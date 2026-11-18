Overview

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has proposed the most sweeping changes to the permanent labor certification (PERM) process since 2005. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on November 17, 2026, and will be available at federalregister.gov/d/2026-23370. Nothing changes today. But the proposal would make PERM longer, more document-heavy, and riskier for employers. The 60-day comment period is the best chance to influence the final rule.

The Biggest Changes

Longer recruitment. Newspaper ads would be eliminated. Instead, every case would require a State Workforce Agency (SWA) job order, a posting on the employer’s careers page, at least one third-party job board, any social media the employer normally uses for hiring, and a job fair, campus event, or school placement office. Advertising would run for at least 90 days, and longer if the employer normally advertises longer.

Newspaper ads would be eliminated. Instead, every case would require a State Workforce Agency (SWA) job order, a posting on the employer’s careers page, at least one third-party job board, any social media the employer normally uses for hiring, and a job fair, campus event, or school placement office. Advertising would run for at least 90 days, and longer if the employer normally advertises longer. Prevailing wage first. The prevailing wage determination (PWD) would have to be issued before recruitment starts.

The prevailing wage determination (PWD) would have to be issued before recruitment starts. “Same manner” recruitment. PERM recruitment would have to mirror the employer’s normal hiring, and DOL points to PERM-only webpages, PERM-only email addresses, and paper applications as practices it will compare. Any channel less accessible to U.S. workers than normal hiring would be presumed to be in bad faith and referred to the Department of Justice.

PERM recruitment would have to mirror the employer’s normal hiring, and DOL points to PERM-only webpages, PERM-only email addresses, and paper applications as practices it will compare. Any channel less accessible to U.S. workers than normal hiring would be presumed to be in bad faith and referred to the Department of Justice. Everything filed up front. A detailed recruitment report naming every U.S. applicant, who screened them, and why they were not hired would be filed with the application, along with every applicant’s resume. Incomplete applications would be returned without a filing date.

A detailed recruitment report naming every U.S. applicant, who screened them, and why they were not hired would be filed with the application, along with every applicant’s resume. Incomplete applications would be returned without a filing date. Notice of filing through I-140 approval. The notice would stay posted until U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approves the employer’s Form I-140 immigrant petition, including at client worksites.

The notice would stay posted until U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approves the employer’s Form I-140 immigrant petition, including at client worksites. Two-year layoff bar. An employer that laid off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation and area within 2 years before filing could not file. Later layoffs would trigger notice to DOL within 5 business days and a job offer to the laid-off workers.

An employer that laid off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation and area within 2 years before filing could not file. Later layoffs would trigger notice to DOL within 5 business days and a job offer to the laid-off workers. No temporary staffing placements. Jobs where the worker would be placed with clients under a temporary staffing agreement would not qualify as “permanent employment.”

Jobs where the worker would be placed with clients under a temporary staffing agreement would not qualify as “permanent employment.” One certification, one I-140. A certification could support only one initial I-140, filed within 180 days.

A certification could support only one initial I-140, filed within 180 days. Remote work in question. DOL is considering whether fully remote jobs should be eligible for PERM at all.

DOL is considering whether fully remote jobs should be eligible for PERM at all. Stronger enforcement. DOL could make its own fraud findings, and debarment would bar employers, attorneys, and agents from all DOL foreign labor programs, including H-1B.

Schedule A Would Be Eliminated

What is Schedule A?

Schedule A is DOL’s list of occupations it has “pre-certified” as having too few available U.S. workers: physical therapists and professional nurses (Group I) and inpiduals of exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or performing arts (Group II). For these workers, employers skip PERM recruitment and DOL review and file directly with USCIS.

DOL proposes to end Schedule A. Hospitals and other employers sponsoring nurses and physical therapists would need to complete full PERM recruitment and obtain DOL certification first, adding many months to these cases. The proposal does not say how Schedule A cases in progress would be treated. Employers with Schedule A cases ready to file should consider filing now.

When Would the New Rules Apply?

Only after DOL issues a final rule, and no date has been set. The final rule would take effect 60 days after publication, and the new rules would apply to PWD requests and PERM applications filed on or after the 90th day. Cases filed before then would continue under the current rules. Pending cases are not affected.

Make Your Voice Heard

DOL must consider public comments before finalizing the rule, and it has expressly asked for input on many key issues, including:

whether fully remote jobs should be eligible for PERM, and how to set their prevailing wage;

how long the transition period should be;

whether two years is the right layoff look-back period;

whether minor clerical corrections should be allowed after filing; and

for university faculty cases, when the new 30-day filing deadline should start.

Employers may also want to raise other issues. These include the elimination of Schedule A, the exclusion of staffing placements, the single-use certification rule, and the stricter “ability to pay” standard. Another is the advertising and filing deadlines, which as drafted leave only one day to file.

Real-world data is what makes comments count. DOL estimates the rule would save employers about $164 million a year, mainly by eliminating newspaper ads. Employers can show DOL what 90-day advertising, mandatory job fairs, long-term notice posting, and layoff monitoring would actually cost.

How to comment: Comments are filed at regulations.gov under Docket No. ETA-2026-0133 and are expected to be due January 16, 2027. All comments are public, so do not include confidential business information.

What Employers Should Do Now

Inventory your pipeline and move ready cases forward so they can be filed under the current rules.

and move ready cases forward so they can be filed under the current rules. Map how you normally recruit for each sponsored occupation and keep 12 months of non-PERM postings.

for each sponsored occupation and keep 12 months of non-PERM postings. Coordinate with HR on any layoffs in sponsored occupations.

on any layoffs in sponsored occupations. Prepare comments on the changes that would affect you most.

For a closer look at the proposed changes, read our full PERM labor certification Q&A. The guide answers common questions from employers and sponsored employees about recruitment requirements, filing timelines, Schedule A, remote work, and how the proposal could affect cases already in progress.

This alert is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. The proposed rule may change before it is finalized.