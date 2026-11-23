What’s in the regulatory pipeline?

On 17 November 2026, the Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum (FSRIF) published its 11th regulatory initiatives grid (Grid). The members of the FSRIF are the Bank of England (Bank), the PRA, the FCA, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), the Competition and Markets Authority, The Pensions Regulator, and the Financial Reporting Council. HM Treasury (HMT) is an observer member.

The Grid sets out the planned regulatory initiatives for the next 24 months.

In relation to payments and digital assets, the Grid includes the following updates:

the FCA’s consultation paper setting out a proposed resolution regime for cryptoasset custodians and stablecoin issuers (originally announced in January 2026) is now expected in H1 2027 rather than H2 2026

a consultation paper on proposals for safeguarding relevant cryptoassets investments is expected in H1 2027. The proposals will seek to ensure that tokenised investment products are subject to custody and safeguarding requirements that appropriately reflect their legal and operational characteristics

the PSR will finalise the guidance and the revised General Direction 2 regarding the regulatory framework for access to payment systems (the single access regime) before the formal abolition of the PSR (expected in autumn 2027)

the PSR will publish a consultation on potential changes to the APP scam reimbursement policy and data publication frameworks by the end of 2026, following the publication of the independent review commissioned by the PSR. There will be further engagement in Q1 2027, followed by publication of a policy statement and any required changes to legal instruments

the consultation on potential amendments to the existing Card Acquiring Market Review remedies is now expected to take place in Q1 2027 (this initiative was previously expected to have been completed by the end of 2026)

the timings for the FCA’s policy work relating to the long-term regulatory framework (LTRF) for open banking have been updated. Subject to the publication of the Data (Use and Access) Act Statutory Instrument (expected by the end of 2026), the FCA’s consultation on the open banking LTRF interface rules is expected in Q1 2027, and its policy statement is expected in Q3 2027

the FCA will undertake a number of industry-related workstreams which will inform HMT’s planned consultation in 2027 on delivering and harnessing the benefits of open finance in the UK

following the “Call for Input on tokenisation in UK financial markets”, which the Bank and the FCA published in May 2026, the regulators will publish a joint roadmap for tokenisation by the end of 2026.

FCA: market integrity in a digital age

On 22 October 2026, Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s Chief Executive, set out how the regulator intends to protect market integrity as technological change accelerates. He stressed that moving beyond peak rule-making does not mean an end to reform, innovation, or intervention.

Rathi warned of an “innovation delta”, where regulators and the mechanisms holding them accountable lag behind the markets they oversee. The FCA’s response to technological change will extend beyond rule-making, with greater use of technology, intelligence, and existing powers, alongside cooperation across regulatory and institutional boundaries.

The speech also challenged the value of tick-box compliance. Rathi pointed to potentially duplicative assurance processes and financial crime controls weighed down by excessive data collection and complex validation. The FCA is willing to experiment with approaches that direct resources towards identifying actual harm, rather than simply completing processes. The FCA will engage with industry on streamlining unnecessary assurance work, including whether to revisit the three lines of defence.

Rathi called for earlier engagement with firms on emerging risks and opportunities, and stronger partnerships between industry, regulators, and government. Less intensive supervision for firms clearly trying to do the right thing sits alongside more assertive action where harm is greatest.

FCA: reshaping regulation deliberately

In a speech to the Investment Association’s Annual Dinner on 20 October 2026, Sarah Pritchard, the FCA’s Deputy Chief Executive, set out what this approach means for investment management. The FCA may be past peak rule-making in the sector, but its focus remains on deliberate reform that supports growth, investment, and consumer confidence.

Pritchard highlighted several areas of work:

Advice and investment support. Following the introduction of targeted support, the FCA intends to publish updated rules on simplified advice, alongside case studies developed with the Financial Ombudsman Service, to help firms offer lower-cost support with greater confidence.

Following the introduction of targeted support, the FCA intends to publish updated rules on simplified advice, alongside case studies developed with the Financial Ombudsman Service, to help firms offer lower-cost support with greater confidence. Simpler rules and reporting. The FCA estimates that the asset management reforms consulted on over the summer could save firms GBP128M a year. Its proposed fund reporting framework is intended to reduce the burden on firms while improving the data available to supervisors.

The FCA estimates that the asset management reforms consulted on over the summer could save firms GBP128M a year. Its proposed fund reporting framework is intended to reduce the burden on firms while improving the data available to supervisors. Market infrastructure. A joint tokenisation roadmap with the Bank of England is due in November 2026. Pritchard also warned firms to prepare for T+1 settlement, making clear that the FCA would act where firms were not ready.

On financial crime, Pritchard urged firms to tailor controls to their risks, particularly in higher-risk areas such as private markets; share intelligence early; and flag gaps criminals could exploit. She also encouraged firms to identify friction in the regulatory system and engage with reforms already underway.

PRA: a new five-year strategy

In her first Mansion House speech as PRA Chief Executive on 22 October 2026, Katharine Braddick outlined plans for a five-year strategy, to be published in 2027. It will centre on four priorities:

Resilience. The PRA will increase its focus on operational and cyber resilience, including a new directorate reporting directly to Braddick. A joint consultation with the FCA on a new supervisory statement is planned by the end of 2026. Firms are expected to invest not only in preventing incidents, but also in responding to and recovering from severe disruption.

The PRA will increase its focus on operational and cyber resilience, including a new directorate reporting directly to Braddick. A joint consultation with the FCA on a new supervisory statement is planned by the end of 2026. Firms are expected to invest not only in preventing incidents, but also in responding to and recovering from severe disruption. Growth. The PRA will develop its framework for the secondary competitiveness and growth objective, looking beyond regulatory costs to the investment environment, availability of capital, and pricing of firms’ services.

The PRA will develop its framework for the secondary competitiveness and growth objective, looking beyond regulatory costs to the investment environment, availability of capital, and pricing of firms’ services. Innovation. Better data collection and greater use of analytics and technology should help supervisors identify emerging risks sooner, while reducing ad hoc requests and removing collections whose benefits do not justify their cost.

Better data collection and greater use of analytics and technology should help supervisors identify emerging risks sooner, while reducing ad hoc requests and removing collections whose benefits do not justify their cost. Transparency. The PRA will publish and report against its strategy, giving firms a clearer view of its priorities and a basis for holding it accountable.

Braddick also announced a consultation due to take place in spring 2027 on changes to improve banks’ and building societies’ access to internal models for residential mortgages, alongside an independent review of the UK’s implementation of hybrid mortgage model requirements.