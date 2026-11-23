On 22 October 2026, the PRA and FCA announced parallel consultations, CP14/26 and CP26/37 respectively, on proposals to simplify the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR), which together form Phase 2 of reforms to the SMCR.

The proposals, which build on Phase 1 reforms introduced in April 2026, would reduce approval requirements, remove certification, and streamline conduct requirements, while preserving individual accountability. The regulators estimate savings of around GBP2B over ten years.

PRA proposals: CP14/26

Area Proposed change Approvals Replace approval with notification for specified roles, and retain approval for CEOs, CFOs, and chairs. Certification Remove certification and related regulatory-reference requirements. Retain staff competence and integrity obligations. Conduct Raise Conduct Rule breach-reporting thresholds for most staff below senior manager level, while retaining senior manager reporting requirements. Expected impact Around 43% fewer pre-approval applications.

FCA proposals: CP26/37

Area Proposed change Approvals Introduce notification for specified roles at dual-regulated and enhanced solo-regulated firms; retain approval for key roles. Certification Remove certification, the Directory, and regulatory-reference requirements for previously certified employees; retain suitability and competence obligations. Seek views on retaining selected elements. Conduct Raise breach-reporting thresholds for most staff below senior manager level and streamline Conduct Rule training. SMF roles and responsibilities Remove SMF18 (other overall responsibility) and SMF22 (local responsibility), reallocating responsibilities to other SMFs. Limit solo-regulated firms’ SMF7 to specified group roles exercising significant influence. Enhanced firms Raise thresholds: consumer credit lenders, GBP200M in revenue; asset managers, GBP100B in assets under management; intermediaries, GBP75M in revenue. For wholesale markets firms, replace the significant SYSC test with GBP750M in assets (three-year rolling average). Expected impact Move around 15% of enhanced solo-regulated firms’ applications to notification; remove two SMF roles.

Firms would still assess fitness and propriety, and both regulators could require pre-approval for otherwise notified roles in exceptional cases.

Consultation and implementation

The consultations close on 22 January 2027. Some proposals require amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 through the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026-27. The regulators are consulting alongside the Bill so they can implement the reforms promptly once it receives Royal Assent.

The regulators aim to publish final rules by 30 June 2027, with implementation around six months later, subject to the legislative timetable and commencement of the necessary provisions. Firms should continue meeting existing requirements while assessing how the proposals could affect their approval, certification, reporting, and training arrangements.