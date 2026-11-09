Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

FDA’s New Neuroscience Initiative Seeks To Foster Innovation, Accelerate Alzheimer’s Prevention

Akin
Akin
Contributor
Akin

Akin

Akin is a global law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers and advisors who pride themselves on...

View firm profile
Explore more from Akin

The Food and Drug Administration has launched a groundbreaking agency-wide initiative to revolutionize medical product development for diseases affecting the brain and nervous system. This new program aims to harness cross-center collaboration and leverage scientific advances in biomarkers and digital health technologies to overcome the distinct challenges in neuroscience product development.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Anna K. Abram
Anna K. Abram
Nathan A. Brown
Nathan A. Brown
Mara LeFevre
Mara LeFevre
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 22, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of the Neuroscience Advancement and Innovation Nexus (NAIN), a new agency-wide initiative focused on advancing medical product development for diseases and conditions affecting the brain and nervous system. The program seeks to advance the scientific tools and regulatory approaches in neuroscience product development to foster innovation on behalf of patients. 

Developing medical products for neuroscience indications can present distinct scientific and clinical challenges and this new initiative seeks to harness cross-center collaboration across FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Center for Devices and Radiological Health to advance product development and foster innovation in these areas of product development. In announcing NAIN, the agency acknowledged these development challenges as well as the opportunities scientific advances, such as in biomarkers and digital health technologies, present to inform medical product development and advance innovation. NAIN’s inaugural initiative, the Alzheimer’s Prevention Accelerator, seeks to advance the science, tools and regulatory approaches needed to support the development of medical products intended to prevent or delay the onset or progression of cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s disease—a devastating condition affecting millions of Americans, their families and caregivers.

A key aspect of NAIN is engagement with patients, industry and other stakeholders on cross-cutting neuroscience topics encompassing drug, biologics and devices, for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of conditions affecting the brain and nervous system, including neurologic and psychiatric disorders, mental health conditions, addiction and pain. Given NAIN’s broad scope and ambitious goals, patient advocates and policy-makers on Capitol Hill are likely to be interested in how this new program unfolds and it may emerge as one of the topics Congress engages on in the context of the upcoming medical product user fee reauthorizations and broader bipartisan dialogue on the challenges and opportunities in advancing medical product development for American patients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Peptides At A Crossroads: What Wellness Providers Need To Know About HHS And FDA Actions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FDA have submitted an interim access policy for peptide compounding to regulatory review, but no peptides have yet been added to the official list allowing pharmacies to compound them. While advisory committee votes in July 2026 recommended six peptides for inclusion, formal rulemaking has not begun, and any near-term access would likely come through temporary enforcement discretion rather than full approval.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight
Article

Federal Regulators And State Boards Crack Down On RUO Peptides

The FDA has escalated enforcement against online peptide sellers through warning letters and criminal prosecution, while state medical boards impose stricter standards on prescribers. Recent actions reveal how research-use-only disclaimers fail when evidence shows intended human use, and one case resulted in a 70-month prison sentence combined with $5 million forfeiture.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

FDA Balances Peptide Policy With Enforcement Against Unlawful Peptide Sellers

Over the past year, industry has had a front row seat as the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or the “Agency”) decides just how much leeway it wants to afford the manufacture, marketing, and sale of peptide products, and just where it wants to draw the line. Despite the recent decision of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (“PCAC”) to recommend a number of peptides for inclusion on the 503A bulks list process — a move that represents a potentially more permissive stance toward peptide regulation, at least in terms of what can and cannot be compounded under 503A...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

Proposed AI Governance Framework: Risk-Mitigation Recommendations For Health Plans

Senator Maria Cantwell has proposed a comprehensive AI governance framework that could fundamentally reshape how health insurance plans deploy artificial intelligence in prior authorization and utilization management. With explicit focus on CMS's WISeR model and requirements for meaningful human oversight, the framework signals potential federal mandates that would require health plans to audit AI systems, ensure transparency in consequential decisions, and maintain accountability for AI-related harms.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Pharmaceutical Policy In Motion Continued: The Trump Administration’s Second Wave Of Drug Pricing Deals

