NEW YORK, October 27, 2026 – Proskauer today released its latest Private Credit Default Index (the “Index”), which tracks senior-secured and unitranche loans in the United States. The Index revealed a default rate of 2.41% for the period of July 1, 2026 – September 30, 2026. The rate represents a decrease from 2.51% in Q2 2026 and marks a second consecutive quarterly decline in the overall rate.

This quarter’s Index encompasses 746 loans representing $205.7 billion in original principal amount.

"The decline in the overall default rate for a second consecutive quarter points to continued resilience of the private credit market," said Stephen A. Boyko, partner and co-founder of Proskauer’s Private Credit Group. "However, the headline number doesn't tell the whole story. Trailing 12-month defaults rose, software and technology defaults climbed, and performance varied by sector and borrower size. As credit conditions shift, close portfolio monitoring and early engagement with borrowers matter more than ever."

In companies with EBITDA of less than $25 million, we observed a modest increase from 1.9% in Q2 2026 to 2.2% in Q2 2026. For those with EBITDA of $25 million to $49.9 million, we observed a slight decrease from 3.4% in Q2 2026 to 3.3% in Q3 2026. Companies with EBITDA equal to or greater than $50 million decreased to 1.7% in Q3 2026 from 2.4% in Q2 2026.

The Proskauer Index contains a principal-weighted default rate, historical trends by industry and EBITDA bands, defaults by type, defaults in cov-lite loans, and defaults by year of origination. The full report is available only to the Firm’s direct lending clients.

Proskauer’s Private Credit Default Index Reveals Rate Of 2.41% For Q3 2026