1. CFTC Declares Geographic Access Restrictions on Event Contracts Inconsistent With Impartial Access Requirements

On Nov. 5, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an interpretation of Regulation 38.151(b). The regulation requires designated contract markets (DCMs) to give their members and persons with trading privileges competitive, open, fair, and impartial access. The CFTC concluded that the Commodity Exchange Act and its regulations generally do not allow a DCM to limit access based on where an otherwise eligible participant is located within the United States. Several DCMs have taken that approach by blocking traders in certain states from their event contract markets, and the interpretation now treats the practice as a likely violation. DCMs must also take reasonable steps to keep intermediaries, such as futures commission merchants, from imposing their own geographic restrictions. DCMs have 30 days to either stop noncompliant domestic geographic restrictions and confirm that their intermediaries comply or explain to the Division of Market Oversight why compliance is not feasible. The interpretation limits a common way for exchanges to reduce their exposure to state gambling enforcement. See the interpretation here.

2. CFTC Sues Louisiana To Block State Court Shutdown of Prediction Market

On Nov. 13, the CFTC sued Louisiana after a state court order, issued without notice to defendants, shut down more than 30 companies in the state connected to trading CFTC-regulated derivatives. The complaint asks the court to hold that Louisiana gambling laws are preempted and unenforceable as applied to transactions on CFTC-regulated markets, and to prohibit enforcement of the state temporary restraining order. The case relies on the Commodity Exchange Act’s grant of “exclusive jurisdiction” to the CFTC and cites recent preliminary injunctions in Illinois and Minnesota. Louisiana is the 12th state the CFTC has sued over event contracts. The CFTC filed a separate suit against Arkansas the same day. Unlike earlier disputes, which arose from targeted state enforcement actions, Louisiana sought to halt the entire industry at once through an ex parte state court order. See the press release here.

3. Supreme Court Declines Review of Custodia Bank’s Federal Reserve Master Account Dispute

On Nov. 16, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Custodia Bank’s petition for a writ of certiorari challenging the denial of its application for a Federal Reserve master account, which would provide direct access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems. The denial leaves intact an October 2025 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit holding that Federal Reserve Banks have discretion to deny master account applications even from institutions that are legally eligible to apply. Custodia, a Wyoming-chartered bank focused on digital assets, had argued that federal law required the Federal Reserve to provide master account access to eligible depository institutions. The Supreme Court’s decision does not constitute a ruling on the merits of that dispute. See the docket entry here.

4. OCC Issues Supervisory Framework for Banks’ Use of AIs

On Nov. 4, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a supervisory framework to guide examiners in assessing banks’ use of artificial intelligence (AI), including autonomous AI agents, and associated risks and controls. The framework directs examiners to tailor their assessments to the materiality and potential consequences of a bank’s AI use, including the degree of autonomy and human oversight. It clarifies that AI should not be treated as a separate risk category and that banks are not required to establish a separate AI risk appetite. See the press release here. See the framework here.

5. SEC Staff Provides No-Action Relief for Anthropic IPO Customer Reserve Requirement

On Nov. 16, the SEC Division of Trading and Markets issued a no-action letter to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) concerning the treatment of customer funds used to purchase shares in Anthropic’s anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The staff stated that it would not recommend enforcement action under Exchange Act Rule 15c3-3(e)(3)(i) if carrying broker-dealers reduce their required customer reserve deposits by qualifying customer funds included in the reserve computation performed on the business day following the IPO. The relief is conditioned on the funds being designated for purchases of Anthropic shares on the IPO date, a reasonable expectation that the purchases will settle the following business day, actual use of the funds for that settlement, appropriate recordkeeping, and exclusion of those funds from calculations determining permissible withdrawals from customer reserve accounts. See the no-action letter here.