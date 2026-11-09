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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

CMS Finalizes RPM And RTM Changes, Delays Direct-Employee Staffing Rule To 2029

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The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued sweeping changes to remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) billing requirements, fundamentally reshaping how physician practices can deliver and bill for these services. While some provisions take effect in 2027, the most significant change—requiring clinical staff to be direct employees rather than third-party contractors—has been delayed until 2029, giving the industry critical time to restructure existing

United StatesFinance and Banking
Hannah Ketring Brown
Hannah Ketring Brown
Danielle M. Sloane
Danielle M. Sloane
Nesrin Garan Tift
Nesrin Garan Tift

Key Takeaways

  • Starting January 1, 2027, Medicare requires a face-to-face initiating visit before RPM or RTM begins, and limits RTM to established patients. Beneficiaries already receiving monitoring before that date are grandfathered.
  • CMS finalized the direct-employee requirement for RPM and RTM clinical staff but delayed it to January 1, 2029. Practices may continue to use third-party clinical staffing vendors through December 31, 2028, and technology-only vendors remain permitted.
  • Payment for setup and device supply codes will decrease through new practice expense crosswalks, with most cuts phased in over multiple years. CMS did not finalize cuts to treatment management codes and did not adopt the proposed consolidated G-codes.

On November 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its Calendar Year (CY) 2027 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) final rule, effective January 1, 2027. As in the July 2026 proposed rule, CMS devotes significant attention to remote physiologic monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), two code families that were intended by CMS to help close gaps in access to care by accounting for and valuing remote care coordination services performed in the physician office setting. RPM captures objective physiologic data, such as blood pressure, weight, or blood glucose via medical devices, while RTM tracks non-physiologic therapeutic data, such as musculoskeletal or respiratory system status and medication or therapy adherence.

Beyond the device and data transmission, these services include patient set-up and education and ongoing, time-based treatment management, in which the practitioner or clinical staff review the data, interact with the patient, and manage the patient’s care under a treatment plan. Many physician groups and outpatient providers have made use of these codes by engaging third-party vendors to furnish certain of the required enrollment, onboarding, and care management services, effectively as auxiliary personnel of the billing provider.

CMS finalized most of what it proposed, but with several important changes. Most notably, CMS finalized the requirement that RPM and RTM clinical staff be direct employees of the billing practitioner, but delayed its effective date by two years, to January 1, 2029. CMS also reversed course on its proposal to eliminate practice expense inputs for the treatment management codes and did not adopt the four consolidated G-codes, deferring that concept to possible future rulemaking. The full final rule is available on the Federal Register website.

Why Did CMS Change RPM and RTM Billing Rules? The OIG Findings Behind the Final Rule

CMS continues to ground these policies in findings from two U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) reports, one published in 2024 and another in 2025. Among other things, the OIG reported that roughly 43% of Medicare beneficiaries receiving remote patient monitoring did not receive all three service components, and it described instances in which third-party companies contacted beneficiaries to enroll them in remote monitoring services. In the final rule, CMS acknowledged that many remote monitoring programs provide reasonable and necessary care. However, CMS declined to limit its policies to the specific OIG recommendations and stated that its own data review also informed the changes. Although CMS acknowledged that the OIG reports focused on RPM and that RTM utilization has not grown as much as RPM, it concluded that the same program integrity concerns apply to RTM.

RTM Limited to Established Patients Beginning in 2027 (Finalized as Proposed)

CMS finalized its proposal to limit coverage of RTM to established patients, mirroring the existing RPM requirement. In response to requests for clarity, CMS confirmed it will use the standard PFS definition: a patient who has received any professional service from the practitioner, or from a practitioner in the same specialty in the same group practice, within the past three years (with therapy plan-of-care rules applying to physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists). New in the final rule, CMS clarified that a beneficiary may be treated as an established patient once he or she has had a qualifying initiating visit, which addresses commenter concerns about post-discharge and post-injury patients.

A New “Initiating Visit” Must Precede RPM and RTM Services (Finalized as Proposed, With Clarifications)

CMS finalized the requirement that the billing practitioner furnish a face-to-face (in-person or telehealth) initiating visit at which RPM or RTM is actually discussed with the patient, before billing for monitoring may begin. CMS declined to create exemptions, including for accountable care organization (ACO)-aligned beneficiaries, but provided several helpful clarifications not found in the proposed rule:

  • RPM or RTM need not be the sole purpose of the visit; it only needs to be discussed.
  • CMS stated that the initiating visit must be a face-to-face service and that codes that are not separately payable under Medicare cannot be used. In response to questions about discharge and global surgical services, however, CMS also stated that the visit “can be separately billable, but does not have to be in all scenarios,” and pointed to its prior guidance on RPM and RTM furnished during a global period. CMS did not reconcile these statements, and neither appears in regulation text, so practices should proceed cautiously before relying on a visit that is not separately paid.
  • No new visit is required for routine clinical changes, such as a change of device or a change of billing practitioner within the same practice, and CMS imposed no time limit between the visit and activation of monitoring.

