What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 Per the recommendation of the U.S. Trustee, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ordered the appointment of a consumer privacy ombudsman in the bankruptcy proceedings for Character.AI.

Key takeaway #2 The U.S. Trustee objected to Character.AI’s sale of its assets because the sale may violate the company’s privacy policy. While the privacy policy states that the company may disclose users’ personal data, it does not state that their personal data will be sold or transferred, which is what Character.AI intends to do during the bankruptcy.

At its peak, Character.AI — created by Character Technologies — had well over 20 million monthly active users and 200 million registered accounts. The software allowed users to create AI companions; many of the interactions with these companions include sensitive chat content, health-related disclosures, and behavioral data, according to a coalition of state attorneys general.

Character.AI’s success, however, did not last. Amid lawsuits and a rapidly changing AI market, including rising costs for compute, the startup made the decision in October 2026 to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ordered the U.S. Trustee to appoint a consumer privacy ombudsman (CPO) in Character.AI’s bankruptcy proceedings. The court did so after the U.S. Trustee objected because Character.AI’s privacy policy was ambiguous and users who accepted the Character.AI terms of use were not warned that their conversations, including those that concerned intimate and detailed topics, would be sold. The appointment is subject to the consent of the debtor.

The policy states clearly that a user’s personal data may be disclosed: Character.AI “may disclose certain information, in connection with or during negotiations or closing of any merger, sale of company assets, financing, or acquisition of all or a portion of [its] business to another company.”

But the policy is ambiguous as to whether a user’s personal data may be sold. First, it expressly gives users a right to “opt out” of the sale of personal information. Second, a notice titled “Your Privacy Choices” on the company website states, “we do not sell personal information for monetary consideration,” and provides a link to opt out of the “sale” of personal information. Third, an additional notice states that users in the European Economic Area and the UK can opt out of the use of chat content for training generative AI. And fourth, the Character.AI chatbot apparently made promises that chat content would be kept private and not shared without consent, including “[y]our privacy is my top priority. Anything you share here stays just between you and me. That’s a promise.”

To the U.S. Trustee, this ambiguity created a significant concern. Others have agreed, including the coalition of state attorneys general, which found that Character.AI’s chatbots made representations about the confidentiality of conversations that were contrary to the product’s privacy policy and terms of service.

Given this concern, the court accepted the Trustee’s request to appoint a CPO who can “ensure that the sale of sensitive personal content … is consistent with the privacy policy, any opts outs, and applicable law.” The court ordered the CPO to file a report, which will guide the court’s handling of the matter regarding personally identifiable information, such as possible “losses or gains of privacy to consumers if [the] sale … is approved” as well as measures that can mitigate such losses.

Implications

For debtors and buyers, the Character.AI proceeding demonstrates the significance of a privacy policy throughout the lifecycle of a business. Depending on the substance of such policy, a CPO may be appointed during bankruptcy, potentially affecting a sale’s value, timing, and terms.

Value : Restrictions on transferring data, changing its use, or obtaining consumer consent can reduce its commercial value and shrink the pool of lawfully usable data subjects. For example, in In re Borders Group, Inc., the CPO recommended that buyer Barnes and Noble obtain opt-in consent from customers that their data could be transferred or sold in bankruptcy; Barnes and Noble responded that this “would destroy the value of the transaction.”

: Restrictions on transferring data, changing its use, or obtaining consumer consent can reduce its commercial value and shrink the pool of lawfully usable data subjects. For example, in In re Borders Group, Inc., the CPO recommended that buyer Barnes and Noble obtain opt-in consent from customers that their data could be transferred or sold in bankruptcy; Barnes and Noble responded that this “would destroy the value of the transaction.” Timing : The statute requires appointment of a CPO at least seven days before the relevant hearing; this is an appointment deadline, not a promise that due diligence and negotiations will take only seven days.

: The statute requires appointment of a CPO at least seven days before the relevant hearing; this is an appointment deadline, not a promise that due diligence and negotiations will take only seven days. Terms : Because the buyer may need to honor legacy privacy commitments or obtain affirmative consent before repurposing information, sale terms need to be assessed before bidding.

: Because the buyer may need to honor legacy privacy commitments or obtain affirmative consent before repurposing information, sale terms need to be assessed before bidding. Added cost: The CPO process introduces an additional professional fee. Section 330 permits court-approved reasonable compensation and reimbursement of necessary expenses for the ombudsman, which comes out of the estate.

The characteristics of a buyer may also prove significant. A buyer in the same line of business as the debtor may be more defensible than a sale to an unrelated data buyer.

Importantly, the court in Chapter 11 bankruptcy retains discretion to appoint a CPO even when there is no clear privacy violation, as was the case in In re Celsius Network LLC, a recent bankruptcy involving a cryptocurrency platform. But if a privacy policy sets reasonable consumer expectations and appropriately governs bulk or sensitive data, a court may find the appointment of a CPO unnecessary. Indeed, a company’s privacy policy is not just a tedious document that nobody reads but a real contractual representation that has serious implications for the future value of your enterprise and its assets.