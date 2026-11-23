Does the FCA need more powers over AI?

The FCA is not asking for new powers over AI, at least not yet. Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee on 13 October 2026, Rathi said the regulator’s priority is to use its existing powers under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the Enterprise Act 2002, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, and anti-money laundering legislation to the full, working with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Ofcom, and the Information Commissioner’s Office where remits overlap.

Rathi said a shift in the perimeter in relation to AI and advice may eventually be needed, since tools that give general information rather than an individualised recommendation currently sit outside regulation altogether. He framed this as a societal and parliamentary question, not one for the FCA to resolve alone.

The hearing also provided an opportunity for the FCA to update the Committee on other AI initiatives. Jessica Rusu, the FCA’s Chief Data, Information and Intelligence Officer, reported a roughly 50% year-on-year rise in applications to the FCA’s AI Lab and supercharged sandbox, including several agentic payment pilots, and cited a roughly GBP15B annual cost of financial crime to the UK as a reason for investing in the FCA’s own AI capability.

The FCA sets out what good AI practice looks like

On 19 October 2026, Rusu set out the FCA’s broader approach to AI in financial services at “Bloomberg’s UK Policy Series”. Rusu’s speech coincided with the publication by the FCA of its first set of good and poor practice observations drawn from firm testing this year. The observations will give firms invaluable guidance and examples when considering how to safely deploy AI in financial services.

Rusu drew attention to three important themes in the FCA’s findings:

Consumer centricity. Firms should be leveraging the outcomes-based framework embedded within the FCA’s Consumer Duty to put the consumer first.

Firms should be leveraging the outcomes-based framework embedded within the FCA’s Consumer Duty to put the consumer first. Governance. Firms should know who is accountable, with risk-based controls, human oversight, and senior managers personally responsible for AI systems, since retrofitting governance after deployment is the wrong way round.

Firms should know who is accountable, with risk-based controls, human oversight, and senior managers personally responsible for AI systems, since retrofitting governance after deployment is the wrong way round. Operational resilience. Firms must stress-test their AI systems and plan for failure.

The speech also looked ahead to agentic finance, where AI systems increasingly act on a customer’s behalf rather than simply informing a decision. The FCA said it will work with industry, other regulators and frontier AI labs to develop a trusted framework for agentic finance, covering agent identity, delegated authority, accountability and execution, and confirmed that its existing rules on reporting major incidents will extend to significant AI failures and near-misses, with Rusu observing that “as the AI Minister has recognised, near-miss reporting for agentic AI is becoming a national security priority. It is a regulatory priority too.”

Bank of England and FCA publish fourth AI survey

On 26 October 2026, the Bank of England and FCA published the findings of their fourth survey on AI and machine learning in UK financial services. The report examines how firms use and oversee AI, the benefits and risks they identify, and the constraints on adoption.

Of the 196 respondents, 86% reported using AI, compared with 75% in 2024. The comparison needs care because the respondent population and question scope changed. Unless otherwise stated, the report’s detailed findings draw on the 105 full-survey responses. The results describe participating firms, not the whole sector.

The findings highlight:

AI agents. Among full-survey respondents, 80% had deployed agents, mostly to support decisions made and executed by humans. Only 2% reported agents with broad autonomy.

Among full-survey respondents, 80% had deployed agents, mostly to support decisions made and executed by humans. Only 2% reported agents with broad autonomy. Third-party reliance. Third-party systems accounted for 39% of reported AI systems and 53% of those assessed as highly material. Information security, operational resilience and limited transparency were prominent constraints on adoption.

Third-party systems accounted for 39% of reported AI systems and 53% of those assessed as highly material. Information security, operational resilience and limited transparency were prominent constraints on adoption. Governance and monitoring. Most respondents had formal AI governance arrangements. Data-risk controls before deployment were more common than ongoing monitoring and review. For highly material third-party systems, 81% relied on vendor assurance and contractual arrangements.

Most respondents had formal AI governance arrangements. Data-risk controls before deployment were more common than ongoing monitoring and review. For highly material third-party systems, 81% relied on vendor assurance and contractual arrangements. Benefits and risks. Efficiency, automation and productivity were the highest-rated current benefits. The main perceived risks concerned data protection and security, third-party dependencies and generative AI, including inaccurate outputs and data leakage.

DRCF sets out its position on personal AI agents

On 30 October 2026, the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum’s (DRCF) members, the CMA, FCA, Information Commissioner’s Office and Ofcom, published a joint statement on protecting people and businesses in an agentic economy. It addresses personal agents that act on users’ behalf, including by making purchases and communicating with businesses.

The regulators make clear that existing legal and regulatory frameworks apply. An agent’s autonomy does not reduce the responsibility of the organisation deploying it to comply with applicable requirements, including those governing financial services, payments, consumer protection, competition, data protection, online safety and cyber security.

Businesses developing or deploying personal agents should consider how users understand and authorise their actions, how personal data is used, how commercial interests influencing recommendations are disclosed, who is accountable and how users obtain redress.

The regulators are working together and with the government to identify compliance gaps and further regulatory challenges. They encourage early engagement and testing, but also say they will use their powers where they reasonably suspect unlawful conduct risks harm to consumers or businesses.

CMA guidance on customer-facing AI agents

The CMA’s guidance on complying with consumer law when using AI agents, updated on 30 October 2026, explains how businesses can use AI agents while complying with consumer law.

Businesses should tell customers they are dealing with AI where this could affect their decisions, train and test agents to respect consumer rights, and maintain regular human oversight. Problems should be addressed promptly, particularly where vulnerable customers or large numbers of people may be affected.

The practical message is to build compliance into an agent’s design and keep checking its performance after deployment. Using a third-party supplier does not transfer responsibility for what the agent does.

UK Finance report on responsible governance in AI

On 11 November 2026, UK Finance published a report titled “Emerging good practice in responsible AI governance and architecture for UK financial services”. The report, which was developed with support from PwC, examines how UK financial services firms can scale AI safely and responsibly while maintaining effective governance. Based on industry research, it identifies six key challenges, including scaling governance and controls, managing third-party risks, overseeing agentic AI, and strengthening accountability and skills. It sets out emerging good practices and practical approaches, rather than a one-size-fits-all model, to help firms enable innovation and value creation while keeping AI risks appropriately managed.

AI agents and financial stability implications

In a speech published on 11 November 2026, Jonathan Hall, outgoing external member of the Financial Policy Committee, considered the increasing use of AI agents in finance and what this means for financial stability risks.

With reference to three case studies, Hall emphasised that while the advent of AI agents may characterise a “new age of delegation”, principal-agent delegation was not new and neither was the risk of “principal-agent misalignment”. While he did not advocate for new regulations (a stance which is consistent with recent comments from Andrew Bailey), he stressed the importance of governance, transparency, and accountability and ensuring AI agents comply with current regulations.

The age of agentic payments: Are you ready for a regulatory paradigm shift?

Our client alert considers the challenges and opportunities presented by agentic payments and how tokenisation and stablecoins fit the agentic model.