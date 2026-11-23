Market participants continue to repeat a consistent theme: M&A appetite remains strong, but financing conditions still create friction for those most eager to deploy capital. Sponsors and strategics alike point to the energy that has built during several years of lending contraction and conservatism – dynamics that continue in 2026 even as deal pipelines strengthen.

In this environment, borrowers should focus early on building flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A under their financing documentation. Borrowers that negotiate strong acquisition rights, favorable target financial integration and appropriate additional debt capacity are better positioned to execute their M&A strategy and to avoid the cost and delay of seeking amendments when an attractive target emerges.

Permitted Acquisition Flexibility

For borrowers and sponsors, the most direct path to acquisition flexibility often begins with the acquisition restrictions in the investments negative covenant.

A well-drafted permitted acquisition concept gives borrowers meaningful room to execute their M&A strategy, particularly where lender consent can be avoided or limited. Key components include:

Establish consideration thresholds for both individual and aggregate acquisitions below which lender consent is not required.

Ensure that any line-of-business or geographic restrictions permit sufficient expansion.

Allow for permitted acquisitions to include joint ventures, partnerships and asset acquisitions, along with other anticipated M&A structures.

Incorporate a modest cushion for incurrence leverage and coverage ratios. Ideally, the pro forma acquisition compliance test should sit at or near the maintenance covenant level, so that a borrower with room to incur is not inadvertently blocked by a tighter quarterly test.

Include limited condition transaction technology to allow for testing pro forma compliance upon the signing of definitive acquisition documentation, with closing-date testing narrowed to payment and bankruptcy defaults only.

These levers provide different degrees of borrower flexibility, and lenders’ willingness to accommodate them will vary significantly across the middle market. Borrowers seeking strong acquisition flexibility should consider which options best fit their M&A pipeline and lender relationship. That conversation is best had when the lending relationship is new, not when a letter of intent has already been signed. For example, borrowers and sponsors that do not expect to form joint ventures or expand beyond their primary line of business may focus negotiating leverage on a higher acquisition-consideration threshold before lender consent is required. A pipeline-driven approach allows borrowers to negotiate targeted permitted acquisition flexibility without spending unnecessary negotiating capital.

Target Financial Integration

Once a target has been identified and an acquisition is pending, the key question becomes how the target will be treated for purposes of ongoing financial metrics under the financing documentation. Maintenance covenant adjustments and the technical treatment of target financials can materially strengthen the combined company’s position under the credit agreement.

Maintenance Covenant Adjustments. Borrowers seeking protection against post-acquisition integration and performance headwinds can negotiate covenant flexibility upfront. One approach is a “surge” period for maintenance financial covenants, such as a two-fiscal-quarter, half-turn leverage step-up triggered by material permitted acquisitions. Addressing this issue in advance can reduce the likelihood of needing an amendment or waiver during the target integration phase.

Borrowers seeking protection against post-acquisition integration and performance headwinds can negotiate covenant flexibility upfront. One approach is a “surge” period for maintenance financial covenants, such as a two-fiscal-quarter, half-turn leverage step-up triggered by material permitted acquisitions. Addressing this issue in advance can reduce the likelihood of needing an amendment or waiver during the target integration phase. Technical Ebitda Treatment. Borrowers should ensure that combined Ebitda includes the target on a historical pro forma basis, not only from closing forward. Lenders may require audited target financial statements or a quality of earnings report before giving full credit for historical target Ebitda, but those upfront costs may support a stronger combined financial profile. In addition, customary acquisition-related Ebitda addbacks should be incorporated into the financing documentation at the outset. These addbacks can include cost savings and synergies, and higher percentage-based caps or longer realization windows can improve the combined company’s financial presentation for purposes of ongoing maintenance covenants.

Addressing acquisition integration through pro forma treatment, covenant adjustments and appropriate addbacks can provide additional cushion for active M&A strategies, while reducing the risk of a subsequent financial covenant default.

Acquisition Debt Capacity

Borrowers can negotiate acquisition debt capacity in several ways, and the most productive time to do so is often at the inception of the credit facility, before specific targets enter the picture. Depending on the borrower’s needs, acquisition capacity may come from committed funding, the ability to seek additional commitments under the existing facility, or flexibility to use seller debt and other alternative considerations.

Committed Capital: DDTLs and Use of Proceeds. When borrowers have an established M&A pipeline and want confidence that funding will be available under the existing debt facility, a delayed draw term loan (DDTL) facility can be attractive. DDTL facilities provide committed funds for pre-approved purposes, which often include permitted acquisitions and related transaction costs. Key points to negotiate include the draw period, use-of-proceeds language and any ticking fee. Borrowers may target an 18- to 24-month commitment window and language permitting draws for permitted acquisitions and related transaction costs, rather than tying the facility to a specific identified target. If a ticking fee applies during the DDTL commitment period, borrowers may seek to delay any step-up until after 12 months to reduce the cost of carrying unused committed capital.

DDTLs and Use of Proceeds. When borrowers have an established M&A pipeline and want confidence that funding will be available under the existing debt facility, a delayed draw term loan (DDTL) facility can be attractive. DDTL facilities provide committed funds for pre-approved purposes, which often include permitted acquisitions and related transaction costs. Key points to negotiate include the draw period, use-of-proceeds language and any ticking fee. Borrowers may target an 18- to 24-month commitment window and language permitting draws for permitted acquisitions and related transaction costs, rather than tying the facility to a specific identified target. If a ticking fee applies during the DDTL commitment period, borrowers may seek to delay any step-up until after 12 months to reduce the cost of carrying unused committed capital. Uncommitted Capacity: Incremental Facilities. If a borrower anticipates meaningful M&A activity requiring debt financing but does not want to pay for committed DDTL capital, incremental facilities can be a useful alternative. Although they are not committed upfront, these provisions establish the framework for incurring additional debt under the existing financing documents, with commitments that may come from existing lenders, new lenders or both.

Incremental Facilities. If a borrower anticipates meaningful M&A activity requiring debt financing but does not want to pay for committed DDTL capital, incremental facilities can be a useful alternative. Although they are not committed upfront, these provisions establish the framework for incurring additional debt under the existing financing documents, with commitments that may come from existing lenders, new lenders or both. Alternative Consideration: Seller Notes, Earnouts and Deferred Purchase Price. Borrowers often look to alternative forms of acquisition considerations, including seller notes, deferred purchase price payments and earnouts. Keeping these alternatives available gives acquisitive borrowers meaningful optionality outside traditional financing sources. To preserve that flexibility, the credit agreement’s restricted payment and debt covenants should expressly permit these seller financing structures. Senior lenders customarily require seller notes to be unsecured and subordinate to the senior debt, but borrowers should negotiate permitted indebtedness baskets that allow seller debt within those parameters. Flexible payment rights for seller notes are also important; overly restrictive payment blockage can chill seller appetite. Required subordination terms may include payment blockage, standstill and bankruptcy waivers, so borrowers should understand and negotiate these intercreditor considerations upfront. Deferred purchase price and earnout payments should also be addressed specifically in the financing documentation, including whether earnout payments are treated as purchase price, which is generally more permissive, or as restricted payments, which can be more restrictive. Borrowers should resist lender requests that these payments be subordinated to the senior debt beyond customary default blockers. Careful drafting can pay dividends when acquisitive borrowers return to their M&A pipeline.

While the ability to consummate acquisitions remains a fundamental concern for borrowers and sponsors, flexible financing options can be equally critical to the feasibility of executing the borrower’s M&A strategy.

Originally published by Mergers & Acquisitions.