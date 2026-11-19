Stemming from the federal H.R. 1 legislation, otherwise known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the upcoming year is expected to bring significant changes to Medicaid. Although the recent electoral results leave the landscape unsettled, the potential for sweeping changes to healthcare provisions enacted in H.R. 1 remains unlikely. The incoming Democratic House Majority has prioritized various initiatives targeting the Medicaid cuts in H.R. 1 and the potential for such changes in the next Congress will be closely monitored. However, continued implementation of H.R. 1 and its community engagement requirements continues to make news, and in the more immediate future, numerous Medicaid developments for New York providers have been proposed or enacted over the last several weeks, including a broad Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) deregulatory proposal and a New York consolidation of Medicaid recordkeeping rule. As is true with respect to all regulatory changes in the healthcare space, New York providers should be aware of the proposals and changes while planning for the upcoming year.

Recent New York Medicaid Developments

H.R. 1 eligibility changes are among the most prominent changes facing New York providers in 2027. Effective October 1, 2026, federal Medicaid funding has been limited largely to citizens, lawful permanent residents, Cuban-Haitian entrants, and Compact of Free Association migrants. DOH guidance states that New York will continue to cover affected refugees, asylees, and parolees with state-only funds or through the Essential Plan or, if ineligible, through the Welfare Management System. DOH is systematically redetermining eligibility for those who are eligible for federal funds and those who only qualify for state funds.

New York had also recently begun notifying Medicaid applicants and beneficiaries of the federal community engagement requirement set to begin on January 1, 2027 for new applicants and at renewal on or after March 1, 2027 for current enrollees. That requirement applies to non-pregnant adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who are not entitled to or enrolled in Medicare and are eligible for or enrolled in the Medicaid adult group or certain other demonstration projects serving adult beneficiaries. It would require a demonstration that the applicant or beneficiary engaged in 80 hours per month of qualifying activity, or $580 in monthly income.

However, on November 13, 2026, CMS advised state medical directors that, due to various states indicating impediments to implementation on the current timeline, it would offer an optional “hold harmless” period through June 30, 2027 that would permit states to suspend denials of eligibility and enrollment to applicants and beneficiaries who do not demonstrate compliance with the community engagement requirement. CMS advised that, if a state opts into the hold harmless period, CMS would not take enforcement action for failure to condition eligibility on community engagement. CMS advised, however, that the expectation remained that state would continue working towards full compliance and that states would still be required to assess, for all applications and renewals received during the hold harmless period, whether individuals meet or are excluded from Medicaid based upon compliance with the community engagement requirement. States must advise that they are opting into the hold harmless period as part of the mitigation plans submission. New York has not yet said whether it will opt in to the hold harmless period. Providers and beneficiaries should monitor that decision.

The foregoing advisement from CMS follows a push, following the midterm elections, by a coalition of Senate Democrats, who had pushed current Senate leadership and the respective Chairs of the Finance Committee to delay implementation of the work requirements for two years, citing, among other things, the lack of time for states to prepare for complex eligibility and enrollment system changes. Further, that letter cited complexity surrounding the medical frailty definition, which was the subject of a recent ruling from the Federal District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Massachusetts v. Oz (No. 26-12692-RGS, 2026 WL 3257397 (D. Mass. Oct. 29, 2026)). That ruling – stemming from litigation brought by a coalition of 25 Democratic-led states, including New York – struck down CMS’s narrowing of the medically frail exemption that would have effectively required those individuals to prove both that they suffered from a qualification condition and that such condition impairs their ability to work. The District Court upheld the requirement that states must reject proof of a patient’s medical frailty that is more than 12 months old as well that aspect of the rule allowing a beneficiary to self-attest to an exemption once, before requiring supporting documents. As of now, CMS has not indicated whether it will appeal the decision, however, its November 13, 2026 letter makes clear that states do not have to work towards full compliance with the portions of the regulations vacated by the court.

Finally, DOH issued expanded guidance on fee-for-service claims, effective October 1, 2026 that would require Licensed Home Care Services Agencies and Certified Home Health Agency Providers through the Statewide Fiscal Intermediary must submit the caregiver’s SFI Personal Assistant ID. The requirement affects Medicaid Managed Care plans and their contracted providers. In addition, DOH’s September 2026 Medicaid Update, published October 2, 2026, announced that prior authorization requirements for select practitioner-administered drugs, together with new pricing benchmarks, take effect in fee-for-service Medicaid on November 19, 2026.

CMS Proposes the CARE Rule (CMS-3484-P)

On November 5, 2026, CMS issued the Cutting Administrative Requirements for Excellence in Patient Care (CARE) proposed rule, revising the Conditions of Participation and related requirements for Medicare- and Medicaid-participating providers and suppliers. Hospitals and critical access hospitals (“CAH”) would be relieved of certain staff training requirements and obstetric-specific Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI) requirements that were otherwise slated to take effect January 1, 2027. Long-term care facilities and ICFs/IID would shed COVID-19 vaccine education and documentation obligations for staff; existing long-term care facilities would be exempted from room occupancy and bathroom standards; and hospitals, CAHs, and several other provider types would no longer be required to give patient care areas access to natural light and ventilation through exterior windows and doors. CMS has also proposed to rescind the Medicaid institutional payment transparency requirements under which states must report the percentage of Medicaid nursing facility and ICF/IID payments spent on direct care and support staff compensation. CMS is also soliciting comment on topics including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist supervision flexibility, expanded scope of practice for physician assistants and nurse practitioners in long-term care facilities, and Medicaid institutional workforce shortages. Because the rule is only proposed, current requirements remain in force, suggesting that providers should maintain existing QAPI and other reporting programs for now. However, the bevy of items addressed in the proposed rule suggests that New York providers should consider submitting comments.

New York Streamlines Medicaid Provider Recordkeeping

Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s EXPRESS NY initiative, NYS Department of Health (“DOH”) has amended 18 NYCRR Part 505 to replace service-specific documentation and recordkeeping provisions with a cross-reference to 18 NYCRR § 504.3, the general Medicaid provider audit and recordkeeping standard. The amendments reach durable medical equipment (“DME”) and supply orders (§ 505.5), case management (§ 505.16), home health (§ 505.23), § 505.29 records, and audiology and hearing aid services (§ 505.31), and they delete the stand-alone six-year retention language in the DME and audiology provisions. DOH anticipates no new costs, because enrolled providers are already bound by § 504.3 and the amendments mainly eliminate duplicative and potentially conflicting standards. The Notice of Adoption was printed in the NYS Register on November 10, 2026, the same day that the provisions became effective. Accordingly, providers should update internal policies to reference 18 NYCRR § 504.3 as the controlling recordkeeping standard.