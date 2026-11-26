Financial distress can develop quickly and unexpectedly, affecting customers, vendors, borrowers, suppliers, and other key business partners. For creditors, the difference between a successful recovery and a significant loss often depends on how early warning signs are identified and what actions are taken before and after a bankruptcy filing.

This blog series examined the lifecycle of a distressed business situation from a creditor's perspective, exploring practical and legal strategies designed to protect business interests and maximize recovery opportunities. Topics included recognizing indicators of financial trouble, safeguarding creditor rights before bankruptcy, understanding the strategic use of involuntary bankruptcy, evaluating potential claims against directors and officers, and identifying alternative sources of recovery when a debtor's assets alone may be insufficient.

The accompanying infographic, The Creditor's Roadmap: Responding to a Distressed Business Partner, provides a high-level visual summary of the key concepts discussed throughout this series. It illustrates the progression from recognizing financial distress through evaluating legal remedies, navigating bankruptcy proceedings, investigating additional recovery opportunities, and ultimately pursuing strategies to maximize creditor recoveries.

While every distressed business situation presents unique facts and challenges, one principle remains consistent: creditors who act proactively, remain informed, and evaluate all available options are generally better positioned to protect value and improve recovery outcomes. We hope this series serves as a practical guide for business leaders, financial professionals, and creditors navigating the complexities of a financially distressed business relationship.

Read the previous blog post in this series: Eight Red Flags That May Signal Potential Claims Against Management.

Read the comprehensive article: “Potential Avenues of Recovery Against an Economically Distressed Business” by Andrew W. Owen, Partner.

Andy Owen is an experienced business litigator who represents clients in the commercial mortgage-backed securities industry and both large and small corporate entities in a wide variety of complex business-related disputes. Andy focuses his commercial mortgage-backed securities litigation practice on the default administration on behalf of corporate trustees and master and special servicers of commercial mortgage-backed securitized trusts. He has significant experience in all aspects of workouts, foreclosures, deeds-in-lieu, bankruptcy proceedings, and receiverships involving multimillion-dollar commercial properties such as hotels, office buildings, shopping centers, and apartments. You can contact Andy via email at [email protected] or by phone at 614.621.7751.

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 170 attorneys and professionals in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by Chambers USA 2026 in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Construction, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Government Relations, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Public Finance, and Real Estate, and by Chambers HNW 2026 in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.