What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 CMS is proposing tougher checks to stop improper payments before they happen across Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and ACA insurance exchanges. The changes could expose organizations to scrutiny or repayment demands for paperwork and eligibility errors, not just intentional fraud.

Key takeaway #2 Medicare Advantage and Part D plans would have to report suspected fraud starting in 2028, and providers billing Medicare Advantage would need approved enrollment in Original Medicare starting in 2030. These requirements are not final, and affected organizations can submit comments by January 19, 2027.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a proposed rule aimed at strengthening oversight of Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the ACA insurance exchanges. The proposal was published inThe Federal Registeron November 19, 2026. Most provisions would take effect 60 days after publication of a final rule unless a different date is specified.

Background

The proposal follows CMS’s February 2026 Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) request for information. The agency emphasizes preventing improper payments from going out the door rather than recovering them afterward (what it refers to as “pay and chase”). The proposed changes reach beyond deliberate fraud anddocumentation gaps: outdated enrollment information and eligibility errors could also trigger scrutiny or repayment obligations.CMS says the proposal would save nearly $90 billion over 10 years.

The proposal is the administration’s latest effort to address fraud, waste, and abuse in federal health programs. Over the past year, CMS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have announced anti-fraud initiatives and issued new rules. Last March, the White House announced a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The administration has withheld Medicaid funding from severalstates, increased oversight of state Medicaid fraud investigation units (in some cases, decertifying allegedly underperforming Medicaid Fraud Control Units), paused new home health and hospice provider enrollment in Medicare and Medicaid, and expanded CMS’s authority to exclude health care organizations from federal programs.

Key proposed changes

CMS’s proposal addressesMedicare Advantage (MA)risk-adjustment data validation (RADV)audit recoveries, makes fraud reporting mandatory for MA and Part D plans, and tightens enrollment, payment, and eligibility safeguards across federal health programs. Here are some of the key proposals:

MA RADV audit recoveries: CMS is essentially re-proposing RADV provisions that a federal court vacated from its 2023 Final Rule, for procedural reasons. CMS proposes that it will have the discretion to extrapolate RADV audit determinations for payment year 2018 onward and that it would not apply a fee-for-service adjuster to the recoveries. The agency also proposes a documented hardship-exception process for unavailable records, with decisions not subject to appeal. Routine provider nonresponse and ordinary technology problems would not qualify as permittedhardships.

CMS is essentially re-proposing RADV provisions that a federal court vacated from its 2023 Final Rule, for procedural reasons. CMS proposes that it will have the discretion to extrapolate RADV audit determinations for payment year 2018 onward and that it would not apply a fee-for-service adjuster to the recoveries. The agency also proposes a documented hardship-exception process for unavailable records, with decisions not subject to appeal. Routine provider nonresponse and ordinary technology problems would not qualify as permittedhardships. Mandatory MA and Part D fraud reporting: CMS proposesrevising the existing Part C and Part D regulations at 42 CFR 422.503(b)(4)(ii)(G)(3) and 42 CFR 423.504(b)(4)(vi)(G)(3), which provide for voluntary reporting potential fraud, waste, and abuse. There would be a requirement toreport substantiated or suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse. CMS is also proposing to expand plan sponsor reporting of fraud by pharmacies to all provider and supplier types. The mandatory reporting mechanism would require reporting of (1) payment suspensions based on credible allegations of fraud and (2) any substantiated or suspicious activities of a provider of services or a supplier related to fraud, waste, or abuse. Quarterly reporting would be required, including “no information” submissions. CMS would generally require seven-day notice before implementation of a fraud-related payment suspension. As proposed, the mandatory fraud-reporting requirements would apply January 1, 2028.

