration attorney. Be equally careful with other forms that ask about citizenship, such as jury questionnaires, Form I-9, student financial aid applications, and job or benefit applications. Keep copies of any driver’s license application records if possible.

If You Receive a Voter Registration Card

Do not ignore it — but speak with an immigration attorney before taking any action. Cancellation forms often ask why you are ineligible, and that statement may be shared with immigration or law enforcement authorities. Your attorney can help you contact the appropriate election office to determine whether you are actually registered, how the registration occurred, and what steps are available to cancel or remove it if you are not eligible. Keep written confirmation of any cancellation.

If You Have an Immigration Case Pending

Inform your immigration attorney immediately if:

You have received a voter registration card; You believe you may have been registered to vote; You have answered questions about voter registration during a DMV transaction; or USCIS asks about your voting or voter registration history.

Early investigation is critical. In many situations, obtaining relevant records before a USCIS interview can make a substantial difference. Never deny or minimize a voter registration on a USCIS form or at an interview; a misrepresentation can create a separate and more serious problem.

What Employers Should Know

Employers that sponsor foreign national workers have a direct stake in this issue. An unexpected voter registration record can delay or derail a green card case the company has invested in for years and can disrupt workforce planning. Practical steps include:

Adding a brief voter registration warning to global mobility and onboarding materials, particularly when an employee relocates to a state with AVR;

Adding questions about voter registration and voting history to green card intake questionnaires so that issues surface early;

Making sure that any company “get out the vote” or civic engagement campaign clearly states that only U.S. citizens may register and vote; and

Reminding HR and managers not to advise employees on their registration status, but to refer those questions to immigration counsel.

Employers should also keep in mind that Section 1 of Form I-9 asks employees to attest to their citizenship status. An employee who incorrectly checks “A citizen of the United States” may have made a false claim to citizenship. Employers should encourage employees to complete Section 1 carefully and accurately, but must not tell employees which status to select or request specific documents.

Key Takeaway for Employment-Based Immigrants

For H-1B, L-1, TN, E-2, O-1, and other employment-based visa holders — as well as their spouses and children, and lawful permanent residents preparing to naturalize — voter registration issues are no longer rare. What seems like a routine driver’s license renewal can create immigration complications years later when applying for a green card or citizenship.

The safest approach is to review every DMV transaction carefully, never assume that a voter registration prompt does not apply to you, and address any questionable registration records as soon as they are discovered. A mistaken voter registration does not automatically mean a person intentionally claimed U.S. citizenship or voted unlawfully. But because USCIS may closely examine these issues, foreign nationals should take them seriously and seek legal guidance whenever questions arise. While every case is fact-specific, early investigation and proactive corrective action can often make a significant difference.