The Trump administration's most-favored-nation pricing initiative has expanded to include nine additional mid-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers, bringing the total coverage to 89% of the brand drug market. These new agreements focus on Medicaid pricing discounts aligned with international rates, while manufacturers commit billions to U.S. manufacturing and research in exchange for exemptions from future pricing mandates and potential tariffs.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Article

Navigating Ex Parte Contact With Health Care Providers In Medical Malpractice Litigation

In Snyder v. Virginia Mason Medical Center, No. 104136-5 (Wash. Oct. 1, 2026), the Washington Supreme Court held that corporate defense counsel, risk managers, and claims adjusters may not communicate ex parte with a hospital’s former employee health care providers about patient care. The Court reaffirmed Loudon v. Mhyre, 110 Wn.2d 675, 756 P.2d 138 (1988) prohibiting ex parte communication by defense counsel with a plaintiff’s treating physicians, held that prejudice is presumed when Loudon is violated, and ruled that a quality improvement (QI) committee member’s involvement in defense strategy waives the committee’s statutory privilege under Wash. Rev. Code § 70.41.200.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Article

Newly Enacted Law Targeting Russia Creates Novel Tariff Authority Over Third-Country Imports, While Reinforcing Existing U.S. Sanctions Framework

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, introducing unprecedented tariff authority that could impose duties up to 100% on goods from countries purchasing Russian energy or facilitating sanctions evasion. The legislation creates a novel framework where tariffs stack on top of existing duties while codifying Russia sanctions into statute...
GlobalInternational Law
Akin
Akin
Article

Senate Unveils Bipartisan Comprehensive Permitting Reform Bill

On September 30, 2026, Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee Chair Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee Chair Mike Lee (R-UT), and Ranking Member Martin Heinrich (D-NM) unveiled the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA; S. 5653), a comprehensive permitting reform package aimed at accelerating approvals for energy, infrastructure, transmission, mining, manufacturing, and other major projects. The legislation represents the most significant bipartisan permitting reform effort in years and follows months of negotiations between Senate Republicans and Democrats.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Akin
Akin
Article

EU Finalizes Streamlined ESRS And New Voluntary Reporting Standard

The European Union’s (EU) revamped sustainability reporting framework is now final. On September 21, 2026, the revised European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and a new Voluntary European Sustainability Reporting Standard (VS) were published in the Official Journal, marking yet another significant step toward more proportionate sustainability reporting in Europe. In addition to previously raising applicable financial thresholds triggering compliance under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the revised ESRS cut mandatory datapoints for in-scope companies (i.e., undertakings under CSRD) by more than 60% and total datapoints by more than 70%.
European UnionCorporate/Commercial Law
Akin
Akin
Article

President Trump Directs Removal Of Canadian Products From Federal Procurement

On September 16, 2026, President Trump issued a presidential memorandum titled “Restoring Reciprocity in Government Procurement”, directing the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the United States Trade Representative, in coordination with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, to identify and take legally permitted steps to remove or restrict Canadian-origin items across the federal civil procurement system.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Akin
Akin
Article

Major CIPA Reform Could Wipe Out Thousands Of Website Tracking Claims

California's Legislature has unanimously passed SB 690, a landmark reform that could eliminate thousands of pending class action lawsuits based on website tracking technologies under the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The bill removes the private right of action for pen register claims arising from routine web analytics tools, potentially reshaping the data privacy litigation landscape while companion bills simultaneously expand substantive privacy obligations.
United StatesPrivacy
Akin
Akin
Article

Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment: A Transatlantic Comparison Of Employer Obligations In The US & UK

As prevention obligations expand across the UK, California, New York State, and New York City, employers face heightened duties to prevent workplace sexual harassment before it occurs. With the UK's new "all reasonable steps" standard taking effect in October 2026 and US jurisdictions lowering liability thresholds, how can multinational employers navigate these evolving transatlantic requirements?
GlobalEmployment and HR
Akin
Akin
Article

SEC Issues Guidance On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure For Private Credit And Other Private Assets For Registrants And Others

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing valuation challenges for private credit and other private assets held by public companies and registered investment companies. The statement emphasizes the need for robust valuation policies, market-based assumptions, and transparent disclosure practices as the private credit market continues to expand. Investment advisers managing private funds should carefully consider how these principles apply to their own valuation procedures and investor communications.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Akin
Akin