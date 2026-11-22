National Institute of Health (NIH) funding for companies has changed more in the past year than in the previous decade. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) authorization lapsed on October 1, 2025, NIH closed its small business funding announcements in November, and companies went roughly nine months without a way to submit. The programs were reauthorized in April 2026, but the restart has created a logjam: pent-up applications, rescheduled peer review and award timelines that now stretch well into 2027.

Duane Morris Partner Rebecca Guzman was joined by Heath Naquin, senior vice president of innovation and new ventures of the University City Science Center, and Shannon Bass, executive consultant and co-owner of BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting, to discuss: