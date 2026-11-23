On 3 November 2026, the FCA published its policy statement PS26/22, setting out its final rules and guidance for ESG rating providers. The regime will take effect on 29 June 2028, with the authorisation gateway opening on 24 June 2027.

Who needs authorisation?

New guidance in PERG 19 explains the scope of the regulated activity specified in Article 63U of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) Order 2001. Broadly, it covers businesses that both produce and make available an ESG rating likely to influence a decision to make a specified investment, subject to exclusions and exemptions. A product can fall within scope even if marketed as an ESG data product or another type of assessment. The relevant features include an established methodology and a defined ranking system, rather than the product’s label. Merely distributing another provider’s rating is outside this activity.

The framework covers providers located in the UK and certain overseas providers supplying ratings to UK users for remuneration. Already-authorised firms supplying standalone ratings may need a variation of permission. Exclusions can apply to ratings produced in the course of other regulated products or services, so firms should assess their particular business model.

What the final rules require

A new chapter in the ESG sourcebook (ESG 6) will set out tailored requirements for ESG rating providers in four areas:

Transparency. Providers will have to publish minimum information about rating products and give direct users more detailed product and individual-rating disclosures. Rated entities can request the detailed information. The final framework allows some disclosures at product level rather than requiring repetition for every rating, and includes protections for trade secrets.

Providers will have to publish minimum information about rating products and give direct users more detailed product and individual-rating disclosures. Rated entities can request the detailed information. The final framework allows some disclosures at product level rather than requiring repetition for every rating, and includes protections for trade secrets. Governance. Providers will need controls supporting the integrity, independence, and reliability of ratings and underlying data, consistent application and periodic review of methodologies, and adequate quality assurance. Outsourcing does not transfer regulatory responsibility, and operational responsibility for the rating process must remain with the provider.

Providers will need controls supporting the integrity, independence, and reliability of ratings and underlying data, consistent application and periodic review of methodologies, and adequate quality assurance. Outsourcing does not transfer regulatory responsibility, and operational responsibility for the rating process must remain with the provider. Conflicts. Firms must identify and prevent or manage conflicts across the rating process, including those arising from charging models, group activities, other services, and staff incentives. Disclosure is not a substitute for effective controls. Conflicts and personal transaction policies must be reviewed at least annually.

Firms must identify and prevent or manage conflicts across the rating process, including those arising from charging models, group activities, other services, and staff incentives. Disclosure is not a substitute for effective controls. Conflicts and personal transaction policies must be reviewed at least annually. Stakeholder engagement. Relevant rated entities must receive advance notice before a rating is first published, with at least two business days to consider the information. They can request underlying data and provide feedback on factual accuracy. Providers must also maintain accessible complaints procedures and investigate complaints fairly and promptly.

Relevant wider Handbook requirements will apply, including high-level standards, supervision, financial crime provisions, and the SMCR. The Consumer Duty will not apply to the ESG ratings activity, and the FCA is not introducing bespoke prudential requirements for these providers.

Application windows and preparation

The FCA’s direction specifies two application periods. Providers forecasting at least £500,000 in revenue from the regulated activity during the 12 months following submission should apply between 24 June and 29 July 2027. Other applicants should apply between 30 July and 31 August 2027. These periods also cover variations of permission; the direction does not prevent applications outside them.

Application-fee amendments took effect on 3 November 2026, ahead of the main regime. The FCA also plans pre-application support.

Next steps

Providers should assess their scope, application window, and compliance preparations ahead of 29 June 2028, while also considering whether they fall within the scope of the separate EU regime for ESG rating providers under the EU’s ESG Ratings Regulation, which applied from 2 July 2026.