Grandfathered Patients and Telehealth Initiating Visits After 2027

Beneficiaries already receiving remote monitoring before January 1, 2027 do not need an initiating visit, although CMS “discourages any misuse of enrolling beneficiaries” before that date. CMS also noted that, while telehealth may be utilized for initiating visits, the use of telehealth remains subject to Section 1834(m) of the Social Security Act, so absent further legislation, the telehealth pathway will narrow after December 31, 2027. Currently, beneficiaries can receive Medicare– approved telehealth services from any location in the U.S. (“originating site”), including their homes, with no rural-area requirement.

Unless Congress further extends these originating site flexibilities, beginning January 1, 2028, Medicare reimbursement would not be available for approved telehealth services when the patient receives the services from home, unless the patient is in a designated rural health professional shortage area and/or outside of a Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Direct-Employee Requirement for RPM and RTM Clinical Staff Delayed to January 1, 2029 (Finalized With Modification)

CMS finalized its policy that RPM and RTM may be billed only when the clinical staff performing the services are direct employees of the billing practitioner or the practitioner’s practice. However, taking into account comments about the time needed to hire and train staff and to unwind existing vendor contracts, CMS delayed implementation by two years. Contracting out to third-party companies will remain permissible through December 31, 2028, and the direct-employment requirement takes effect January 1, 2029, rather than January 1, 2027, as proposed. CMS cautioned that during the interim period, all existing “incident to” and other billing rules still apply, and if a billing practitioner has little oversight of the services, or there is a lack of clinical integration with a third-party vendor, the billing criteria likely haven’t been met, and the practitioner should not bill for the services. CMS also confirmed that clinical staff is not necessarily required to always be physically located within the practice.

The final rule also addresses two questions raised by commenters. First, CMS clarified that the policy does not prohibit working with outside vendors that supply devices, software, connectivity, data hosting, cybersecurity, or technical support, as long as they do not supply clinical staff time. Second, with respect to 42 CFR § 410.26, which permits auxiliary personnel to be leased employees or independent contractors, CMS stated that it is “not finalizing any changes to supervision requirements or to the regulation text under § 410.26” and that the services remain under general supervision, but CMS did not otherwise reconcile the narrower direct-employee standard with that regulation. CMS also committed to issuing sub-regulatory guidance before 2029 on “clinical staff arrangements that may be appropriate for remote monitoring services,” which may address arrangements such as academic health systems that employ staff through separate entities.

Lower RPM and RTM Payment Rates Through Practice Expense Crosswalks (Finalized in Part)

CMS finalized, as proposed, the crosswalks of practice expense inputs for the setup/education codes (CPT 99453 and 98975) to self-measured blood pressure education (CPT 99473), and for the device supply codes to self-measured blood pressure device supply (CPT 99474) for RPM, or external ECG event recording (CPT 93270) for RTM. CMS also finalized crosswalking RTM cognitive behavioral therapy device supply codes 98978 and 98986 to CPT 98977 so that they share the same practice expense value. Because many of these codes are not new or revised, the statutory phase-in limits reductions to 19% in a single year, so many cuts will be phased in over multiple years. However, CMS treats 98978 and 98986 as “new or revised,” so the phase-in transition does not apply to them.

In a departure from the proposed rule, CMS agreed with commenters that clinical staff is often used in furnishing treatment management and did not finalize its proposal to eliminate direct practice expense inputs for treatment management codes 99470, 99457, 99458, 98979, 98980, and 98981. CMS also noted that the American Medical Association’s Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC) will review practice expense for all 19 RPM and RTM codes at its January 2027 meeting, which could prompt further changes in future rulemaking.

On the Horizon: Consolidation into Four New G-Codes (Not Adopted)

As expected, CMS did not adopt the four HCPCS G-codes (GRPM1, GRPM2, GRTM1, and GRTM2) designed to collapse the existing remote monitoring codes into a more simplified bundled structure requiring all service components each month on which it had solicited comment. CMS stated only that it “will take the comments into consideration for possible future rulemaking.” Given CMS’ stated concerns about the proliferation of codes and the OIG finding that many beneficiaries do not receive all three components of remote monitoring services (i.e., patient education and set-up, device supply, and treatment management), stakeholders should expect this concept to return.

Practical Implications for Physician Practices and Remote Monitoring Vendors

The final rule will create a shift in the remote monitoring landscape, but it gives the industry some runway to adjust to the more significant changes. Practices should prepare now to comply, effective January 1, 2027, with the initiating visit requirement before starting remote monitoring for a beneficiary (beneficiaries already receiving monitoring before that date are grandfathered) and may bill for RTM only to established patients. Practices should also prepare for a reduction in payment for setup and device supply codes, although for many codes the reductions will be phased in over multiple years.

With regard to the most significant change – the requirement for billing practitioners to employ the clinical personnel performing the care management component of the services – the industry will have two years to adjust. Nonetheless, physician practices and their remote monitoring vendors should begin to evaluate how this change will impact their current arrangements, including how best to effectuate a shift toward more of a technology-only services model. In addition, stakeholders should watch for CMS’ forthcoming sub-regulatory guidance on acceptable staffing arrangements and for the RUC’s January 2027 practice expense review.

If you have any questions about how the CMS Changes to RPM and RTM may impact your business, please contact the authors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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