CMS proposesrevising the existing Part C and Part D regulations at 42 CFR 422.503(b)(4)(ii)(G)(3) and 42 CFR 423.504(b)(4)(vi)(G)(3), which provide for voluntary reporting potential fraud, waste, and abuse. There would be a requirement toreport substantiated or suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse. CMS is also proposing to expand plan sponsor reporting of fraud by pharmacies to all provider and supplier types. The mandatory reporting mechanism would require reporting of (1) payment suspensions based on credible allegations of fraud and (2) any substantiated or suspicious activities of a provider of services or a supplier related to fraud, waste, or abuse. Quarterly reporting would be required, including “no information” submissions. CMS would generally require seven-day notice before implementation of a fraud-related payment suspension. As proposed, the mandatory fraud-reporting requirements would apply January 1, 2028. Stronger enrollment oversight: CMS proposes requiringthat all providers who bill MA be enrolled in Original Medicare. While CMS originally implemented this in a 2016 final rule, it removed the requirement in 2018 in response to criticism that it would pose too great an administrative burden for MA plans.The enrollment vehicle CMS currently relies on is the preclusion list of providers that are excluded from receiving payment for MA services and items they furnish. In its proposed rule, the agency describes the preclusion list tool as “reactive.” For providers not enrolled in Original Medicare, fraudulent or other improper conduct may go undetected until the managed care organization discovers the conduct and informs CMS.Only then can CMS take action and place the provider on the preclusion list. CMS is therefore proposing to require all providers that bill MA to be enrolled in Original Medicare in an “approved status” (neither revoked from Medicare nor deactivated)andsubject toits more“comprehensive” and “robust"screening and ongoing compliance requirements. CMS’s proposal would apply to all the following providers and suppliers: In-network and out-of-network MA providers. First-tier, downstream, and related entities. Providers in HMOs or Competitive Medical Plans that contract with CMS. Providers participating in demonstration programs or in pilot programs. Locum tenens providers. Incident-to providers.

CMS proposes requiringthat all providers who bill MA be enrolled in Original Medicare. While CMS originally implemented this in a 2016 final rule, it removed the requirement in 2018 in response to criticism that it would pose too great an administrative burden for MA plans.The enrollment vehicle CMS currently relies on is the preclusion list of providers that are excluded from receiving payment for MA services and items they furnish. In its proposed rule, the agency describes the preclusion list tool as “reactive.” For providers not enrolled in Original Medicare, fraudulent or other improper conduct may go undetected until the managed care organization discovers the conduct and informs CMS.Only then can CMS take action and place the provider on the preclusion list. CMS is therefore proposing to require all providers that bill MA to be enrolled in Original Medicare in an “approved status” (neither revoked from Medicare nor deactivated)andsubject toits more“comprehensive” and “robust"screening and ongoing compliance requirements. CMS’s proposal would apply to all the following providers and suppliers:

The proposal would not go into effect until January 1, 2030. The agency says this will give unenrolled MA providers adequate time to enroll in Original Medicare and to provide managed care organizations enough time to operationalize the requirement. Until that time, the preclusion list requirements would remain in effect.

Marketplace safeguards: Marketplace proposals would expand authority to restrict, suspend, or terminate agents, brokers, and webbrokers based on exclusions from federal programs, specified convictions, credible allegations of abusive conduct, or unacceptable fraud risk and strengthen consumer-information security. The proposed rule would also require agent and broker systems to access marketplace information only from locations within the United States.

Conclusion

Through this rule, the administration seeks to expand uponthe aggressive postureregardingprogram integrity it has adopted throughout the year. Those efforts include establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which has focused on eligibility verification, prepayment review, reporting and information-sharing, enforcement vendor activities, and audit and remedial measures, including nonpayment and debarment. Other actions include CMS letters requesting program integrity documentation, programs requiring more rigorous and frequent reviews of high-risk providers, review and decertification of state-operated fraud control units, and federal payment deferrals.

Managed care organizations, Part D plan sponsors, Medicaid managed care organizations, and ACAmarketplace plans — and their affiliated providers — should carefully review these proposed requirements and take the opportunity to submit commentsregarding any of theproposals.

Submit comments by January 19, 2027,under file code CMS-6098-P through the rulemaking docket. Note that CMS indicatesin this proposed rule that it intends to conduct similar program integrity rulemaking annually going forward.

For further details or clarification on this proposed rule and what it could mean for your organization, please contact any author of this alert or your preferred Crowell lawyer.