Advancing Women's Health To Improve Outcomes In All Phases Of Life (Trump EO Tracker)

The Executive Order (“EO”) makes it federal policy to prioritize turning women’s health research into better clinical care at every life stage, and it directs HHS, through NIH, to set up a new Women’s Health Division within 90 days. In coordination with the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health, the Division will focus on, among other things, understudied women’s health conditions, greater inclusion of women and girls in clinical trials and grant recipients’ adherence to NIH's policy on sex as a biological variable. The EO also creates a White House Women’s Health Task Force, co-chaired by the Secretary of HHS and the Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff and composed of officials from other departments and agencies. Additionally, the EO revokes EO 14120 (Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation, dated March 18, 2024) and the Presidential Memorandum (White House Initiative on Women's Health Research dated November 13, 2023).

Additional Documentation