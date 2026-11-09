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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

FDA Finalizes Guidance On Prescription Drug Use-Related Software

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On October 20, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced final guidance titled Regulatory Considerations for Prescription Drug Use-Related Software...

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Anna K. Abram
Anna K. Abram
Nathan A. Brown
Nathan A. Brown
Olive Lee
Olive Lee
Mara LeFevre
Mara LeFevre
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On October 20, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced final guidance titled Regulatory Considerations for Prescription Drug Use-Related Software, which sets out how the agency intends to apply its drug labeling authorities to certain software outputs used with prescription drug products and drug-device combination products. The final guidance follows FDA’s draft guidance from September 2023 and a 2018 Federal Register notice requesting comments. For drug sponsors that offer or plan to offer companion software (e.g., apps connected to a medical device or standalone apps) with their products, and for developers of such software tools, the guidance sets out FDA’s current thinking on how those tools fit within the agency’s drug labeling framework.

The Final Guidance at a Glance

At a high level, the final guidance addresses “prescription drug use-related software” (PDURS), which generally includes software disseminated by or on behalf of a drug sponsor that produces content, or “end-user output,” that supplements, explains, or is otherwise textually related to one or more of the sponsor’s drug products. Dissemination “by or on behalf of” a sponsor can include distribution by a software developer working under an agreement with the drug company. FDA considers “end-user output” (i.e., any content that the software presents to a patient, caregiver, or health care practitioner) to be a form of prescription drug labeling, even where the software itself is not regulated as a medical device. The guidance is focused on how that end-user output should be treated under FDA’s drug labeling framework and clarifies three key questions for industry: (1) when end-user output constitutes FDA-required labeling rather than promotional labeling; (2) when and how the associated software should be described in the drug’s Prescribing Information (PI); and (3) when and how sponsors should submit end-user output to FDA.

In its press release, FDA described the guidance as reflecting “risk-proportionate oversight” of digital health and the agency’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its regulatory framework to keep pace with rapidly evolving digital health technologies.

Key Changes from the Draft to the Final Guidance

In the Federal Register notice, FDA identified four changes from the draft guidance, in addition to editorial changes made to improve clarity.

1. Clarified Considerations for Standalone Software Functions 

The draft guidance distinguished “device-connected” software functions, which it described as relying on data directly transferred from a combination product’s device constituent part, from functions that were “not considered to be device-connected.” The final guidance formalizes that distinction by expressly defining the latter category as “standalone” software functions, described as any function that is not device-connected, such as functions that rely on data the user enters.

The final guidance explains that standalone software functions generally should not be described in the PI unless an additional factor warrants doing so. FDA provides two examples: (1) the standalone software function is necessary for the safe and effective use of the drug product, or (2) the sponsor provides sufficient evidence for FDA to determine that the function leads to a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome. If neither condition applies, the end-user output generally would be considered promotional labeling and would not be described in the PI.

This addition sharpens the framework in the 2023 draft guidance, which referred more generally to software functions “not considered to be device-connected” and described such functions as “more akin to an optional tool” used with drug products (e.g., a patient diary in an app) unless an additional factor justified PI inclusion. Under FDA’s final guidance framework, merely distributing an app for use alongside a drug does not, by itself, mean that the app should be described in the PI. Sponsors developing standalone applications, including tools relying on patient-entered information, should consider early in development whether they intend to seek inclusion of the software in the PI and, if so, what evidence may be needed to support that inclusion. FDA notes that adequate and well-controlled studies can incorporate real-world data as appropriate.

2. Labeling Decision Tree 

The final guidance adds Appendix A, a four-question decision tree intended to guide sponsors through the labeling analysis. The questions are:

  1. Is the software intended to be used with a prescription drug product or combination product assigned to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) or the Center for Biologics and Research (CBER)?
  2. Is the software disseminated by or on behalf of a drug sponsor and does the software produce an end-user output that supplements, explains or is otherwise textually related to one or more of the sponsor’s drug products?
  3. Is the end-user output essential to the safe and effective use of the drug product or combination product, or does evidence demonstrate that the software provides a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome?
  4. Does the software include device-connected functions, such that it relies on data from the device constituent part of a combination product?

Software that does not satisfy the first two questions is outside the scope of the guidance. Otherwise, the tree leads to one of three general outcomes: (1) FDA-required labeling with a description in the PI; (2) promotional labeling with a description of the software function in the PI; or (3) promotional labeling with no mention in the PI.

The decision tree should help regulatory teams work through labeling questions and document their reasoning in a consistent way. FDA cautions, however, that the tree should only be considered together with the full guidance and covers only drug labeling recommendations; separate device-related requirements might still apply.

3. Illustrative Examples of PI Language for Device-Connected and Standalone Software

FDA added illustrative PI language for both device-connected and standalone software. Appendix B addresses device-connected software where the sponsor has not submitted evidence demonstrating a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome and the output is not essential to safe and effective use. It shows HOW SUPPLIED/STORAGE AND HANDLING language for a hypothetical insulin autoinjector whose data (dosage and time of each injection) are sent by Bluetooth to a mobile app. FDA treats the end-user output as promotional labeling to be submitted as promotional material on Form FDA 2253 at the time of initial dissemination.

Appendix C addresses the other side of the framework: standalone software supported by adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome. FDA provides an example of an app used with a drug approved to improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetes that provides dose reminders, permits users to manually input and track health information, and delivers behavioral coaching. Where adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrate a meaningful clinical improvement from using the drug with the app, FDA generally recommends describing that evidence in the CLINICAL STUDIES section. In that case, the app’s end-user output would be considered FDA-required labeling, and certain post-approval changes to that output should be reviewed and approved by FDA.

These new examples provide sponsors with useful benchmarks for both the type and amount of software information FDA contemplates including in the PI. The appropriate placement and extent of software information in the PI, however, will depend on the circumstances of the particular product and the supporting data.

4. A Recommended PI Statement That the Software Is Not Necessary 

The final guidance recommends that, “regardless of whether the sponsor has submitted evidence of a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome,” when software is not considered necessary for the safe and effective use of the drug, the sponsor include a statement to that effect in the PI where the software function and device constituent part are described. The Appendix B example uses the following language: “Use of the associated mobile app is not necessary for safe and effective use of DRUG-X.”

Sponsors of connected drug-device products should consider not only how the software function itself is described in the PI, but also whether the PI appropriately distinguishes an optional digital feature from functionality necessary for safe and effective use. The recommendation may be particularly relevant when a connected feature is useful to patients or prescribers but has not been shown to improve a clinical outcome.

Takeaways

Taken together, the final guidance gives prescription drug sponsors and their digital health partners a more concrete framework for navigating the boundary between FDA-required and promotional labeling, while placing a premium on early regulatory planning. Sponsors should consider whether software is device-connected or standalone; whether it is necessary for safe and effective use of the drug; what clinical evidence will support any proposed benefit; and whether the resulting content will be FDA-required or promotional labeling, along with any Form FDA 2253 obligations that may follow. FDA specifically recommends that sponsors work with the relevant review division early in development when they plan to generate clinical evidence supporting inclusion of software-related information in FDA-required labeling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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