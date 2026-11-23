On 28 October 2026, coinciding with the Budget, HM Treasury published a letter from John Healey, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, to Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, setting out the Financial Policy Committee’s (FPC) remit and recommendations for 2026/27. The letter asks the FPC to support the government’s Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy while preserving the priority of its financial stability objective.

The distinction between the FPC’s objectives remains important. Its primary role is to contribute to protecting and enhancing UK financial stability. Subject to that, it supports the government’s economic policy, including growth and employment. The Chancellor recommends that the Committee routinely assess opportunities to support the government’s economic objectives without conflicting with its primary objective, and manage and communicate any conflicts transparently.

Bank capital and access to mortgages

The Chancellor welcomed the FPC’s review of bank capital requirements, including proposed changes to the leverage framework and the usability and releasability of capital buffers. He asked for the announced reforms to be delivered as quickly as possible and expects the next stage of the review to produce further proposals, particularly on overlapping capital requirements for domestic exposures.

Mortgage lending is another priority. The letter welcomed greater flexibility for high loan-to-income lending and asked the FPC to consider how its framework can improve access to home ownership without prejudicing financial stability. This is a recommendation about the direction of the Committee’s work, rather than an announcement of a new lending limit.

Non-bank finance, market resilience, and technology

The remit letter emphasised heightened geopolitical risks and their interaction with financial vulnerabilities, including in market-based finance and the non-bank sector. The FPC is asked to continue strengthening resilience in non-bank financial institutions and associated markets, consider risks in private markets, and build on its System-Wide Exploratory Scenario exercise. It should also maintain its focus on gilt and gilt repo market resilience, coordinating with HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office.

The technology priorities extend beyond the operational risks of firms using AI. The letter asked the FPC to consider risks from frontier AI models and agentic applications, as well as the financing of AI-related investment and its interaction with credit markets. It also highlighted the evolving cyber threat and asked the FPC to monitor the critical third parties regime, including system-wide concentration risks from reliance on external suppliers.

Climate-related risks remain relevant to the FPC’s primary objective. In this respect, the remit letter asked it to consider how nature-related developments could amplify those risks and, where appropriate, reflect sufficiently severe scenarios and suitable time horizons in its stress-testing analysis.

Coordination and policy communication

The letter called for close coordination with the PRA, FCA, other UK authorities, and international partners. It also emphasised predictable policy responses, clear explanations of identified risks, and engagement with industry and other external experts. Wherever practicable, proposed policy action should be supported by robust quantitative impact analysis, including the costs to businesses.